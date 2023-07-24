Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On July 17, Ohio Republicans introduced HB 245, which would ban “adult cabaret performances” featuring “performers or entertainers who exhibit a gender identity that is different from the performer’s or entertainer’s gender assigned at birth.” In line with the dominant right-wing strategy for limiting LGBTQ+ rights, the bill justifies the ban on the basis of defending youths, characterizing “adult cabaret performances” as “harmful to juveniles or obscene.”

A movement to “protect” children from exposure to LGBTQ+ identities has gained adherents in recent years, especially amid a rising tide of “grooming” accusations directed against the LGBTQ+ community. These unfounded claims weaponize the term — which describes an abuser’s deliberate tactics to gain the trust of their victim — to suggest the mere existence of LGBTQ+ people around children is tantamount to abuse.

Many historians have compellingly revealed the through-line between “groomer” allegations and the tactics used by anti-gay crusader Anita Bryant during her 1977 Save Our Children campaign. Yet, many Americans have missed a far deeper history of such rhetoric — one that goes beyond the United States and exposes how these moral panics have been used throughout the past century to criminalize LGBTQ+ existence.

The first organized movement for what we now call gay rights took place in Germany beginning in the late 19th century. In 1897, the first gay rights organization, the Scientific-Humanitarian Committee, was established. Under the leadership of Magnus Hirschfeld, the group organized in opposition to Paragraph 175 — Germany’s anti-sodomy statute, which categorized sexual acts between men as “unnatural.”

Yet the statute remained in place, and the gay rights movement remained small. That began to change during the Weimar Republic (1918-1933) when a more liberal political and social culture flourished. Particularly in the capital city of Berlin, gay men, lesbians and trans people found community through the many social clubs, bars and publications that catered to them. Although sex between women was not criminalized in the German criminal code, gay rights organizations like the League for Human Rights — which by 1927 boasted a membership of 65,000 — encouraged women’s participation in the fight against laws punishing LGBTQ+ people.

However, despite its relative tolerance, 1920s Berlin was not a bastion of acceptance. With homosexuality more visible than ever before, some notable psychologists and psychiatrists claimed that it was spreading at an alarming rate, particularly among young men and boys. Medical professionals theorized that homosexuality was not innate but acquired, often through seduction by a more experienced gay man.

This theory was really an effort to grapple with rapid social and cultural changes in the aftermath of World War I. Many women had newfound economic independence through their work in war industries. Nearly 2 million German men had died in the war, causing trauma and a demographic gender imbalance. The disproportionate number of unmarried or widowed women fed concerns about homosexuality and the falling birthrate.

Soon, arguments proliferated that homosexuality threatened the very integrity of the nation by undermining traditional gender roles, marriage and family life. The theory that young people were being seduced into homosexuality was therefore a prominent topic. This was an early form of the “grooming” moral panic of today — and it substantially influenced the debate in Germany, shaping anti-gay policy while betraying broader cultural anxieties.

In 1929, a parliamentary committee drafted a statute to replace Paragraph 175. The idea was to permit sex between men in some cases, but to set the age of consent for male same-sex acts at 21, as opposed to 16 for heterosexual acts. As historians Laurie Marhoefer and Javier Samper Vendrell have shown, although the new law would have decriminalized sex between adult men, it would have done so while enshrining in the nation’s penal code the unfounded belief that gay men were seducers of youths.

The economic crisis of 1929 and ensuing political instability prevented the proposed change from advancing, but it laid the groundwork for the Nazi regime to amend Paragraph 175 in 1935.

Rather than liberalizing the provision, the Nazi version outlawed a broader range of same-sex activity. It also included a subsection that specifically criminalized men’s sexual relations with men under 21 years of age — a reflection of the power of anti-LGBTQ+ organizing that focused specifically on young men. This amendment codified the youth seduction theory into law and facilitated the arrest of about 100,000 men under the Nazi regime. Of the 5,000 to 15,000 men imprisoned in concentration camps for violations of Paragraph 175, about 65 percent perished.

The myth of the seducer both predated and outlived the Nazi regime. The persecution of LGBTQ+ people continued after 1945 in both East and West Germany, rationalized in part by a commitment to protecting adolescents from seduction — although in later years the two countries’ treatment of LGBTQ+ people would diverge.

In the aftermath of World War II, these ideas transcended the Atlantic. Like in Germany during the interwar period, the topic of homosexuality entered mainstream discourse in the United States during a time of concern over national identity, gender roles and the stability of the nuclear family.

In 1948, Alfred Kinsey published his groundbreaking study on male sexual behavior, which reported that 37 percent of men surveyed had engaged in same-sex relations. This seemed to confirm a sense that many Americans already shared: The country was in a state of moral decline.

Kinsey’s research also propelled the topic of homosexuality into the American consciousness. This helped gay men and lesbians to foster a sense of shared identity that enabled early American gay rights organizing. The Mattachine Society — one of the first gay rights organizations in the United States — was founded in 1950, followed by the Daughters of Bilitis in 1955.

Hostility toward gay men escalated. Between 1947 and 1955, 21 states and the District of Columbia adopted laws designed to identify and apprehend “sexual psychopaths.” These laws conflated a wide range of behaviors ranging from brutal child rape to private, consensual same-sex relations as indicative of sexual psychopathy. By implicating all gay men, the statutes were instrumental in stigmatizing them as child predators.

Amid Cold War paranoia, homosexuality also became linked to communism. During the Lavender Scare, the federal government systematically ousted gay men and lesbians from government jobs. Foreshadowing today’s “groomer” panic, one newspaper headline proclaimed that “communists are now converting American youth to homosexuality to defeat us from within.”

In both moments — in Germany in the 1920s and in the United States in the 1950s — the trope of the gay seducer of children emerged in conjunction with a burgeoning gay rights movement in moments of intense political instability and fear. In both cases, the consequences for LGBTQ+ people were severe: The figure of the seducer in Germany and the sexual psychopath in the United States justified the ongoing criminalization and vilification of LGBTQ+ people.

The tried-and-true formula of stoking anxieties over children is still central to the political project of rolling back LGBTQ rights. The fact that trans people have recently been the primary target of vitriol is not coincidental. A 2014 issue of Time magazine featuring Laverne Cox announced the “The Transgender Tipping Point,” as trans people gained visibility in popular media. But history reminds us that visibility without mainstream support leaves LGBTQ people vulnerable to moral panics that label them deviant and dangerous.

In 2023, as censorship increases in public education and “groomer” accusations abound, it is crucial to remember the reactionary roots of this rhetoric. Viewed in its historical context, today’s moral panic is repackaged, century-old homophobia. Historical knowledge alone won’t stop the onslaught of policies targeting the LGBTQ+ community. But as right-wing politicians openly promote anti-LGBTQ+ hate and introduce laws targeting the community, this history reminds us what tropes like this aim for: an America in which LGBTQ+ lives are rendered unlivable through criminalization, marginalization and oppression.

