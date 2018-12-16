I’m finding that writing crosswords near the end of the calendar year is a bit like preparing for final exams and papers in college and graduate school. I have to churn out twice as much as I normally would so I and the editors can have a break during the holidays. It’s never quite as busy as my first December killer-week in history graduate school; that was an epic five-paper, 50-page marathon over the span of two weeks in which sleeping was, let’s say, not done. Still, the workload seems to pile up in December. But business is good at Puzzle Headquarters; even on my holiday breaks I’ll probably try to write something just because it’s hard to turn off the crossword switch.



Solution to December 16, 2018 crossword, "(Her)e, T(her)e and Everyw(her)e" (Evan Birnholz)

Circled letters abound in this puzzle. Six long theme answers all contain three women’s names, aptly described by the revealer at 109A: [1978 No. 1 hit for the Commodores, and an alternate title for this puzzle] which is THREE TIMES A LADY:

23A: [Gulf Coast city that’s home to Ca' d’Zan (winter home of John Ringling)] is SARA SOTA, FLO R IDA . It contains Sara , Flo and Ida . MIAMI, FLORIDA could have worked as well since it hides the name Mia .

31A: [Former name of the carrier now known as Envoy] is AMERICAN EAGLE AIRLINES. Erica, Lea and Ines.

50A: [Note passed around in Amman] is JORDANIAN DINAR. Jo, Ani and Dina.

64A: [Word reference that can list material in non-alphabetical order] is REVERSE DICTIONARY. Eve, Di and Iona.

81A: [1961 Patsy Cline song whose lyrics reference the Alamo and "Lips so sweet and tender like petals falling apart"] is SAN ANTONIO ROSE. Ana, Toni and Rose.

96A: [Berkeley university's athletic team] is CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS. Ali, Nia and Bea. That's a long way to go for a trio of three-letter names, but

I’ve seen many puzzles that riff on a set of phrases featuring two examples in a certain category. For instance, Zhouqin Burnikel published a puzzle for the New York Times earlier this year based on Hilton’s DoubleTree hotel chain, where each phrase contained two trees. I thought it’d be a fun challenge to find phrases that hide three examples in a category. My goodness, these were difficult to find. The names all had to be relatively short and common enough to find as strings in longer phrases, and the phrases themselves had to be fairly common (or at least not too obscure). Originally, I was going to stick with names no shorter than three letters, but it helped my search in a big way once I decided to allow Jo (short for Joanne or Josephine) and Di (short for Diana). I don’t think I found many other examples than what I put in the puzzle, so I consider it lucky that this made it out of the drawing room.

Some other answers and clues:

In the Non-Thematic Men's Names department, 9A: [___ Killam, alum of both "MADtv" and "Saturday Night Live"] is TARAN Killam. There's a name you don't see in crosswords very often, but man, are those letters useful.

Also speaking of non-theme men, 60A: ["House" party?] is LAURIE, as in Hugh Laurie from the old medical drama "House, M.D."

87A: [Products with big Black Friday discounts] is TVS. This was art imitating life. Two days before I wrote this clue, my wife bought me a TV during a Black Friday sale! She's the best.

118A: [AC/DC member?] is SLASH, but it doesn't refer to the guitarist Slash; he's in the band Guns N' Roses. Instead it refers to the slash mark in AC/DC's name. I really wanted to include Guns N' Roses in the clue, too, but I felt I couldn't because of the thematic Rose in SAN ANTONIO ROSE.

7D: [Top spot?] is STAIN, as in a spot on one's top. Runner-up for my favorite clue today. That winner is . ..

41D: [What's the deal?], which is POKER HAND. This could probably be the start of a theme, now that I think about it.

Here’s a warning about the next two puzzles: They’re both going to be on the challenging side. The Dec. 23 puzzle might be one of the hardest puzzles I’ve written in 2018, but that’ll be right around the holidays so you’ll have some extra time to tackle it.