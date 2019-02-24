The American Crossword Puzzle Tournament is coming up next month. There’s still time to sign up if you’re interested in competing, and if you’ve never gone to one, it’s a lot of fun. It’s a good chance to meet everyone in the puzzle family.



Solution to February 24, 2019 crossword, "Upscale"

Today’s puzzle has a tricky theme that has a strange feature in print: Several clues appear to be missing and several squares appear to be missing clue numbers entirely. The five-letter Across entry adjacent to 25A should normally be 27A, but there’s no number in that square, so that five-letter entry apparently got skipped. In addition, some answers don’t seem to make sense with their answers. 25A: [Royal widow] appears to be QUEEN, but that’s not very specific. Which queen?

The key is at 113D: [Scale unit raised eight times in this puzzle], which is NOTE. Those missing Across answers are connected to the Across answers immediately before them, joined by a two-letter note on the solfège scale which has been raised one line above. The notes proceed in order of the scale, and the words on both sides of the raised note are legitimate crossword answers in their own right:

25A: [Royal widow] is QUEEN DO WAGER . It starts with QUEEN, then continues with a raised do in the line above, then ends with WAGER at the unclued entry.

On occasion I’ll come up with a theme but struggle to get enough theme answers to get a complete set, so I’ll put it down for a few weeks and come back to it later. For this puzzle, I didn’t have much trouble coming up with theme answers, but I put it down for eight months. That’s because filling my original grid back in June 2018 was an absolute bear. I don’t know if it was the lengths of the initial theme entries, or the positions in which I tried to place them, but last year I couldn’t generate any grid with any fewer than 152 answers (far above my normal range of 144 words for normal puzzles and 148 if the grid is especially demanding). That’s in part because I’m running a single answer through what is, essentially, three Across entries, but also because the notes had to go in a specific order and because I wasn’t allowed to put any black squares below the pair of black squares on which the notes sit. For instance, if I needed an extra black square where 54D starts, that would mean I’d need another black square where 83A starts to keep with symmetry, and that would delete the first L from CORAL ATOLL. I realize things like word count and symmetry are mostly just aesthetic preference; in fact, my colleague Francis Heaney recently advised that I free myself from the “prison of symmetry,” and doing so would have come in handy here. But in any case, those are the constraints I sought to adhere to.

I wrote last week about how trying to get rid of duplicated words in grids can be like a game of Whac-a-Mole. In this puzzle, that frustrating Whac-a-Mole game was “keep extra solfège scale notes out of the theme answers.” I remember filling that 3 o’clock section with TABU LA TING instead of CORA L A TOLL at 87A, and everything was clean and ready to go . . . only to realize after I finished filling it that I saw the extra ti in TABULA TI NG. Maybe that seems like it’s not a big deal, but when the name of the game is “raise a note one line above,” it looks bad if there’s another note in the same answer and it doesn’t get raised in the same way.

Other answers and clues:

31A: [Dinner tubes] is NOODLES . I’m not sure if others caught it, but I was going for a pun on “inner tubes” there.

. I’m not sure if others caught it, but I was going for a pun on “inner tubes” there. 83A: [“Inglourious Basterds” antagonist Hans] is Hans LANDA , an Oscar-winning role for the magnificent Christoph Waltz.

, an Oscar-winning role for the magnificent Christoph Waltz. 93A: [“New phone, who ___?" (insult used on social media when pretending not to know someone)] is DIS . This is a fairly recent meme, but a prominent example in the news involved the rapper Wale, who showed up in last week’s puzzle (although he used “same phone who dis”).

. This is a fairly recent meme, but a prominent example in the news involved the rapper Wale, who showed up in last week’s puzzle (although he used “same phone who dis”). 116A: [Large container of water designed for observing swells on the water’s surface] is WAVE TANK . File this under “never heard of it but it Googles decently enough as a phrase and oh man did it help me finish off that corner.”

. File this under “never heard of it but it Googles decently enough as a phrase and oh man did it help me finish off that corner.” 8D: [Comedian Minhaj who hosts the Netflix show “Patriot Act”] is HASAN Minhaj. He’s a former correspondent on “The Daily Show.” I haven’t yet seen this new show but I remember Hasan showed up in Hari Kondabolu’s documentary “The Problem With Apu.”

Minhaj. He’s a former correspondent on “The Daily Show.” I haven’t yet seen this new show but I remember Hasan showed up in Hari Kondabolu’s documentary “The Problem With Apu.” 10D: [EP A] is SIDE ONE . As in, the A-side of an extended play record. Maybe a tough clue if you don’t spot the space between the “EP” and “A.”

. As in, the A-side of an extended play record. Maybe a tough clue if you don’t spot the space between the “EP” and “A.” 54D: [1950s song refrain featured in a dinner scene in “Beetlejuice”] is DAY-O. Just an excuse to link to the scene.

98D: [Fogell’s amorous-sounding alias in “Superbad”] is MCLOVIN. Perhaps funnier to encounter this answer if you’ve seen the movie, but not as much if you haven’t. So here’s the scene where you first get hit with that fake name.

See you next week!