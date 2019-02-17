There’s a lot going on at Puzzle Headquarters this weekend so let’s get right to today’s puzzle.



Solution to February 17, 2019 crossword, "String Quartets" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

There are eleven starred clues and each of their answers contain a letter that appears four times in that answer:

23A: [*Group of clerical workers] is O FF ICE STA FF .

. 25A: [*What may be viewed during a lunar eclipse] is BL OO D M OO N .

. 31A: [*Highly hectic] is T U M U LT U O U S .

. 51A: [*Like a perfectly filled-in crossword puzzle] is E RR O R -F R EE .

. 53A: [*Mission-critical workspace] is C O NTR O L R OO M .

. 66A: [*House opposite Gryffindor, Ravenclaw and Slytherin] is HU FF LEPU FF .

. 72A: [*Waters bordering India’s western coast] is A R A BI A N SE A .

. 87A: [*Ornamental objects] is K NIC KK NAC K S .

. 92A: [*Highest level of NCAA competition] is D I V I S I ON I .

. 106A: [*Stern and businesslike] is N O- N O N SE N SE .

. 117A: [*Terminated with no exit, as a street] is D EA D -EN D E D .

The quartets of letters spell out FOUR OF A KIND, which is the revealer at 119A: [Powerful hand, and what’s spelled out by the most frequently occurring letters in the starred clues’ answers].

Considering there are 120 theme squares in this puzzle (a lot for me), I was pleasantly surprised I could fit in answers like I’M SO GLAD at 30A: ["That delights me!"], PAM GRIER at 15D: [Jackie Brown portrayer], OPEN BAR at 35D: [Where to get a 7 and 7 for $0.00], and SPOTIFY at 40D: [Music streaming service with a Discover Weekly playlist feature], while still keeping the grid relatively clean.

. . . Well, “clean” may not be the best word choice considering one other answer in this puzzle that I never expected to use. So, let’s talk about that. 67D: [Drug test sample stuff] is URINE. It’s one of those words that newspaper crossword editors have long kept out of their puzzles out of concern that it violates the so-called “breakfast test” — that is, it may not be an offensive word but it could still be considered unsavory to encounter while you’re solving a puzzle over breakfast. Merl Reagle put it like this in the movie “Wordplay”: “You can’t use bodily functions in puzzles, you know. URINE would bail me out of a corner a million times a year. Same with ENEMA. Enema: talk about great letters. But you’ve got to keep those words out of puzzles because it doesn’t pass the Sunday Morning Breakfast Test. ”

So how did URINE end up in this puzzle? It was the result of a massive overhaul to get rid of a duplicated word. 67D had originally been USING, but deep into the cluing process I discovered that I had USER at 32D: [Screen actor?]. It’s common to occasionally duplicate small, minor words like THE or A or I or short prepositions, but duplicating longer words or essentially having two forms of the same word like USER and USING is something I take pains to avoid. So, I first tried to change USER into UBER and turn 41A from AS ONE into T-BONE. I managed to get there only to realize that I’d already had EAR BONE at 95A: [Auditory ossicle]. The dupe-killing game for crossword constructors can be a lot like Whac-a-Mole.

Believe me, URINE was far from my first choice to replace USING. There were alternatives that would have forced in some partial phrases like UP ONE at 67D and NO A at 78A, which I didn’t like, although I can understand why others would prefer that. In fact, I can certainly understand the argument that it’s still preferable to have a duplicated USER and USING instead of URINE. So here’s my rationale, for whatever it’s worth: 1) It’s a part of daily life, just like BLOOD and SEX. 2) Gene Weingarten has, on more than one occasion, written about urine in his Post Magazine column, and it seems strange to think that his column one page over can mention that word but the crossword can’t.

That being said, I understand if it was jarring to encounter that answer in today’s puzzle, but I’m hoping it wasn’t. I should emphasize that, if you’ll excuse the pun, I’m not trying to open the floodgates here; I’m not going to shatter the breakfast test every week. This was a break-open-the-glass situation that I don’t plan on repeating in the near future.

See you next week and — fair warning — it’s going to be a challenging puzzle. You’ve been warned.