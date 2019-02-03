Before we get to today’s metapuzzle, here’s an announcement from fellow puzzle constructor John Lieb: The annual Boswords crossword tournament is returning on Sunday, July 28 at the Roxbury Latin School in West Roxbury, Mass. Registration doesn’t open until June 15, but you can at least put the dates in your calendar and read more information about last year’s tournament here.



Solution to February 3, 2019 crossword, "NFL Divisions" (Evan Birnholz)

Happy Super Football Sport Time Day! The instructions to today’s meta read: “Which NFL team is hinted at by this puzzle’s theme?” Some uncommon theme phrases, along with the title, may have nudged you to the right idea. Seven long Across answers split NFL team names at the beginning and end:

23A: [Early 2010s foreign policy controversy often cited by Clinton detractors] is BENG HAZI SCAND AL . This splits up a Cincinnati Bengal .

TING PL . Houston . 52A: [Stop abruptly] is CO ME TO A HA LT . Indianapolis Colt .

ING THE HOUSE D . Cleveland . 89A: [Pertaining to syndromes that affect both the heart and kidneys] is CARDI ORE NAL . Arizona Cardinal . “Cardiorenal” is indeed an unusual word, but it’s a real one. In fact, this may have been the ideal answer to spot the meta’s mechanism since the team name takes up most of the phrase’s real estate.

UL VOL . Green Bay . 121A: [Construction worker of the 19th century] is RAI LROAD BUIL DER . Oakland Raider . Yes, I’m aware that the Oakland Raiders are moving out of Oakland soon, perhaps as early as the upcoming season. But as of today they’re still the Oakland Raiders. Just work with me on this one.

If you lay out the split NFL team names in order, it might not yield much on first glance. It may seem like one of those seven teams is the answer, and how do you decide which one is right? But take their team locations in order:

C INCINNATI

INCINNATI H OUSTON

OUSTON I NDIANAPOLIS

NDIANAPOLIS C LEVELAND

LEVELAND A RIZONA

RIZONA G REEN BAY

REEN BAY OAKLAND

. . . and their first letters spell CHICAGO, leading to the answer CHICAGO BEARS. They’ve been my team since childhood, and I’m still salty about how they lost to the Eagles this year, so of course I went with them for a meta on Super Bowl Sunday.

It surprised me while writing this meta to discover that there aren’t many NFL cities that can be spelled out using the initial letters of other NFL cities. DALLAS works, although for now you’d have to use both Los Angeles teams, and I don’t think I’d have had much luck finding a phrase that splits up SEAHAWK for the S city. WASHINGTON is another possibility, but you’d have to use Washington for its own first letter, which didn’t seem as elegant (plus there’s the SEAHAWK issue again). CHICAGO was the one that worked best, at least for the way I did this theme. But again, because the Oakland Raiders will be moving to Las Vegas as late as 2020, that meant this meta wouldn’t have the longest shelf life. So I had to run it now.

Some other answers and clues:

56A: [Mustang’s easy pace] is TROT and 58A: [Mustang’s feed] is HAY. I thought about making the horse “Bronco” as a red herring, but I thought better of it.

88A: [Place for a cap] is HEAD. Anybody go for a different body part . . . KNEE?

119A: [Mario Party party] is LUIGI. As in, the franchise of “Mario Party” video games that my brother and I spent way, way too many hours playing in our younger days.

7D: [Heavy metal fan?] is SMITH, as in a blacksmith.

33D: [Important compound in protein synthesis] is GLUTAMINE. This answer frustrated me a good deal because, even though I think I crossed all of its letters fairly, I couldn’t use the phrase that would have been most helpful in its clue: amino acid. Glutamine is an example of one, but the -amine part of the word duplicates “amino” in etymology.

38D: [Employing the secret service?] is ELOPING. Without having checked the data to back it up, there’s a theory among other puzzle colleagues of mine that ELOPE and all of its related forms are among the most common crossword answers to get the punny "?” treatment in clues. As far as I could tell, though, I couldn’t find another puzzle that used this angle, so I was happy to land on it.

49D: [It published an article in 1999 titled “Archaeological Dig Uncovers Ancient Race Of Skeleton People”] is THE ONION. It hasn’t come up before, but it’s going to be a rule of mine that whenever I have THE ONION as an answer, I’m going to find one of their headlines and drop it in a clue.

61D: [Reasons why some people have no class] is SNOW DAYS. Some of you in the Midwest and Northeast may have experienced this recently.

95D: [First U.S. college to admit women] is OBERLIN. It was also the first U.S. college to adopt an official policy for admitting students “without respect for color” (though there’s some dispute about which college was the first to admit African American students).

112D: [Powerful fighter?] is REBEL. You have to read “Powerful” as a noun here — a person fighting against the powerful.

122D: [Colorful nickname on “Orange Is the New Black”] is RED. That’s the nickname of Kate Mulgrew’s character, Galina Reznikov. I thought it was funny how you can get two colors in this clue to hint at a third color.

See you next week!