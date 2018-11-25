Happy Leftovers and Ongoing Food Coma Weekend! It may be belated, but I’m grateful for all my solvers and that I get to wake up each day and write crosswords for a living. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Here’s a cool little item from the crossword world at large: Laura Braunstein was interviewed on New Hampshire Public Radio about the Inkubator, the upcoming new puzzle series created by women. Give it a listen (or read the transcript).



Solution to November 25, 2018 crossword, "Omission Mission" (Evan Birnholz)

Today’s puzzle consists of two-word wacky phrases in which the second word is the same as the first, minus one letter:

23A: [Flora’s trousers?] is P L ANTS' PANTS .

. 25A: [Rep of the “With Arms Wide Open” band?] is CRE E D CRED .

. 41A: [Lunch that’s extremely rich in iron, say?] is ME T AL MEAL .

. 43A: [Harsh critic of a mad tea party figure?] is HAT T ER HATER .

. 57A: [Harsh criticism of Arizona politico Jeff?] is FLAK E FLAK .

. 65A: [Payment given to a bridge guardian?] is T R OLL TOLL .

. 69A: [Male pig in a group of directors?] is BOAR D BOAR .

. 81A: [Easy score for a smashed NBA player?] D R UNK DUNK .

. 95A: [Links jinx?] is C O URSE CURSE .

. 99A: [Do some cuddling in a minute?] is S P OON SOON .

. 110A: [Little rascal’s summer destination?] is S CAMP CAMP.

Take the letters that were deleted from the first word to the second, and you get the revealer LETTER DROPS at 114A: [Mail slots, and what’s spelled out by 11 omissions in this puzzle].

Fans of the show “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” may recognize that the theme answer TROLL TOLL is also the name of a song from the musical “The Nightman Cometh” — and this is as good an excuse as any to link to the number here. But although I love that “The Nightman Cometh” episode, that answer was not the original seed of this puzzle. In fact, the answer that sparked this puzzle didn’t make it past the cutting room floor: It was ASSESS ASSES. I needed to have all 11 theme answers and the revealer LETTER DROPS spread out as much as possible, and an 11-letter answer like ASSESS ASSES — even with as friendly a combination of letters that it has — would have been forced to move up another row and potentially constrain my options even more. There was probably a universe where I could have fit it in, but we don’t live in that universe.

Other answers and clues:

16A: [Smoke-filled room, if the chemistry experiment goes awry] is LAB . Runner-up for my favorite clue this week.

. Runner-up for my favorite clue this week. 88A: [Sporting events in the Star Wars universe] is PODRACES . This was one of those “I love this as an answer in a crossword but I hate the subject it’s based on” kind of answers for me. A real love-hate relationship, that.

. This was one of those “I love this as an answer in a crossword but I hate the subject it’s based on” kind of answers for me. A real love-hate relationship, that. 89A: [“Self Control” singer Branigan] is LAURA Branigan. I have a nostalgic love of this song but the music video is pretty bonkers, like something out of a Stanley Kubrick “Eyes Wide Shut”-related fever dream.

Branigan. I have a nostalgic love of this song but the music video is pretty bonkers, like something out of a Stanley Kubrick “Eyes Wide Shut”-related fever dream. 107A: [“Come over here!"] is PSST and 109A: [“Go away!"] is SHOO . I thought it was amusing that I could give these adjacent clues opposite meanings.

and 109A: [“Go away!"] is . I thought it was amusing that I could give these adjacent clues opposite meanings. 18D: [Trufflehunter of Narnia, e.g.] is BADGER . I’m just noting this here for the fun name; perhaps we’ll see TRUFFLEHUNTER in a future crossword one day.

. I’m just noting this here for the fun name; perhaps we’ll see TRUFFLEHUNTER in a future crossword one day. 33D: [Plain text?] is ATLAS . Think of “Plain” as in the Great Plains and “text” as in a book. My favorite clue this week.

. Think of “Plain” as in the Great Plains and “text” as in a book. My favorite clue this week. 35D: [Make invisible, as a ship on “Star Trek”] is CLOAK . I’d always associated cloaking most closely with “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” but apparently cloaking was an invention for the original series.

. I’d always associated cloaking most closely with “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” but apparently cloaking was an invention for the original series. 37D: [Rare thing found in a restaurant, maybe] is STEAK . And yet it’s so common, somehow.

. And yet it’s so common, somehow. 54D: [McEntire of “Tremors”] is the country singer REBA McEntire. I’ve seen “Tremors,” but I didn’t remember that she was in the cast. I’m still holding out hope that one day I can use GRABOIDS (the monsters causing the tremors) in a puzzle.

McEntire. I’ve seen “Tremors,” but I didn’t remember that she was in the cast. I’m still holding out hope that one day I can use GRABOIDS (the monsters causing the tremors) in a puzzle. 118D: [Thanksgiving dessert] is PIE. I’ve never written a puzzle with a Thanksgiving theme, so here’s a small way of making up for that.

Finally, a warning about next week’s puzzle: It’s going to be a little different from what I normally serve you. It’s a crossword, but .... well, I’ll let you see it for yourself. Oh, and it has a meta to boot. You’ve got this.