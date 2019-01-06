Last week’s puzzle was perhaps the most polarizing since I began writing for the The Washington Post Magazine. Depending on whom you ask, the double-crossing error letters with their mistaken clues either worked great, or they didn’t work at all, even after explaining it. Either way, here’s hoping for a smooth-sailing year of puzzles in 2019.

In other news, Brian Cimmet had some kind words to say about the Dec. 23 “White Christmas” puzzle on his podcast “Fill Me In” with Ryan Hecht. The whole episode is about two hours long but the five-minute discussion about my puzzle starts around 1:06:00 (so at 1 hour and 6 minutes in) if you want to take a listen. Much appreciated, Brian.



Solution to January 6, 2019 crossword, "TV Dinners" (Evan Birnholz)

Seven TV programs with food in their titles, clued as though they’re what you should watch while eating that food for dinner:

23A: [Animated sitcom to watch while having sliders] is BOB’S BURGERS . I’ve never seen it but I know several friends who rave about it.

. I’ve never seen it but I know several friends who rave about it. 31A: [2009 horror TV film to watch while having an edible ear] is CHILDREN OF THE CORN . The one TV film of the bunch. The clue felt aptly macabre.

. The one TV film of the bunch. The clue felt aptly macabre. 43A: [Computer-animated kids' show to watch while having lettuce and carrots] is VEGGIETALES .

. 58A: [Animated kids' show to watch while having dinner rolls] is BREADWINNERS . This was a short-lived show on Nickelodeon that I hadn’t heard of before writing the puzzle.

. This was a short-lived show on Nickelodeon that I hadn’t heard of before writing the puzzle. 68A: [Reality TV series to watch while having canard a l’orange] is DUCK DYNASTY .

. 80A: [Stop-motion sketch comedy series to watch while having poultry] is ROBOT CHICKEN .

. 95A: [When connected to 103 Across, animated kids' show to watch while having beef spheres] is CLOUDY WITH A / CHANCE OF MEATBALLS . I couldn’t use the more conventional “With 103 Across ..." to start the cross-referenced clue because this TV show has WITH in the title.

. I couldn’t use the more conventional “With 103 Across ..." to start the cross-referenced clue because this TV show has WITH in the title. And the answer that ties them all together . . . or rather, doesn’t: 118A: [Channel that does not broadcast this puzzle’s programs, surprisingly] is FOOD NETWORK.

It surprised me just how difficult it was to find different non-Food Network shows with foods in their titles, or at least ones that would yield a symmetrical theme set. Some shows had foods I wasn’t sure would be considered a course during dinner (like ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK or SUPERIOR DONUTS). Some shows had no other partner in length (like LAMB CHOP’S PLAY-ALONG, which was the only 18-letter show I could find). And some shows were ones I feared might eventually end up on the Food Network in the future, thus negating the joke of the theme revealer (like CAKE BOSS, which is currently on TLC but it’s not a stretch to imagine it changing networks one day to complement ACE OF CAKES). Perhaps I should have eased the non-dinner food restriction and said that desserts could count. That might have allowed me to pair ROBOT CHICKEN and SUPERIOR DONUTS with the equally long, cross-referenced TWO GUYS A GIRL / AND A PIZZA PLACE.

Some other answers and clues:

5A: [Couple on an ice cream date, perhaps?] is SCOOPS . I had several other non-theme food-based clues in this puzzle, but I’m particularly fond of this one.

. I had several other non-theme food-based clues in this puzzle, but I’m particularly fond of this one. 11A: [Brand of gas in compressors?] is ESSO , literally hiding in the word “compr esso rs.”

, literally hiding in the word “compr rs.” 84A: [War or Diplomacy, e.g.] is GAME . One’s a card game, the other’s a board game.

. One’s a card game, the other’s a board game. 99A: [Show that isn’t part of this puzzle’s theme (but you can watch it while having a late dinner)] is SNL . I figured one of the easier tasks in filling the puzzle would be to avoid other non-food-based TV titles since most shows tend to have somewhat longer titles, but then this one came along and messed things up. I could have taken it out but I thought it might be funny to wink at the theme a little.

. I figured one of the easier tasks in filling the puzzle would be to avoid other non-food-based TV titles since most shows tend to have somewhat longer titles, but then this one came along and messed things up. I could have taken it out but I thought it might be funny to wink at the theme a little. 10D: [IT takes all sorts of people to fix them] is SYSTEMS , where IT = Information Technology.

, where IT = Information Technology. 35D: [First nation in the Western Hemisphere to abolish slavery] is HAITI , which abolished slavery in 1804 after the Haitian Revolution.

, which abolished slavery in 1804 after the Haitian Revolution. 48D: [“Happy ___ year!"] is NEW , for 2019. I did the same thing for the word YEAR in my Dec. 31, 2017 puzzle.

, for 2019. I did the same thing for the word YEAR in my Dec. 31, 2017 puzzle. 59D: [Protagonist of a vampire video game franchise] is RAYNE . She’s the half-vampire character from the “BloodRayne” series. Here’s hoping I crossed this one fairly because the alternatives like RHYME and ROYCE were just not happening.

. She’s the half-vampire character from the “BloodRayne” series. Here’s hoping I crossed this one fairly because the alternatives like RHYME and ROYCE were just not happening. 91D: [Had a TV dinner, say] is ATE. The clue wouldn’t be anything else today.

See you next week!