With that, onto today’s puzzle. Just look at the at blank grid:



Blank grid to December 23, 2018 crossword, "White Christmas" (Evan Birnholz)

Those giant corners look beastly. Filling them in a themeless puzzle would be challenging, and yet this puzzle is themed. They almost look like the starting point of a Something Different puzzle since they’re so wide open. In three of those corners you’ll notice six identical clues written as [White Christmas piece, literally], and some other clues in the same corners appear to be incorrect. 5D: [Actress Long or Peeples] would appear to be NIA, and yet the space is five letters long. So something strange must be going on there. We’ll come back to this.

Four other long theme clues hint at some special letters in this puzzle:

6D: [Fast food symbol associated with one of this puzzle’s special letters] is GOLDEN ARCHES , the symbol for McDonald’s. What letter is associated with this corporate symbol? An M, formed by the shape of the arches.

, the symbol for McDonald’s. What letter is associated with this corporate symbol? An M, formed by the shape of the arches. 14D: [Literary character associated with one of this puzzle’s special letters] is HESTER PRYNNE , the protagonist of “The Scarlet Letter.” She’s associated with the red letter A.

, the protagonist of “The Scarlet Letter.” She’s associated with the red letter A. 85A: [Hunting item associated with one of this puzzle’s special letters] is TREASURE MAP , a hunting aid for a pirate. That’s associated with an X since X marks the spot.

, a hunting aid for a pirate. That’s associated with an X since X marks the spot. 100A: [Reporter associated with one of this puzzle’s special letters] is CLARK KENT, the alter ego of Superman. He’s associated with the S on Superman’s costume.

But where are those special letters? This is where the [White Christmas piece, literally] clues come in. The big revealer is at 56A: [Like the squares that comprise this puzzle’s special letters], which is BLANK. Yes, you need to leave several squares in this puzzle blank to complete it, skipping over the appropriate spaces to form the special letters. The answers to the [White Christmas piece, literally] clues are all entirely blank.

The blank spaces in the northwest corner form the X. This corner doesn’t have any [White Christmas piece, literally] clues, so you may have to use intuition based on the other corners to crack this one. 1A: [Traffic sign word] is seven spaces long but the answer is the five-letter word MERGE , skipping over the first and fifth squares at the top of the white X.

, skipping over the first and fifth squares at the top of the white X. The M is in the northeast corner. There are two [White Christmas piece, literally] clues running down at 15D and 19D, forming the two long edges of the M. 25A: [Italian region located in East India?] is a punny clue for the answer ASTI , hiding literally in E ast I ndia.

, hiding literally in E ndia. The A is in the southwest corner. This corner features one [White Christmas piece, literally] clue and two nearly-identical crossing D.C.-based clues at 95A: [D and C, in D.C.] which is STREETS in its normal length, and 76D: [D or C, in D.C.] which is INITIAL skipping over two spaces.

in its normal length, and 76D: [D or C, in D.C.] which is skipping over two spaces. The S is in the southeast corner. This corner has three [White Christmas piece, literally] clues, which makes this a good place to initially figure out the puzzle’s trick. If you can work out the crossing answers, 81D: [Like a human “butterfly”] has to be SOCIAL, but the space is nine letters long. So, skip over the spaces that are part of the answers to the “White Christmas” clues, and you’ll find where the A and L of SOCIAL go.

The complete solution is below.



Solution to December 23, 2018 crossword, "White Christmas" (Evan Birnholz)

Take those four special letters formed by blank spaces in order and they spell XMAS — a white Christmas literally illustrated in the crossword.

This is not the first time blank spaces have been a feature of a tricky crossword, nor is it the first time blank spaces have illustrated actual letters. Patrick Blindauer published a puzzle for Fireball Crosswords back in January 2012 called “Little White Lie,” where the blank spaces formed the letters in LIE. To hint at the all-blank answers, he and Fireball editor Peter Gordon just left those clues blank, too. I felt I couldn’t use the same cluing trick, so that’s why I went with [White Christmas piece, literally] for the all-blank answers, and it also doubles as a reference to the 1954 musical movie with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney, and Vera-Ellen. Anyway, the first eight letters of Row 9 are my tip of the hat to Patrick for helping to inspire this puzzle. 55A: [Stewart who portrayed Charles Xavier in film] is PATRICK Stewart, and the first letter of 56A is B for BLANK.

A reminder that next week’s final puzzle of the year will also be on the tricky side, though maybe not as challenging as this one. It will be unusual in its own way.