Another American Crossword Puzzle Tournament is in the books. Dan Feyer won his record eighth championship, but this time he had to survive a puzzle written by yours truly! Naturally, he did — well, he more than survived, he thrived. What else would you expect for a solver of his caliber? You can read Dan’s spoiler-free recap of the tournament here; he doesn’t name names of the constructors, but if you haven’t solved the ACPT puzzles yourself, I’ll let you guess which one was mine. Who knows if I’ll get to write another puzzle for it again, but either way it’s still one of my favorite weekends of the year. So let’s come back and do the ACPT again next year, shall we?



Solution to March 31, 2019 crossword, "Late Bloomers" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

This puzzle features phrases where a flower has been plucked from its original position and moved to the end to create wacky flower-based phrases:

23A: [White-petaled flower on a North Carolina university campus?] is DUKE DAISY , based on the character Daisy Duke from “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

25A: [Bearded flower grown by media mogul Rupert?] is MURDOCH IRIS, based on the novelist Iris Murdoch.

35A: [To-do list item instructing you to flatten a yellow flower?] is SQUASH BUTTERCUP, based on buttercup squash. Sorry if you got tripped up into thinking the base phrase was going to be butternut squash, which appears to be a more well-known form of squash.

62A: [Talk smack about a cinematic autumn flower?] is DIS MOVIE ASTER, based on disaster movie. One of two answers where the flower sits in the middle of the original phrase, where all of the others have the flower at the beginning.

71A: [Author Shelley's tiny Valentine's Day flower?] is MARY'S BABY ROSE, based on the film "Rosemary's Baby."

99A: [Extremist actor Romano's purple flower?] is ULTRA RAY'S VIOLET, based on ultraviolet rays. The other answer where the flower was taken from the middle.

116A: [Ruby-colored Easter flower, when shown to a studio audience?] is LIVE RED LILY, based on lily-livered.

118A: [Opium flower belonging to a rooster?] is COCK POPPY, based on poppycock.

Not being the biggest expert on botany and flowers in particular, I was surprised to learn that there aren’t many four- or five-letter flowers that lend themselves well to a theme like this. This Web page suggests there are only 13 flowers with four letters in their name, and I wasn’t sure how well-known some of them (like ARUM or DOCK) would be — but again, my limited knowledge in this field makes me the wrong person to ask. I’ve just now noticed SAGE as another possibility, which might have yielded some good results.

Some other answers and clues:

58A: [Narrow inlet, and an anagram of 33 Across, 80 Across or 64 Down] is RIA. Meanwhile, the other answers at those respective positions are ARI at 33A: [Melber on MSNBC], IRA at 80A: [Poet Cohen], and AIR at 64D: [___ miles]. I didn't plan for this to happen, but I thought it was funny how many unintentional anagrams popped up in the puzzle.

122A: [Routine response?] is HA HA. At least, the hope is that's a routine response during a stand-up comedy routine.

3D: [Netflix-watching option] is ROKU while 32D: [Service for streaming "Game of Thrones"] is HBO GO. My wife and I have used both options for watching our favorite shows. In fact, nowadays we use Roku far more than we do the regular network TV. That's 2019 for you, I guess.

51D: [Film critic for the New York Times since 2000] is A.O. SCOTT. Maybe a tough answer with that AOSC??? pattern, but I tried to make the crossings fair.

54D: [Creamy concoction at a seafood restaurant] is CRAB DIP. Sorry if you got thrown off with an unintentional CLAM DIP trap!

63D: [Bump into a friend at a concert, perhaps?] is MOSH. My favorite clue today.

Also in the did-not-plan-that department, 65D: [___ miles] is SEA right next to AIR at 64D with the same clue.

108D: [With 56 Across, horror film franchise with a book called the Necronomicon] is EVIL / DEAD. A few years ago while my family was back in Chicago, I saw the musical version of the first film in the series. Though I love the movie, somehow the musical just didn't do it for me. I'm not entirely sure why. Maybe it's just better suited to the visual gags a film can present that might be lost onstage.

See you next week!