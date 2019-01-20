Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal announced that they were abandoning their practice of publishing pseudonym bylines on their crosswords. If you’ve been a regular solver of its puzzles, you’ve solved puzzles ostensibly written by people like Marie Kelly, Alice Long, and Gabriel Stone. Though the WSJ regularly publishes puzzles by many different freelance contributors, those three particular bylines were all pseudonyms of the editor Mike Shenk.

Although pseudonymous bylines were the product of simple and well-intentioned wordplay (for instance, Marie Kelly is an anagram of “Really Mike”), they also created an unfortunate side effect. As Laura Braunstein describes here, male editors writing under female bylines gives a false picture of how often women’s puzzles are really published in newspapers. Some colleagues of mine, after crunching the numbers, found that women comprised only 10.5% of all published crossword constructors for the WSJ in 2018. It’s an industry-wide problem beyond the WSJ and several women have created independent crossword outlets like The Inkubator and puzzle collections like Women of Letters to address it. So, although Mike wasn’t using the bylines for nefarious reasons, and although this particular editorial change may not make the constructor pool more diverse by itself, I think this is the right move toward greater transparency.



Solution to January 20, 2019 crossword, "Splinter Groups" (Evan Birnholz)

Ten familiar phrases have to be re-parsed to understand today’s theme. Each phrase contains a three-letter organization and you must break the organization off into its own word for the clue to make sense:

23A: [Round of applause for a traitorous member of a teaching grp.?] is N.E.A. RAT HAND, based on the phrase near at hand.

25A: [Criticize a physicians' grp.'s headgear?] is PAN A.M.A. HATS, based on Panama hats.

39A: [Circle of former Gaza grp. members?] is EX-P. L.O. RING, based on exploring.

41A: [Venues for acting members of an anti-narcotics grp.?] is D.E.A. THEATERS, based on the villainous Death Eaters from the Harry Potter books.

65A: [Fire an oral health grp.'s honking birds?] is CAN A.D.A. GEESE, based on Canada geese.

80A: [Dense forest being that plays for an NCAA grp.?] is THICK A.C.C. ENT, based on thick accent.

104A: [Produced a militant European grp.'s alcoholic beverage?] is MADE I.R.A. WINE, based on Madeira wine.

108A: [Wicked cool poem dedicated to the Summer Games grp.?] is RAD I.O.C. ODE, based on radio code.

121A: ["Anyway, about this secretive government grp.'s itemized documents . . ."?] is "SO, C.I.A. LISTS," based on socialists.

124A: [Shows derision toward college football coach Miles while he works for a bag-screening grp.?] is BOOS T.S.A. LES, based on boost sales.

Some others I left out: G.O.P. LACES, TRIAL’S E.P.A. RATION, PRE S.S.A. GENT, and a few involving four-letter orgs like L.A.P.D. OGS (which might be tough to understand if you didn’t know OG stands for “Original Gangster”) and A N.A.T.O. MIC (which is different in that NATO is a sounded-out acronym, whereas the others a three-letter initialisms).

Some other answers and clues:

38A: [Comedian Perkins once on “The Great British Baking Show”] is SUE Perkins. That show is called “The Great British Bake Off” in Britain, in case the title in the clue seemed odd.

47A: [United way?] is AISLE, as in a pathway on a United Airlines airplane. I've done a similar joke with [American way?] before, so I did a riff on it.

128A: [Site of France's annual Festival of Lights] is LYON. I've never been there but the festival sounds like it'd be pretty neat.

3D: [Website with the motto "Sports news without access, favor, or discretion"] is DEADSPIN. That was the outlet that broke the Manti Te'o "girlfriend hoax" news back in early 2013, in case you remember that bizarre sports story.

15D: [Sharp remark?] is I RAISE. This was my favorite clue this week. Think of a cardsharp here.

36D: [Prize for completing a "Super Mario 64" task] is STAR. Just a random fact that I know. It's not like I have actual experience playing "Super Mario 64" so much that I acquired all 120 stars during one of my winter breaks in college. Perish the thought.

43D: [Channels by sockets] is TEAR DUCTS. I was originally going to have the clue say "eye sockets," but this makes it a bit tougher.

. I was originally going to have the clue say “eye sockets,” but this makes it a bit tougher. 93D: [Place for a shot in the dark?] is PHOTO LAB. That’s where you can do shots of whiskey with your friends while developing photos. Or maybe the “shot” is the photo itself. Do whatever works for you.

Next week’s puzzle may be a little on the strange side, but it’s not unprecedented. It’s also one of the more personal puzzles I’ve ever written. Stay tuned.