Exciting news: The New Yorker is now doubling their crossword output by adding a weekend puzzle to its rotation. Even more exciting is that it’s adding two excellent constructors to the roster: Aimee Lucido and Erik Agard. The weekend crossword will be available on Friday mornings and weekday crossword is available on Monday mornings. Congrats to Aimee and Erik!



Solution to April 7, 2019 crossword, "Home Brewing" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Today’s puzzle is built on the central answer at 68A: [Declaration about free booze, and a hint to this puzzle’s theme], which is DRINKS ARE ON THE HOUSE. Four alcoholic beverages hidden in longer phrases are literally sitting on top of houses which are hidden in longer phrases themselves:

23A: [Plundering one] is PIL LAGER , which contains lager . The lager is sitting atop the shack in 27A: [Apt to collapse], which is RAM SHACK LE .

Several weeks ago I mentioned that the “Upscale” crossword of Feb. 24 sat around in my files for a long time because it was impossible to fill the puzzle cleanly the first time, so I let it simmer until I tried again many months later. The same thing happened here: This was a puzzle I first tried to create in June 2018 but ran into a ton of problems filling it. Stacking theme answers on top of each other always tends to drive me up a wall, but what made this even more frustrating to pull off was that I had far more limited options in my choice of houses and alcoholic drinks than I did phrases that contained a solfège note as in “Upscale.” There are surprisingly few types of houses that can be hidden in longer phrases as seen here. Houses like IGLOO and CASTLE and COTTAGE can’t really be hidden in anything, and I resisted using CABIN since it can only be contained in answers related to cabinets, and the words “cabin” and “cabinet” unfortunately share the same root.

The worst part is that I couldn’t find a good four-letter house to hide while there are several four-letter drinks just waiting to be used like PORT, GROG, BEER, BOCK, and WINE, although using wine might have required a different title since it isn’t brewed like the other drinks. The only four-letter house type I could find after several searches was YURT, and that doesn’t hide in any common phrase I could find. If only the Dr. Seuss book title had instead been spelled “Yurtle the Turtle.” If there was a four-letter house type I had missed, please let me know so I can feel appropriately ashamed.

A few other answers and clues:

37A: ["___ but a scratch” (line from the Black Knight after losing his arm, in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”)] is 'TIS . A long-winded clue for such a short answer, but it was mainly an excuse to watch the scene again.

. A long-winded clue for such a short answer, but it was mainly an excuse to watch the scene again. 125A: [Blues singer James] is ETTA and not far away is LEANN at 127A: [“Blue” singer Rimes]. I didn’t plan it; the clues just worked out that way.

and not far away is at 127A: [“Blue” singer Rimes]. I didn’t plan it; the clues just worked out that way. 87A: [Texas ___ (petroleum)] is TEA . This is not a drink you should ingest whether it’s on the house or not.

. This is not a drink you should ingest whether it’s on the house or not. 38D: [Difficulty in achieving one’s dreams?] is INSOMNIA . My favorite clue today.

. My favorite clue today. 113D: [Slang term for beer] is SUDS . Well if I couldn’t put BEER in a theme answer, I could at least throw it in a clue (although that wasn’t planned, either).

. Well if I couldn’t put BEER in a theme answer, I could at least throw it in a clue (although that wasn’t planned, either). 119D: [___ Lovelace Day (day highlighting the accomplishments of women in science)] is ADA Lovelace Day. It’s held every year on the second Tuesday of October.

See you next week!