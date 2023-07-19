Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This past year, dozens of laws have taken aim at drag performances, pride festivals and health-care offices that provide gender-affirming care, especially in the South. Last year also saw the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, and most Southern states followed up with complete abortion bans and efforts to criminalize medication abortion.

At the local, state and national level, Southerners — especially queer Southern women — are under attack for who they love, how they express that love and their rights to make health-care decisions.

Nothing quite captures the stakes of these contemporary debates about who qualifies as a woman quite like the life of Southern lesbian poet, educator and activist Minnie Bruce Pratt, who passed away on July 2. Pratt’s life and career make clear that a movement to expand gender categories, as well as fight for access to resources and care, has long existed in the region and can serve as a powerful foundation for countering many of today’s new attacks.

Pratt was born in Alabama in 1946. Before beginning her career as a writer, she wed a man and gave birth to two children. In 1975, she came out as a lesbian, which caused her to lose custody of her children to her former husband.

During this difficult time, Pratt found support in newly emerged lesbian-feminist communities, which blossomed after the 1969 Stonewall rebellion, when some queer women chose to separate from male-dominated liberation organizations. There, Pratt found like-minded people who had also been separated from their children due to their love of other women.

In the mid-1970s, she recorded in her journal the trauma of leaving her sons as she became beholden to her ex-husband to maintain some access to her children, understanding that her lesbianism would cause her to lose them permanently if the government had its say. Pratt wrote, “Here I am, assigned a ‘female’ sex on my birth certificate, but not considered womanly enough — because I am a lesbian — to retain custody of the children I delivered from my woman’s body.”

The enormous loss coincided with all-encompassing passion for her first lesbian lover. She discussed this newly discovered love for queer women and queer community in private journals, and she delighted in witnessing the fluidity of woman and man as embodied in drag performances she attended in Charlotte in the late 1970s.

While in North Carolina, she also became a professional writer and academic, bringing gender theory and poetic training to her evolving views on race, labor and queer life. She earned a doctorate in literature from the University of North Carolina in 1979 and published several books while teaching at colleges and universities.

In Charlotte, her ideas on women’s publishing evolved as she met radical lesbian feminists known as the Drastic Dykes, who created a lesbian-feminist journal devoted to women’s words, Sinister Wisdom. Publishing her first poem there in 1978, she joined these queer women in their passionate love for one another and the feminist movement.

Approximately 150 miles northeast of Charlotte, in Chapel Hill, she joined up with a group of feminists who published Feminary, “a lesbian feminist journal for the South,” which was at the time “one of the oldest surviving feminist publications in the southeast.”

Pratt and other Southern lesbian feminists collectively supervised the production of Feminary. It served as a platform for women to build local and national community because they highlighted issues of regional activism but also connected southern feminists to like-minded activists throughout the country. As women bonded in the South through the printed word, they created a national sisterhood that functioned as a form of feminist activism. The act of publishing women’s words solely by women in the 1970s represented a radical shift.

Pratt’s writing, such as the 1984 feminist classic, “Identity: Skin Blood Heart,” examined the role that race and class has historically played — alongside gender — in shaping identity, privilege and the ways that people move in the world.

In 1995, she published her book “S/HE.” In it, Pratt again explored complicated questions about gender inspired by her overwhelming love for Leslie Feinberg, a self-labeled transgender warrior. Known for writing a foundational work of queer literature, “Stone Butch Blues,” Feinberg was an “anti-racist White, working-class, secular Jewish, transgender, lesbian, female, revolutionary communist.” When Pratt met Feinberg in 1992, she began writing poetry that reflected not only their passion for each other, but her continued process of grappling with gender in all of its manifestations.

As she had her whole life, Pratt challenged society’s ideas of what and who constituted a woman. She did so while also brazenly naming her desire for the masculinity she found in lesbian lovers. She wrote, “The categories male and female do not contain the complexity of sex and gender for any of us.”

Pratt saw her writing as an extension of her dedication to social justice activism. Throughout her life, she waged wars against racism and in support of worker’s rights, serving as a longtime managing editor for Workers World/Mundo Obrero newspaper.

Pratt wrote much about her own precarity as an untenured contract employee in academia, while also noting the privileges afforded to her as a White woman. She said she had been raised to be “sexually repressed but acquiescent to White men,” while noting that Black women and other women of color faced even more violent forms of racialization and sexualization. In writing about her Whiteness, Pratt noted how a walk in her Washington, D.C., neighborhood reminded her that “each speaking-to another person has become fraught, for me, with the history of race and sex and class.”

Her activism continued well into the final decades of her life. In the early 2000s, she marched with Veterans for Peace and survivors of Southern hurricanes. Pratt recorded audio of their 150-mile walk against the U.S. war in Iraq, detailing her observations about the economic cost of war and making the recordings freely available on her website.

Perhaps what is most striking is how Pratt’s activism emanated from a Southern upbringing and Southern identity that she never abandoned. This was clear in her 2021 support of striking Amazon workers in Bessemer, Ala., her home state to which she often returned. In a photo posted to her website, she proudly displayed a “Support #Bamazon Union” sign while sporting a BAMA ball cap as a nod to her home state.

As the South and the nation faces an onslaught of new attacks on gender and queer identity, Minnie Bruce Pratt’s life has a lot to teach us. Her work shows how difficult discussions about the fluidity of gender and sexual categories are inclusive of the many trans possibilities now being legislated against.

Pratt died while witnessing anti-trans fights rage on. In Tennessee, Vanderbilt University Hospital, a leader in trans health care, shuttered its pediatric transgender clinic last month. Recent laws make it impossible for it to offer gender-affirming care to trans patients younger than 18.

As Pratt’s life makes clear, the things conservative legislators most fear today have long existed in the South. Pratt and her circles grappled with it all and left a long trail of evidence to help future generations better understand the rich tapestry of queer love and trans desire. Indeed, as Pratt shows, gender in the South has always been tenacious and multilayered.

