On the night he announced his presidential campaign, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) sent many Americans scurrying for their high school history textbooks. “China is getting a foothold in our own Western Hemisphere,” he warned on Fox News. To respond, DeSantis urged, “We need a 21st century version of the Monroe Doctrine.”

One could be forgiven for thinking the phrase “Monroe Doctrine” is better suited to an A.P. History exam than the foreign policy platform of a major presidential candidate. But DeSantis is right: once a historical curiosity, the Monroe Doctrine has become newly relevant as China begins reaching into the United States’ home region. Confronting those efforts, however, will require the United States not only to resurrect the doctrine, but also to account for its troubled history.

First declared to Congress by President James Monroe in 1823, the Monroe Doctrine established a giant “keep out” sign in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It forbade Europe’s predatory imperialist powers from colonizing or extending their authoritarian political systems into the Western Hemisphere. In exchange, Monroe promised, the United States would not interfere in European affairs.

Over the next century and a half, the Monroe Doctrine became the focal point of American foreign policy. It was the containment strategy of its day, an anxious effort to keep the only real threat to U.S. security at ocean’s length.

It also represented the greatest ambitions of the rising American colossus, and under the doctrine’s banner, the United States went on a regional rampage of staggering scope and scale. American officials, for example, supported a secessionist revolution in Panama, annexed Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the Danish West Indies, and took over and administered the internal finances of nations like Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic. And, of course, the United States intervened militarily, over and over again, across the hemisphere.

As the doctrine’s centennial approached, the United States was occupying two of its neighbors, garrisoning parts of three more, running half a dozen protectorates, prosecuting several bloody counterinsurgencies and deposing regimes with a frequency that bordered on the gratuitous.

In 1916, even Secretary of State Robert Lansing took issue when a draft speech for President Woodrow Wilson asserted that “[I]t does not lie with the American people to dictate to another people what their government shall be.” Lansing responded laconically in the margin: “Haiti S. Domingo Nicaragua Panama.” (He might also have cited Cuba, Mexico and Honduras.) The fact was, Washington routinely dictated what foreign governments looked like.

Still, the doctrine remained popular, with the New York Times running a full-page ad in 1923 with a revealing quote from the religious leader Mary Baker Eddy: “I Believe Strictly in the Monroe Doctrine, in Our Constitution, and in the Laws of God.” Eddy’s remark neatly demonstrated how Americans continued to equate the doctrine with natural law and the country’s founding documents as one of the fixed principles governing American political life.

With the onset of the Cold War after World War II, however, the doctrine appeared increasingly obsolete to friends and foes alike. The United States was now one of the world’s two clashing superpowers. It could not afford to stay out of European affairs when the Soviet Union was threatening to further expand its influence on the continent. It also seemed small-minded for Americans to center their national security strategy around their immediate neighborhood in an age of thermonuclear weapons and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

In 1960, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev opined that the Monroe Doctrine “has outlived itself, has died, so to say, a natural death.” He had a point: A worldwide strategy of containment had replaced the doctrine, and even after containment itself faded away at the end of the Cold War, the United States still maintained a global foreign policy as the world’s sole superpower. In 2013, Secretary of State John F. Kerry repeated Khrushchev’s earlier assessment: “The era of the Monroe Doctrine is over.”

Yet, for all the requiems, reports of the doctrine’s death have been greatly exaggerated. While the United States has broadened its foreign policy since World War II, it has never abandoned the doctrine’s core. American policymakers have instead continued to embrace a simple truth: The United States is safer when other great powers cannot establish themselves near U.S. shores. Sometimes, that risk seems remote, even far-fetched. But so long as Americans will not tolerate the People’s Liberation Army planting 20 divisions on the Rio Grande — and so long as they retain the power to do something about it — the Monroe Doctrine will never truly die.

Today, the possibility of Chinese troops on the border is unfortunately no longer so outlandish. Officials in Washington have confirmed in recent weeks that Beijing is running a network of four eavesdropping facilities in Cuba, which are used to spy on sensitive U.S. military and commercial traffic in and around the Gulf Coast. Reports also indicate that China is now negotiating for a joint military training facility on the island, which could lead to Chinese troops being permanently housed there.

Red flags are appearing outside of Cuba as well. Chinese trade with Latin America has soared from $18 billion in 2002 to $450 billion last year, rapidly cutting into the U.S. lead ($700 billion). On their own, commercial relations can be innocuous and even welcome, but Beijing has been strategically directing its economic influence toward political and military ends. As Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander of the U.S. Southern Command, explained to Congress in March, China has been “investing in critical infrastructure,” including through Chinese companies developing deep-water ports in 17 countries (often around strategic maritime choke-points like the Panama Canal) as well as through 11 military-linked space facilities in the region. As Richardson explained, these investments have “a potential dual use for malign commercial and military activities.”

The United States, meanwhile, has been missing in action. Even as Chinese President Xi Jinping has toured the region 10 times in the last decade, American presidents have only made half as many visits, and multiple key ambassadorships remain empty. “We’ve got to pay more attention to this region,” Richardson pleaded, adding that “if we don’t, China … will fill the void.”

There’s just one catch: It wouldn’t be wise to brand any stepped-up engagement under the umbrella of the Monroe Doctrine. For Latin Americans, the dogma conjures up not A.P. History exams (much less happy memories of benevolent U.S. protection), but a grim century of coups, invasions and protectorates that still rankle to this day.

Scholars will long debate how much those bloody interventions reflected or served Monroe’s original intent, but it hardly matters. Even at its most defensive, the doctrine has always coexisted uneasily with the sovereignty of the United States’ neighbors, including their right to befriend and even ally with foreign powers should they so choose.

If Washington too blithely invokes a policy long associated with regional meddling and misery, it risks pushing its neighbors into China’s arms and sabotaging its own objectives. Senior Mexican officials have already warned that too much hostility from their northern neighbor could prompt Chinese submarines to surface in Mexican ports.

Success instead requires the United States to promote itself as a safer, more attractive alternative to China, while stressing that the region as a whole benefits from excluding great power competition. Washington will also need to add in a dash of perspective about which threats actually matter and what red lines cannot actually be crossed. Overreacting to every Chinese move into the Western Hemisphere will undermine U.S. interests as surely as ignoring Beijing entirely.

DeSantis was therefore correct to argue for a “21st century version” of the Monroe Doctrine. Embracing the core insight of the original doctrine makes sense, but so does reckoning with the passage of the intervening two centuries.

