The $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot won on Wednesday — only the seventh 10-digit prize in history — created a problem for many of the nation’s lottery billboard operators: They ran out of room to display the jackpot amount. Since the first billion-dollar jackpot in 2016, many lottery billboards have gone digital to accommodate the massive prizes. Those that remained analog, however, were stuck at the largest amount they could display, a paltry $999 million. Even with a ticket in California winning the whopping prize, lottery billboards may end up in a similar predicament next week with the Mega Millions, which has reached an estimated $720 million jackpot for Friday’s drawing.

The issues facing lottery billboard operators offer a reminder of the pervasiveness of lottery advertising in the United States. State lottery commissions have advertised their wares for decades, changing the tone of their marketing to best entice Americans to spend a few dollars on the dream of a windfall. These sales tactics have a downside, though: They deepen the appeal of lotteries in vulnerable communities. They also reveal the unique mandate of state lottery commissions and the contradictions inherent in a government-operated gambling enterprise.

Advertising has always been critical to selling lottery tickets. More so than other forms of gambling, lotteries rely on mass participation — selling as many tickets as possible to large numbers of players.

Advertising has long represented the best way to tempt large numbers of people to bet. In the colonial period, lotteries were advertised on handbills, street posters and in newspapers. In some cities, these ads were even more ubiquitous than they are today. In 1833, a Pennsylvania lawmaker described “handbills of the most insidious and seductive character” thrust into the hands of Philadelphia residents. “Powerfully appealing” images, the lawmaker said, were used for “deceiving the credulous and alluring the unwary. A prize is always promised.”

As states created their own lotteries in the post-World War II period, their sales strategies remained similar to those used a century earlier. In 1972, one of the first newspaper advertisements for the Connecticut Lottery featured six words framed around a picture of a ticket: “Get Rich Quick: Play the Lottery.” The theme of fast cash remained pervasive as states added rollover jackpot games in the 1980s. A study of 101 lottery commercials from 13 states in 1987 revealed that 63 percent of the ads concentrated on the themes of “You Could Win/Winning Could Change Your Life,” “Jackpot/Growing Money” or “Wealth/Elegance.”

Advertising of this kind obscured the minuscule chances of winning and painted the lottery as a simple transaction: Buy a ticket, receive a windfall.

The reality was very different. The odds of winning were always quite low — though not as low as the odds of hitting this week’s Powerball. These promotions were designed to persuade people to play a game with odds stacked against them and to imply that even if they didn’t win, a windfall could be just one more ticket away.

The origin of postwar lotteries explains these alluring ad campaigns. States began enacting lotteries because of acute revenue shortages. In the 1950s and 1960s, the strength of the American economy had allowed state governments to offer robust social programs without dramatic tax increases. As this economy floundered in later decades, however, lawmakers were desperate for new sources of revenue. Reluctant to raise taxes, in state after state voters and policymakers bet on betting as a silver-bullet solution for burgeoning budget crises.

To meet outsize expectations for lottery revenue, state lottery commissions were not set up to advance the public good in the same manner as other government agencies. Instead, they were charged with maximizing revenue to fund other programs. This mission meant lottery commissions functioned more like private-sector companies than government agencies.

Lotteries’ unique mandate led them to target non-White and lower-income communities. In the 1960s and 1970s, lottery commissioners expected that African Americans who illegally bet on the numbers — a three-digit lottery ubiquitous in the urban Northeast — would become legal lottery players, so they began systematically targeting their neighborhoods with advertising.

As the Illinois Lottery planned to introduce its own daily numbers game in 1980, one official wrote that he “anticipated that the game will be very favorably accepted by the ethnic communities.” That meant placing “special emphasis” on recruiting their residents. These assumptions produced a vicious cycle: Advertising targeted to Black gamblers led to more ticket sales, which led to more advertising and so on.

Some states tried to place limits on this advertising. In its 1984 lottery law, for example, Missouri banned advertising “designed to induce persons to participate” and required every ad to include payout ratios. Yet, in 1988, voters removed these restrictions because they were hampering sales. This decision exposed how concerns about gambling among the poor were often subordinated to the need for more revenue from nontax sources.

In the 1990s, some states transitioned to stressing the fun of playing, not just winning. The Illinois Lottery director explained in 1992, “We want to keep it light and not promise more than we can deliver.” Yet, the goal remained the same: Seduce as many people as possible into playing, whether they could afford to or not.

If anything, the pressure on lottery executives has only increased as revenue-hungry legislators demand that lottery profits grow each year. This pressure pushes lottery commissions to expand their operations: to introduce new games, to allow the sale of tickets over the internet (legal in some form in roughly 20 states) and to use every trick in the advertising book to entice people to play. These enticements continue to be directed at those who can least afford to gamble. Recent analysis found a disproportionate concentration of lottery retailers in lower-income communities in all 45 lottery states, and in Black and Latino communities in many states.

Some lotteries’ sales tactics are only possible because they have the mandate of state governments. The Federal Trade Commission restricts promotional material for privately run lotteries, contests and other sweepstakes. Similarly, guarantees of wealth are banned from promotions for the financial services industry. However, because they are state-run, lotteries are not bound by FTC truth-in-advertising laws. The only oversight over lottery operations comes from the very state governments that stand to profit from additional lottery sales.

Despite their advertising autonomy, state lottery commissions have generally shied away from campaigns that promise players a jackpot in recent years. For people who play regularly, such messages grow stale quickly.

Instead, lottery ads try to put a human face on the beneficiaries of lotteries — especially in states where the proceeds go to education. These campaigns often feature children, painting the lottery not as a game of chance but as a civic good for the future of the state.

Of course, these ads never acknowledge the actual percentage of lottery dollars that feeds into state coffers (28.6 percent nationally in 2021), neither do they show lottery revenue as a percentage of states’ total income (roughly 1 to 2 percent per year). But lottery commissions do not need to worry about misleading voters about gambling’s contributions to government. Their mission is only to convince people to buy more tickets.

Fundamentally, the appeal of lotteries will always rest on the size of the jackpots. And billion-dollar prizes like Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot advertise themselves. Billboards on the side of the highway featuring a 10-figure payout place the prospect of a massive prize in players’ heads, and they do the rest. Even those who rarely or never buy tickets see eye-popping sums and are tempted to imagine a life of wealth. Some Americans buy their first lottery ticket as part of a whimsical pursuit of a major prize. Many years and many thousands of dollars later, some continue to play, holding out hope for a windfall.

This week’s Powerball hysteria illustrates how lotteries — and their advertising — expose a tension for state governments. When it comes to legalized gambling, public officials are often only concerned about the bottom line, even when raising that bottom line means promoting a product that preys on the poor or offers the false promise of an inevitable windfall. Infrequent gamblers may ignore lottery advertising until the jackpot reaches the billion-dollar mark, but these campaigns hold enduring power in enticing people to play, all in the name of government revenue.

