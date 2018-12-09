I just passed a milestone: This past Thursday marked exactly three years since my first crossword ran in the Post Magazine. I’ve been experimenting a little more this past year with variety puzzles. Who knows what the next year or two has in store? Maybe 3-D puzzles, or puzzles where the clues are all written in Morse code, or puzzles you can only solve with emoji. Or, I could just stick with regular crosswords because I like them, too. Either way, let’s find out, and I hope you’ll join me for Season 4.



Solution to December 9, 2018 crossword, "Themeless No. 9" (Evan Birnholz)

There’s no theme for this puzzle, so let’s go right to some answers and clues of note:

1A: [Doctor for whom a D.C.-area military medical center is named] is WALTER REED . I knew of this medical center but wasn’t aware that the doctor for whom it’s named was the key figure in discovering the cause of yellow fever. It’s been a long time since my previous life in epidemiology.

. I knew of this medical center but wasn’t aware that the doctor for whom it’s named was the key figure in discovering the cause of yellow fever. It’s been a long time since my previous life in epidemiology. 23A: [Cash-on-demand message?] is RANSOM NOTE . Not something like SPAM LETTER, although they’re both schemes to get you to pay someone money.

. Not something like SPAM LETTER, although they’re both schemes to get you to pay someone money. 34A: [Royal coups?] is NO-HIT GAMES , as in feats for the Kansas City Royals. So, about the northeast corner of the puzzle: Originally this answer was going to be the singular NO-HIT GAME with a black square chopping up 18D. That would normally make the grid easier to fill and leave you some room for more colorful answers, where removing the black square makes things harder. But this corner was going to be almost the same with or without that black square. I couldn’t find a cleaner fill than INCOME GAP at 16D: [Measure of wealth inequality] and MOUSETAIL at 17D: [Buttercup family plant with threadlike leaves resembling a rodent’s appendage] even with an extra black square. So it was sort of a lucky discovery that I could delete that black square, create INTESTINE at 18D: [Inner tube?], and keep the corner basically the same level of smoothness; this also improved the opposite southwest corner a little bit.

, as in feats for the Kansas City Royals. So, about the northeast corner of the puzzle: Originally this answer was going to be the singular NO-HIT GAME with a black square chopping up 18D. That would normally make the grid easier to fill and leave you some room for more colorful answers, where removing the black square makes things harder. But this corner was going to be almost the same with or without that black square. I couldn’t find a cleaner fill than at 16D: [Measure of wealth inequality] and at 17D: [Buttercup family plant with threadlike leaves resembling a rodent’s appendage] even with an extra black square. So it was sort of a lucky discovery that I could delete that black square, create at 18D: [Inner tube?], and keep the corner basically the same level of smoothness; this also improved the opposite southwest corner a little bit. 40A: [Strength for a Tough Mudder competitor] is STAMINA . Both of my brothers have competed in and finished the Tough Mudder before. I have not and am okay competing in my own form of the Tough Mudder, which is sitting on the couch, eating my weight in Doritos.

. Both of my brothers have competed in and finished the Tough Mudder before. I have not and am okay competing in my own form of the Tough Mudder, which is sitting on the couch, eating my weight in Doritos. 47A: [Comedic true-crime podcast hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark] is MY FAVORITE MURDER . My wife and several of our friends *love* this podcast. It’s even spawned a fan base called “Murderinos.” I’ve listened to a handful of episodes and it’s interesting how Karen and Georgia can make gruesome real-life stories entertaining.

. My wife and several of our friends *love* this podcast. It’s even spawned a fan base called “Murderinos.” I’ve listened to a handful of episodes and it’s interesting how Karen and Georgia can make gruesome real-life stories entertaining. 58A: [Game with a foul line and a backboard] is not BASKETBALL, though it has the same number of letters as HORSESHOES . I suppose it doesn’t always require a backboard if you play it in your backyard, but you will find a backboard mentioned in the official rules and regulations for the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association (NHPA).

. I suppose it doesn’t always require a backboard if you play it in your backyard, but you will find a backboard mentioned in the official rules and regulations for the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association (NHPA). 60A: [She served as the president’s interpreter on a 2016 trip to Cuba] is MALIA OBAMA . Sometimes I find it can be difficult to clue MALIA or SASHA Obama in a way that isn’t, say, [Daughter of Barack] or [Former White House daughter], because they’re still young and haven’t lived long enough to really distinguish themselves from their father (and to be fair, the Obamas mostly tried to keep them out of the public view when they were in office). I thought this trivia was a neat bit of info about Malia herself, although it’s still in relation to her dad once being president.

. Sometimes I find it can be difficult to clue MALIA or SASHA Obama in a way that isn’t, say, [Daughter of Barack] or [Former White House daughter], because they’re still young and haven’t lived long enough to really distinguish themselves from their father (and to be fair, the Obamas mostly tried to keep them out of the public view when they were in office). I thought this trivia was a neat bit of info about Malia herself, although it’s still in relation to her dad once being president. 77A: [Model home shown in December?] is GINGERBREAD HOUSE . 'Tis the season, after all.

. 'Tis the season, after all. 88A: [Autopsy’s genre, aptly] is DEATH METAL . As a follow-up to the 34A note, above, before I removed the black square in the northeast corner, this answer had originally been BASE METAL. That’s a fine answer, but I thought the crossing long answers in the southwest corner were sort of dull, plus I like DEATH METAL a bit more. I’ve taken to playing some death metal in celebration of solving a very difficult meta puzzle, or as I call it, a death meta.

. As a follow-up to the 34A note, above, before I removed the black square in the northeast corner, this answer had originally been BASE METAL. That’s a fine answer, but I thought the crossing long answers in the southwest corner were sort of dull, plus I like DEATH METAL a bit more. I’ve taken to playing some death metal in celebration of solving a very difficult meta puzzle, or as I call it, a death meta. 106A: [Sprite rival] is SIERRA MIST . Not long ago this soda had been re-branded as the oddly spelled Mist Twst, but now it’s back to Sierra Mist again.

. Not long ago this soda had been re-branded as the oddly spelled Mist Twst, but now it’s back to Sierra Mist again. 1D: [Nintendo antihero with the same name as a Nintendo hero except for an inverted first letter] is WARIO . Several months ago I lamented on Twitter that I had to take out Wario from a previous puzzle because the crossing answers were not cooperating at all. Now, I’ve done it . . . but at what cost?

. Several months ago I lamented on Twitter that I had to take out Wario from a previous puzzle because the crossing answers were not cooperating at all. Now, I’ve done it . . . but at what cost? 2D: [Former world chess champion Viswanathan] is Viswanathan ANAND . He was the champ before Magnus Carlsen, the reigning champ who recently defended his title against the American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana.

. He was the champ before Magnus Carlsen, the reigning champ who recently defended his title against the American grandmaster Fabiano Caruana. 54D: [Banking expert?] is POOL SHARK , someone who’s good at investing money and gets returns on his or her investments.

, someone who’s good at investing money and gets returns on his or her investments. 64D: [1975 inductee into the National Inventors Hall of Fame (103 years after he died)] is Samuel MORSE . This seems like a really late honor but, to be fair, the National Inventors' Hall of Fame formed only two years before Morse’s induction.

. This seems like a really late honor but, to be fair, the National Inventors' Hall of Fame formed only two years before Morse’s induction. 67D: [Soprano who listened to (but didn’t sing) “Con Te Partiro”] is CARMELA Soprano of HBO’s “The Sopranos.” Here’s a clip where she listens to that song, but doesn’t sing it (fair warning: some strong language in the clip).

Soprano of HBO’s “The Sopranos.” Here’s a clip where she listens to that song, but doesn’t sing it (fair warning: some strong language in the clip). 79D: [Apple picker’s market?] is APP STORE . For those of you with iOS phones.

. For those of you with iOS phones. 89D: [“Two magic words that galvanized the world,” per Tarana Burke in 2018] is ME TOO . Although many celebrities began using the hashtag in 2017, Burke is credited as starting the Me Too Movement long before.

. Although many celebrities began using the hashtag in 2017, Burke is credited as starting the Me Too Movement long before. 100D: [Do top/notch work?] is SEW. I took some liberties in this clue; a notch is a small marking used to match fabric pieces up together.

See you next week!