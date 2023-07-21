Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fran Drescher, the president of the Screen Actors Guild, gave a rousing speech on July 13 announcing that the union had officially gone on strike, joining members of the Writers Guild of America who had been striking since May. “We are labor, and we stand tall,” said Drescher, emphasizing that the union and its fight are part of a larger struggle led by workers across the United States and the world.

Although movie stars and screenwriters are not the first professions that come to mind when we think about workers, this is not a new role for the entertainment industry — one of the most organized in the country — to find itself in. During the Great Depression, as millions of Americans became unemployed, writers, actors and stage workers stood at the forefront of labor struggles. Specifically on Broadway, the industry was unable to ignore the bread lines, violent strikes and the rise of fascism at home and abroad. It thus shifted from the opulent productions that characterized the 1920s to more socially conscious plays and musicals with a strong pro-labor message.

Theater productions like “Waiting for Lefty,” “The Cradle Will Rock” and “Stevedore” — some of them sponsored by the Federal Theatre Project of the Works Progress Administration — exposed Americans all over the country to the plight of workers and to the role of strikes in bringing about change. Using theater as a weapon, these shows demonstrated the strong connection between art and labor in this period, and how theater could be used in the service of the labor movement. These lessons ring true again today for an entertainment industry that has positioned itself as a leader of a global labor movement.

Consider, for example, the launch of the 1937 musical “Pins and Needles.” Produced by the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union (ILGWU), it became the longest running Broadway musical of the Depression years, clocking 1,108 shows before it closed in 1940.

Consisting of a cast of union members and directed by Charles Friedman and with music by Harold Rome, the revue was, according to actress Ruth Rubinstein, “designed to refute the often-repeated charge that labor theater was by definition humorless and heavy with propaganda.” Instead, “Pins and Needles” presented satirical songs and sketches from labor’s point of view that addressed contemporary political issues. Songs like “One Big Union for Two” and “It’s Not a Cricket to Picket” praised the benefits of organizing. Sketches titled “Mussolini Handicap” and “Four Little Angels of Peace” alerted to the dangers of fascism. The show provided audiences with a chance to find meaning in the theater and to reflect on their role in supporting the working class.

Originally, “Pins and Needles” was part of the ILGWU’s education and recreation program. Recognizing that “men cannot live on bread alone,” unions like the ILGWU believed they needed to fight not only for better wages but also to provide workers with a supportive community where they could thrive and develop their hobbies. But it quickly went beyond supplying respite for workers, becoming a Broadway sensation and going on a national tour.

Eleanor Roosevelt, the former first lady, was one of the show’s fans. She saw “Pins and Needles” several times and then invited the cast to a private performance for President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who found the political commentary of the play particularly entertaining. A song criticizing the right-wing propaganda of branding opponents as “un-American” gave him an idea for a speech. And after a sketch that criticized the Federal Theatre Project, the president laughed and said, “I wish the Senate and the House could see this one!”

As a union production, the composition of the cast reflected the ILGWU’s multiethnic and multiracial membership at the time, becoming one of the few integrated shows on Broadway. Their identity as garment workers also shaped their involvement in the show. Trained in union negotiations and militancy, cast members fought successfully to receive fair wages for their acting work, joining the Actors’ Equity Association once they started to perform full time. Driven by their sense of solidarity, the cast did not hesitate to picket businesses that refused to serve their fellow Black actors or to join in support for other labor causes, giving benefit performances to raise funds.

The union solidarity, for many cast members, mattered more than the Broadway stardom. Although they appreciated the opportunity to be part of the show, defining it as “the most rewarding experience I have ever had,” they also appreciated the sense of camaraderie and support they got from the union, and their ability to provide a voice to working people like themselves. “In a period of crises and despair,” Friedman, the director, commented, “‘Pins and Needles’ was the voice of the American people laughing themselves out of their misery.”

While today’s labor landscape is very different from that of the 1930s, the sense of solidarity that Drescher invoked in her speech resonates well with that of “Pins and Needles.” “We’ve just begun!” went the last song in the revue. It continued: “Together now we know the song to sing … We’re the 91 percent … We intend to have a voice.” As garment workers became theater actors, and theater sang the song of labor, they were able to unite in their cause for justice.

It is this solidarity and unity between workers that offers the promise of success for the labor movement today. Whether it is actors, writers, teachers, hotel workers or delivery drivers, they are all workers fighting for a better future.

Actors and writers are particularly skilled in communicating the message of labor, but as the success of “Pins and Needles” shows, this message can be sung by workers of any kind, either on the picket line or on the stage.

