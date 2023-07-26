Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Americans debate the Supreme Court’s decision to ban race-based affirmative action in college admissions, many institutions are beginning to put a “thumb on the scale” for men. In what may “turn out to be one of the most transformative trends of our time,” women now constitute over 59 percent of undergraduate students.

Although women have been encouraged for decades to view higher education as a path to professional attainment and personal fulfillment, it should not be surprising that some commentators view their increasing enrollment as a problem. Women’s presence in higher education — a system historically reserved for White men — has always attracted criticism.

In the colonial period, conventional wisdom deemed women intellectually ill-suited for education, beyond attaining basic literacy skills to read the Bible. All but a few towns in New England, the first region to appropriate funds for public education, banned girls from the schools they established. Beginning with Harvard’s founding in 1636, colleges were established to train a small number of young White men for roles in the clergy and government, fields not open to women of any race.

Advertisement

In the decades following the American Revolution, having an informed citizenry was viewed as essential in a democratic republic. Educators such as Emma Willard, Catherine Beecher and Mary Lyon established female academies across the country, predominantly for middle- and upper-class White “republican” mothers. These educated women were expected serve as “lively, articulate, and entertaining companions” and help raise the new nation’s next generation of male leaders.

Even with education linked to social, maternal and nationalist impulses, concerns persisted that educated women would “neglect their families and domestic duties.”

Then, beginning in the 1830s, men’s colleges proliferated, especially in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states, and female academies were replaced by women’s colleges. These increases correlated with rising demand for elementary and secondary school teachers — as public school attendance became mandatory and jobs outside of farming proliferated. Teaching opportunities, especially for younger students, were open to women, who historically educated their own children. Yet, as more women attended college and went into professions like teaching, most male educators continued to assume that they lacked the “intellectual capacity to study the same subjects as men” and should limit their studies to the “domestic arts.”

Advertisement

The women’s rights movement that grew in the immediate decades after the Seneca Falls Convention of 1848 pressed for women’s suffrage and the creation of “facilities for obtaining a thorough education, all colleges being closed to [them].” When the Civil War began, young men went off to fight, which created more opportunities for women whose families could pay college tuition. Women’s colleges grew rapidly, along with coeducation in state universities and land-grant institutions, funded in part by the 1862 Morrill Act.

By 1870, women made up 21 percent of the total undergraduate population, but the expectation that women, even educated ones, should be wives and mothers remained.

In 1873, for example, Dr. Edward H. Clarke, a former Harvard Medical School professor, insisted that women who engaged in intense mental activity risked serious harm to their reproductive “apparatus” and “sterility, insanity, even death.”

Advertisement

Other critics worried that higher education would “masculate” women, rendering them unsuitable for marriage. At the turn of the 20th century, college-educated women (most of whom were White and economically secure) did have significantly lower rates of marriage and fewer children than those without college degrees.

President Theodore Roosevelt, among others, warned that the “best classes” were not reproducing as quickly as recently arrived immigrants from Southern and Eastern Europe. Discussions about curbing women’s education became intertwined with speculation about “race suicide.”

Despite an often hostile environment on campus, other factors — including a booming economy, the growth of an ideology celebrating the “new woman,” increasing opportunities for women in social work and the emergence of the field of home economics — resulted in the number of women on campus reaching 47 percent of students by 1920.

Advertisement

Once the Great Depression hit in the 1930s, women’s college attendance slipped — they earned only 40 percent of degrees — and remained at that level until 1940. With money tight, many families prioritized educating their sons. Meanwhile, high unemployment rates for men and the increasing labor market advantage of a college degree spurred an increase in male college enrollments.

When the United States entered World War II, millions of Americans were drafted or enlisted in the armed forces, leading to a 69 percent drop in the college enrollment of men. In response, colleges and universities aggressively recruited women, some of whom entered fields previously closed to them. Between 1942 and 1945, for example, women majoring in the sciences increased by 29 percent.

But after the war ended, colleges and universities returned to primarily educating White men, as the system had been built to do.

Advertisement

For example, because only 2 percent of military personnel during World War II were women, the generous tuition and other educational benefits in the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, universally known as the GI Bill, went almost exclusively to White men. The GI Bill likewise allowed only male recipients to receive a living allowance for their dependent spouses. By 1947, men outnumbered women on campus by a little over 2 to 1.

During the Cold War that followed, a domestic version of military containment, which posited that women belonged in the home, spread across America. The American housewife was exalted as part of what made the United States superior to its communist rival, the Soviet Union, where women worked for the state alongside men.

Women who entered college in this era did so mainly “to pursue various female-intensive occupations” and find “suitable mates.” In 1950, women made up a mere 24 percent of undergraduate degree candidates — about half of women’s enrollment rate in 1920. By 1959, women constituted only one-third of undergraduates.

Advertisement

It took countless changes to the law, economy and social mores in the mid- to late 1960s and early 1970s to get more women to enter college. Factors included: the introduction of the birth control pill, the increasing difficulty of living on one (male) income, legal prohibitions on gender discrimination, particularly with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, resurgent feminism and the wage premium that began to be associated with a college degree.

Thanks in no small measure to women’s activism, the tide on women’s education and its historical link to maternal identity finally began to turn. By 1980, undergraduate women outnumbered men.

Women also began to make inroads in male-dominated fields. In 1985, women earned 45 percent of the bachelor’s degrees in business, up from 9 percent in 1971. By 2002, women accounted for half of undergraduate business degrees, although they continue to lag behind men in computer science, engineering and math.

Advertisement

If present trends continue, women earning college degrees in the United States will soon outnumber men 2 to 1.

But the situation is more complex than claims that men are “abandoning higher education” imply. More men enter college today than in the past, though the enrollment of women has grown at a much faster pace. And despite their degree advantage, women now constitute only “half (50.7 percent) of the college-educated labor force,” in part because the United States lacks child care and other programs present in most developed countries to support working mothers. Men continue to dominate high-paying professions, including business, law, engineering and computer science, and only 10 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs are women. Most important, perhaps, the gender pay gap has changed little in the last 20 years, with women earning on average 82 percent of what men earn — an inequity even more severe for women of color.

The gender gap in college and university enrollments, then, is a multifaceted issue. It should not be addressed, as it has been in the past, simply by reducing the percentage of female undergraduates.

A more just approach would reduce the barriers to entry facing women and men who would benefit from a college education — and seek to confront the inequities women continue to face after college.

Gift this article Gift Article