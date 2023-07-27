Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“When I get back into the Oval Office,” former president Donald Trump told the annual gathering of the conservative group Turning Point USA recently, “I will obliterate the deep state.” While this may sound like simply more of the same authoritarian bombast that he is known for, it is no idle threat. Indeed, it is deeply rooted in a Republican imperative that predates Trump, one that has a political traction that probably will outlast him.

Trump’s plan, outlined on the former president’s campaign website, is to bring every part of the federal government under his personal control. This includes stripping employment protections from “deep state” civil servants, making independent federal agencies directly answerable to the White House, blocking funds that have already been appropriated by Congress for programs he opposes and eliminating any legal accountability for presidential actions.

Trump seems more likely to succeed the second time around because his allies have spent the past few years making plans and training staffers to overcome the obstacles they faced during Trump’s term — barriers that thwarted many of his authoritarian impulses.

While it is tempting to see this well-planned assault as uniquely Trumpian, it is actually just a maximalist version of a proposition that dates to the early days of the Reagan administration. Trump’s ideas might be extreme, but they’re foundational to the modern conservative project and embedded in the DNA of the modern Republican Party.

The presidency of Richard M. Nixon, especially Watergate and Nixon’s handling of the Vietnam War, marked the peak of what scholars were beginning to call the “imperial presidency,” to describe an expansion of executive power that began with the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt. Congress forced Nixon from office and undertook in the years that followed a mission to claw back its authority, beginning with a wave of investigations into the activities of the CIA and other intelligence agencies during the presidency of Gerald Ford.

A key figure in this story is Dick Cheney. As a former Nixon administration official and Ford’s chief of staff, Cheney thought that increasingly aggressive congressional actions had dangerously weakened the presidency in ways that violated the Constitution. In 1979, Cheney entered Congress himself, and during the Reagan presidency, he bristled at attempts by a Democratic-dominated House to control the president.

Asserting that Reagan didn’t need congressional approval to fund the Contra insurgency in Nicaragua, Cheney accused Congress of a tendency “to act as if we are the fount of all political virtue in this society.” It was then that Cheney met David Addington, a powerful staff lawyer in the Reagan White House who shared his views on executive power, particularly regarding intelligence and military matters.

Addington, along with colleague Samuel A. Alito and their boss, Reagan’s second attorney general, Edwin Meese, began promoting a unique interpretation of Alexander Hamilton’s assertions about the role of the executive in Federalist 70. They argued that the executive was meant to be the dominant branch of government, that it was designed to function autonomously from the other branches and that the “vesting clause” of Article II of the Constitution gave the president sole authority over all aspects of it.

However, the Reagan administration’s bold attempt to defy and circumvent congressional authority was checked in what came to be called the Iran-contra scandal by an independent counsel and nationally televised congressional hearings in 1987. Although Reagan himself was spared, the investigation of the illegal sale of arms to Iran to fund anti-communist rebels in Nicaragua resulted in the indictments of several senior White House officials.

In 1989, Cheney became secretary of defense for Reagan’s successor, George H.W. Bush, bringing Addington with him. In 1990, he tried to convince the president to invade Kuwait without congressional approval. Cheney received support from Assistant Attorney General William P. Barr — another staunch proponent of expansive executive power. Earlier, as head of Bush’s Office of Legal Counsel, Barr had drafted a memo permitting the FBI to detain fugitives without agreement from the countries in which they were seized.

But Bush didn’t embrace this expansive definition of presidential power. Instead, it was his son, George W. Bush, who became the president to do so after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. With the vigorous support of Cheney, who was now vice president, and Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld — another veteran of the Nixon White House — Bush authorized the illegal wiretapping of phones by the National Security Agency, suspended habeas corpus for both U.S. and foreign citizens and forcibly abducted terrorism suspects and brought them to a third country for aggressive interrogation and torture. The administration justified these actions with what was now known as the “unitary executive theory.” Deputy Assistant Attorney General John Yoo wrote the notorious “torture memos” under this theory.

Conservative legal scholars and activists, once principally opposed to big government, began to warm to the expansion of presidential power because of their anathema toward the federal bureaucracy. They saw the proliferation of executive agencies — many overseen by congressional committees — as constraints on their agenda.

And they were correct, as agency missions like protecting consumers, the environment and individual rights clashed with conservative beliefs about the rights of the private sector and promoting the traditional nuclear family. They reasoned that concentrated presidential power would enable them to bypass federal rules, bring executive agencies to heel and circumvent congressional checks.

This understanding meant that when Trump — a Republican who brazenly claimed authoritarian power — came along, conservatives were well primed to support his efforts with an exaggerated theory of presidential governance they had already long been peddling.

And once Trump left office, conservative organizations, scholars and activists began working to build an apparatus to make future Republican presidents much more powerful. Former White House officials, including Stephen Miller, Mark Meadows and Russell Vought — who learned a great deal from the obstacles they faced during Trump’s presidency — have helped launch overlapping initiatives that are laying groundwork for a radical reorganization of the executive branch. The most prominent of these are part of “Project 2025,” a well-funded umbrella effort by conservative groups that are drafting position papers, writing legal briefs, drawing up blueprints and vetting and training thousands of potential staffers.

The effort reflects a perilous synergy between Trump’s far-right allies and mainstream conservatives when it comes to presidential power. Driving this effort is the flagship of establishment conservative policy, the Heritage Foundation. “The notion of independent federal agencies or federal employees who don’t answer to the president, Heritage Foundation President Kevin D. Roberts said recently, “violates the very foundation of our democratic republic.”

But while Roberts tried to cloak the mission in lofty, principled rhetoric, today’s proponents of the unitary executive no longer need invoke Hamilton to justify this radical shift in national governance. They now simply claim it as a political tool. “There is no way to make the existing structure function in a conservative manner,” John McEntee, a former Trump staffer and leading figure in Project 2025 flatly told the New York Times. “What’s necessary is a complete system overhaul.”

Should Trump or another Republican win the 2024 election, there will no doubt be pushback from independent agencies, the federal bureaucracy and congressional Democrats. But this dilated vision of the American presidency has formidable bases of support. The Supreme Court has been shifting toward a more capacious view of executive power for decades, and Republicans in Congress have increasingly chosen party loyalty over their own institutional authority during Republican presidencies.

Perhaps the most potent source of support is the vast number of voters for whom the multiple indictments of Trump are evidence both of a thoroughly corrupted government and the need for a savior. “In the end, they’re not coming after me,” Trump likes to say on the stump. “They’re coming after you — and I’m just standing in their way.”

This authoritarian project didn’t begin with Trump, nor will it end with him. Instead, Trump supercharged antidemocratic tendencies at the heart of the GOP that had existed for decades. Regardless of whether a Republican wins the presidency in 2024, the institutional and ideological apparatus is now in place for future GOP incumbents, and it would be foolish to imagine that they would not avail themselves of it. Indeed, Trump has created a durable template for executive authoritarianism in his party that is being tested at the state level by the likes of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) to promote his own presidential bid.

As if to redeem Nixon’s failed attempt at an imperial presidency, Trump recently compared himself to the former president, saying, “I think he always regretted that he didn’t fight.”

We are now in a dangerous political moment, but it has been a long time coming.

