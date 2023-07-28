Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Six years ago, The Washington Post took a leap of faith and partnered with us to launch Made by History. We shared a commitment to getting the best cutting-edge history to readers, convinced it would help us all to better understand this country and its past. We wanted to combat distorted versions of history and to provide a sense of the context, contingency and continuity that informs — but is frequently missing from — the breaking-news coverage of the present.

We could never have predicted what came next — but the extraordinary events that have marked the past six years have proved the value of that mission.

Less than two months after we launched, the white supremacist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville caught most Americans off-guard, a bewildering blur of violence that sparked new debates about how and what parts of our past we memorialize. Historians rose to the occasion, explaining how Confederate statues, Nazi symbolism, racial violence and social justice activism were all made by history.

In the years since, the onslaught of seismic and history-making events have regularly reaffirmed our mission. Indeed, Donald Trump’s presidency, ever full of bizarre and shocking moments, left people wondering “Has anything like that happened before?” His policies, which often seemed to break with so much of what people had come to expect from politics, demanded historical context. His unwillingness to abide by the norms and laws that had long guided presidential conduct pushed historians to clarify what the Founders envisioned when it came to guardrails meant to prevent the sort of authoritarianism that concerned them most.

No sooner had we come to terms with the pandemic as the era-defining event of 2020 than anti-racist uprisings roiled the nation after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As the movement spread throughout the country, then the world, historians shed light on the complicated histories meeting in that moment, including the history of policing in America, the role played by Indigenous people, the global dimensions of the uprisings and efforts to remove memorials, and the role of music in rallying for racial justice.

Sometimes, you can tell how important history is because of the ferocity of the fights, and the willingness of powerful people to distort and weaponize it. The Supreme Court’s decision last year overturning Roe v. Wade, for example, caused considerable ire among historians, whose work was steeped in archival evidence and deep training. Scholars of the history of medicine and reproductive health care quickly rushed to point out the ways that Justice Samuel A. Alito’s opinion relied on a twisted version of the past. Historians also explained what the time before Roe told us about a world in which the right to have an abortion didn’t exist, as well as how the antiabortion rights movement achieved its most significant triumph — and how abortion rights activists could fight back.

In recent years, battles about how history should be taught and what children should learn have become headline news. Historians, of course, recognized that these efforts, while far from unprecedented, are dangerous and harmful to our democracy. They saw the need to explain the long history of curricular battles and moral panics tied to schools and children to safeguard against repeating mistakes of the past that harmed marginalized populations without benefiting America's youths. A conviction drove these efforts: reckoning with our history, even when it is difficult, is essential for charting a different path forward.

That’s why we remain convinced of our founding mission: ensuring that Americans have access to the best historical knowledge in digestible formats. Some of the sharp divisions animating our politics stem from wildly different understandings of what the past demands of Americans in the present, disagreements about how wedded we ought to be to the values that have guided our society and disparate grasps of what their actual implications were for different groups of Americans. We hope that sharing the work of hundreds of historians has helped readers to better answer some of these questions.

We write with gratitude to our sponsors, the editors and experts across departments at The Post who have made our work better, authors for sharing their expertise, historians who have served as editors, colleagues who have used Made By History columns in their classes and of course all of our readers. While this is our last piece at The Post, we’ll be moving to a new home soon and hope to continue illuminating how the past has shaped the present.

Our name comes from the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1954, he warned his congregation that they were being too passive: “Instead of making history, we are made by history.” Where King saw two opposing forces, as historians we see how these two constructions are inextricably linked. To make history, we have to understand how history has made us. That’s essential to addressing the challenges confronting us, and it’s critical to creating a shared sense of what it means to be an American — the good and the bad. Thank you for making history with us.

