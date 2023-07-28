Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This month, the Euclid space telescope began its journey into space to map the universe to a distance of 10 billion light-years in search of dark matter and dark energy, which are as mysterious as they sound. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Just a year ago, the James Webb Space Telescope sent back its first images, and the world was wonder-struck: a quintet of galaxies, their glowing white cores enveloped in a veil of stars; the ruddy, rugged dustscape of the Carina Nebula where new stars are hatched; the blue, amoeba-like cloud of gas expelled by a dying star in the Southern Ring Nebula.

Only a few years before, in 2019, newspapers all over the world headlined the first image of a black hole at the center of galaxy M87, produced by the Event Horizon Telescope collaboration.

Everything about these missions is awe-inspiring, from the virtuoso feats of science and engineering to the unimaginable expanses of time and space they bring closer to us in the form of petabytes of data and those eye-widening images.

Advertisement

But there is another aspect of these missions that is almost as wondrous, though rarely commented upon: the international, interdisciplinary collaboration over decades that brought them into being and keeps them running.

Astronomers are as fiercely competitive as other scientists; indeed, competition for priority and recognition powers science. The trick is how to get rivals to cooperate: Modern science is necessarily a collective enterprise, and this is especially true of astronomy, which deals with vast swaths of time and space.

Astronomy has a long history of organizing collaborations that crisscross continents and outlive the regimes that fund them, stretching back centuries, if not millennia. Because the phenomena it studies unfold on a scale that dwarfs human lifetimes and earthly distances, astronomy has always had to find a way to mimic those superhuman dimensions.

Advertisement

Long before the invention of telescopes, the astro-meteorological diaries of ancient Mesopotamia were kept for more than 600 years by a chain of scribes who passed on their observations from father to son to grandson, family continuity imitating the long-term continuity of events such as cycles of lunar eclipses and planetary conjunctions. Some of these observations have found their way into NASA’s reference work, “Five Millennium Canon of Lunar Eclipses,” its very title a testimony to the time scale of astronomy.

Global science as we know it also began with astronomy, with the first transnational effort to observe the transits of Venus in 1761 and 1769. It sent more than 100 (151 in 1769) emissaries to scattered stations across the planet where these paired twice-in-a-century events would be visible, from Siberia to Beijing to Pondicherry, India, to California.

This represented a shared effort, but not yet a successful collaboration. Although the scientific academies of Paris, London and St. Petersburg mobilized expeditions and drummed up funding from their monarchs, neither the instruments nor procedures were coordinated. The result was a smear of conflicting measurements of the all-important value that would determine the scale of the solar system, and the astronomers fell to bickering among themselves. Personal, professional and national rivalries capsized the project. Although the further expeditions sent out to observe the next pair of transits in 1874 and 1877 were better coordinated, they were still organized along strictly national lines.

Advertisement

These early, faltering attempts at global science spotlight the challenges of approximating nature’s own scale. To succeed, transnational, trans-generational scientific collaborations must not only drum up funding from multiple governments and institutions and choreograph an intricate division of labor across continents and specialties. They must also command the loyalty of their participants for decades, even centuries.

Disciplinary loyalties must somehow trump personal ambitions, national rivalries or just the temptation to abandon a commitment to one project for the latest hot research topic. No wonder it took so long for such projects to get off the ground, much less survive.

In the late 19th century, astronomers were once again in the vanguard in launching the first such genuinely transnational Big Science project that halfway succeeded. Seizing the new opportunities opened by astrophotography, 58 astronomers from 16 countries and three colonies met in Paris in April 1887 to plan an astrophotographic map of the sky, the Carte du Ciel.

Advertisement

Amid the pomp and circumstance of a high-level diplomatic gathering, the world’s astronomical elite were flattered, cajoled, and wined and dined into agreement about how to divide up the whole sky among the 18 participating observatories (from Helsinki in the far north to Melbourne in the far south), which kind of telescope to use (the British reflector lost out to the French refractor), and even which language to publish in (the French reluctantly conceded this point).

Yet somehow agreement was finally reached and glasses were raised in a euphoric toast; the astronomers of the year 1900 would bequeath the astronomers of the year 3000 a record that would reveal changes in the heavens that unfurled on a time scale of millennia.

Civilizations might rise and fall, but there would always be astronomers.

Advertisement

By the time the Carte du Ciel was finally ended (not completed) in 1970, after two world wars, decolonization and the remaking of the geopolitical order, many of the original participating observatories had dropped out of the collaboration.

Those that remained, especially the smaller observatories and those few in the Southern Hemisphere, persevered at the price of limiting other investigations, particularly in the enormously fruitful fields of astrophysics and spectroscopy that came to dominate 20th-century astronomy.

Was it worth it? Only time will tell, but the Carte du Ciel records are now being used to detect minute shifts in stellar positions, just as the astronomers of 1900 had hoped.

Astronomers think big, and they also think long. Planning for the James Webb Space Telescope, originally known as the Next Generation Space Telescope, began in 1989, before its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, had even been launched.

Advertisement

Look closely at the credits at the bottom of those astonishing images: The collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) underwrote each one.

The globe-spanning array of telescopes that make up the Event Horizon telescope depends on cooperation among scientists and institutions that is almost as global: members of its scientific council list affiliations from the Netherlands to Japan, Arizona to Taiwan, and their names suggest an even more international representation. The James Webb Space Telescope was launched on an Ariane 5 rocket from the ESA, from a site in French Guiana. The Euclid space telescope was launched from a SpaceX Falcon 9 at Cape Canaveral.

Geopolitical tremors do sometimes shake these extraterrestrial projects. For instance, the SpaceX Falcon 9 had to substitute for a Soyuz ST-B rocket in the Euclid launch after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Yet insofar as effective international governance exists, look to the astronomers, not the United Nations or the Group of Seven.

Advertisement

Against all odds, astronomers have succeeded in collaborating on a planetary scale. Can they also succeed in preserving the fruits of those collaborations for millennia to come?

Funding for their megaprojects has mostly come from governments, and government priorities in democracies are defined on the time scale of electoral cycles, a blink of the eye in astronomical time. Although the glamour of space exploration may attract investments from billionaires and autocratic rulers, these patrons are even more fickle than voters.

Launch technologies like the reusable SpaceX rockets may profit both space tourism and the cosmic investigations of the astronomers, but beyond that, they have little in common.

Perhaps the current association of human space exploration with the amusements of the super-rich can shift public fascination to the otherworldly missions of astronomers instead.

Advertisement

There are no promises of a quick thrill or a quick buck, or even of some practical application — only of a deeper understanding of parts of the universe dizzyingly distant from us in time and space. That is the charm of those wondrous images and the driving force behind the collaborations that make them possible.

And as this world struggles with climate change and other problems on a planetary and multigenerational scale, perhaps the rest of us can learn from the astronomers’ example.

Gift this article Gift Article