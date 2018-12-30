Holiday festivities are upon us so let’s skip right to the final puzzle of 2018.



Solution to December 30, 2018 crossword, "Dropping the Ball" with both sets of theme letters. (Evan Birnholz)

Today’s puzzle comes with the following note above the puzzle: “Certain letters in this puzzle, when read clockwise, will spell out two different familiar phrases.” While it may be tricky at first to know exactly which letters to use for the meta portion, it may become clear very quickly that something just doesn’t feel right about this puzzle. There are 24 starred clues and they all hint at the something that’s not-quite-right.

Start with 9A: [*Scrooge McDuck, to Donald Duck]. Scrooge is Donald’s uncle, but there are only four spaces, so UNCLE can’t be right. If you work out the crossing answers at 10D, 11D, and 12D, you’ll be left with? UNT. At 9D: [*Be a seeker, in a kids' game] would normally suggest something like SEEK, although it’d be strange to have the word “seek” appear in the clue in that situation. But if you take the crossing answers at 20A, 24A, and 28A, you be left with? IDE. There are a handful letters that you can insert into that question mark slot and get a valid word or name (AIDE, BIDE, GIDE, HIDE, RIDE, SIDE, TIDE, WIDE), but none of them make sense for that clue, and in fact, HIDE is the exact opposite of what the clue seems to be asking for. Looking back at 9A, the only letters which would produce a valid word in both directions (AUNT, BUNT, HUNT, and RUNT) don’t make sense for 9A either. AUNT is the answer most closely associated with UNCLE, but again, that clue would be a mistake.

Something’s wrong here, and that’s the point. If you look down at 122A: [Evidence of dropping the ball, as found in the starred clues and in 12 crossings in this puzzle], you’ll see what’s going on. All 24 starred clues in this puzzle contain ERRORS — either typos or factual mistakes — and they intersect at specific letters that don’t fit together based on those clues. What you have to do is pick letters that a) produce valid words in both directions and b) produce answers that are close-but-not-quite right to their specific clues. We’ll go in clockwise order starting from the top where the intersections appear.

9A: [*Scrooge McDuck, to Donald Duck] is A UNT , even though Scrooge is Donald’s UNCLE in reality. Meanwhile 9D: [*Be a seeker, in a kids' game] is H IDE , even though that’s exact opposite of SEEK. Both the A of AUNT and the H of HIDE could produce valid crossing words in both directions (AIDE at 9D and HUNT at 9A) although those aren’t clued at all.

If you take just the “correct” Across letters at those intersections, starting at the top and moving clockwise, you spell out the song AULD LANG SYNE . If you take just the “correct” Down letters at the same places and move clockwise, you spell out HAPPY NEW YEAR . Those are the two phrases associated with the puzzle’s title “Dropping the Ball,” and they’re spelled out in the shape of a ball. Oh and look, there’s a symmetrical partner of ERRORS at 26A: [The Times Square ball, with respect to changing times, e.g.], which is SYMBOL. So the New Year’s Eve ball drop is the hidden theme in this puzzle, and I dropped the ball on those clues. But that was all by design, so were they really mistakes, after all? Below is what the solution looks like with just the correct Across letters:



Solution to December 30, 2018 crossword, "Dropping the Ball" with correct Across letters only. (Evan Birnholz)

And now here’s the solution with only the correct Down letters:



Solution to December 30, 2018 crossword, "Dropping the Ball" with correct Down letters only. (Evan Birnholz)

I figured last week might generate a strong response from solvers who weren’t expecting the “White Christmas” trick, but I’m bracing for an even louder response this week for intentionally including errors in the puzzle. It took me a much longer time than normal to lock down this grid since I wanted every intersection to produce legitimate words in both directions for each pair of letters. And, as I always forget, writing a puzzle where you have 24 short theme answers can be a much bigger pain than, say, eight or nine long theme answers. The erroneous clue feature was a wrinkle I thought of the day after I finished building the puzzle; I wondered if it were possible to add another layer by having the added typo letters in the clues spell something relevant, and then maybe the deleted typo letters could spell something else, but I thought that would distract from the overall point of finding the errors in the grid. Either way, my hope is that you were able to cotton to the secret of the mistakes. I just thought it might be funny to mess with your expectations for a week.

Have a happy new year and we’ll return to a normal and (I hope) mistake-free crossword in the first week of 2019.