On Friday, Alabama Republican lawmakers defied a federal court order affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in June by refusing to draw a second majority-Black congressional district or “something quite close to it.” In a brazen effort to limit Black political power, legislators instead drew a district with a Black voting age population of just under 40 percent.

This defiance continued a long history of Southern bureaucrats and politicians going to great lengths to disenfranchise Black voters, most prominently during Jim Crow segregation. In 1939, one local tax collector boasted to economist Gunnar Myrdal that he could “keep the President of the United States from registering [to vote], if I wanted to.” After all, he reminded Myrdal, “I, myself, am the judge.”

Animated by this philosophy, for decades in the middle of the 20th century, Southern elected officials and civil servants ignored, undermined and subverted federal court orders aimed at ending racist voting practices. The latest move by Alabama lawmakers demonstrates that even if the methods have changed, this impulse remains deeply embedded in Southern politics. And unlike in the civil rights era, federal courts — now stacked with conservative judges — can no longer be trusted to curb these discriminatory efforts.

As much as any state, Alabama illustrates the evolving interplay between federal courts and Southern states over voting rights.

In 1944, the Supreme Court ruled in Smith v. Allwright that White-only primaries were unconstitutional. Alabama legislators immediately set out to evade this ruling. Leaders in the state’s Democratic Party promised to be “militant” and “continue to fight for white supremacy in our State.”

The outlet for their militancy became the Boswell Amendment to the state constitution. Enacted in 1946 and named for the white supremacist lawmaker who championed it, the amendment created an “understanding requirement” for voter registration. This allowed registrars to quiz applicants on any article of the U.S. Constitution and deny registration to anyone who, in their subjective assessment, didn’t answer adequately. The text of the amendment didn’t mention race, leaving the dirty work of discrimination to the discretion of local officials. But it was, as one of its supporters wrote, “a law that will make it impossible for a Negro to qualify” to vote.

The Boswell Amendment worked as designed, giving election officials an ostensibly “color blind” tool to suppress the Black vote. Between October 1947 and March 1948 in Mobile County, 2,800 White people registered to vote, compared with only 104 Black people — despite the county being 36 percent Black. While the Boswell Amendment didn’t explicitly decree an all-White electorate, it empowered local officials to ensure over 96 percent of all new registrants were White.

Black voters from Mobile County challenged the Boswell Amendment in federal court, and in 1949, a panel of three U.S. District Court judges unanimously struck it down. The judges held that the amendment was an obvious “attempt to obviate the consequences” of the Allwright decision and granted “arbitrary power” to registrars. The panel refused to countenance this racist ploy. “We cannot ignore the impact of the Boswell Amendment upon Negro citizens because it avoids mention of race or color; [t]o do this would be to shut our eyes to what all others than we can see and understand,” the court wrote. Two months later, the Supreme Court affirmed the panel’s decision.

Undeterred and unrepentant, the Alabama legislature went back to the drawing board. Lawmakers ultimately replaced the “understanding requirement” with a labyrinthine literacy test, among other tactics, to block Black people from voting.

This cat-and-mouse game unfolded throughout the South in the late 1940s and 1950s. Civil rights litigators, in conjunction with federal courts, would close off one avenue of discrimination in voting, education and other domains. States would then embrace Boswellian tactics to preserve White hegemony. More litigation would follow.

During this period, federal courts expanded access to the vote but could not break this Sisyphean cycle. They did, however, play an essential role in the ultimate demise of Jim Crow voting practices. Federal judges made it harder for states to pass racist laws, energized civil rights activists, shifted public opinion and raised public consciousness about racial injustice.

They also articulated the moral values undergirding the law. In its most famous civil rights decision, the landmark desegregation case Brown v. Board of Education, the Supreme Court made a moral argument about the equality, dignity and justice embodied in the Fourteenth Amendment as much as it did a legalistic one about the operation of America’s education system. Of note, the Brown court cited Myrdal’s book “American Dilemma” to describe the harms of segregation.

Ultimately, all of this set the stage — along with the work of civil rights activists — for Congress to increase Southern Black voters’ access to the franchise through the Civil Rights Acts of 1957, 1960 and 1964 and, most consequentially, the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The Voting Rights Act transformed American democracy. Over the five years after the act was passed, nearly as many Black people registered to vote in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina and South Carolina as over the preceding century. Registration and voting rates for Black Southerners surged, leading to a degree of minority representation in Congress and state legislatures unseen since Reconstruction.

These gains, however, have begotten backlash. Even as access to the franchise was expanding and voting was becoming easier, virulent attempts to suppress Black voters never disappeared. Instead, they shifted from clear-cut voting denial to vote dilution. And simultaneously, Republican presidents were filling the federal bench with a new type of arch-conservative judges — ones with starkly different views about state power and racial justice than those of their predecessors.

This became glaringly obvious in 2013 when the Supreme Court heard a case brought by Shelby County, Ala., that challenged key provisions of the Voting Rights Act. Congress had reauthorized the landmark law in 2006 by an overwhelming bipartisan margin. Yet the suit challenged its requirement that certain jurisdictions (mainly in the South and a few other areas with a history of voting discrimination) get federal preapproval before changing their voting laws or practices, as well as their formula for determining which places were subject to this requirement.

The U.S. high court sided with Alabama, gutting the coverage formula and rendering the preapproval requirement toothless. Its decision unleashed state lawmakers in places with a history of discrimination to pass laws making voting harder. Within three days of that decision, Alabama began enforcing a draconian voter-ID law and subsequently shuttered many of the motor vehicle offices in minority-majority communities where people could get IDs. Over the past decade, Alabama has erected new barriers to the vote that wouldn’t have passed muster under pre-clearance, and the state’s racial turnout gap has widened substantially.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has become more conservative. Four justices — Samuel A. Alito Jr., Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett and Neil M. Gorsuch — are extremely hostile to voting rights claims. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., who wrote the court’s opinion in Shelby, and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh are, at best, unreliable.

While Roberts and Kavanaugh joined the court’s liberals last month to affirm the order requiring Alabama to draw a new district, Kavanaugh wrote separately to signal concerns about “race-based redistricting” continuing indefinitely without a “temporal” limitation and observed that Alabama had not raised this argument in the current case. The state is poised to tap into Kavanaugh’s language to defend its current recalcitrance, and the case could tee up the high court to further erode the Voting Rights Act.

The court’s lurch to the right fuels Alabama’s insubordination. It has declared open season on the act — in Shelby County and a 2021 case called Brnovich v. DNC, among others. And the court’s decision this past term striking down affirmative action showed a “color blind” vision of the U.S. Constitution that sits in direct tension with the racial consciousness of the Voting Rights Act.

In her dissent in Shelby County, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September 2020 and whose seat was filled by Barrett, held that fighting voting discrimination is “battling the Hydra.” To borrow her Greek mythology theme, the modern Supreme Court has opened Pandora’s box. That has emboldened Alabama lawmakers to dust off an old playbook, and the ugly heads of discrimination are multiplying.

