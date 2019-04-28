Earlier this week the Wall Street Journal published a front-page article on solving crosswords Downs-only, featuring many speed-solver friends of mine. If the concept of Downs-only solving is new to you, it’s exactly what it sounds like: You solve the puzzle without looking at any of the Across clues. Sound impossible? It’s not. It’s a way of training your brain to recognize letter patterns and deduce what combination of letters is most likely to produce a workable set of crossing answers. I believe the WSJ article is locked behind a paywall, but I was able to read it here. You can also watch Andy Kravis and Joon Pahk (two of the fastest solvers in the country) tackling a couple of Newsday Stumpers while solving Downs-only here (they begin solving around the 9:30 mark). The Stumper is the hardest themeless crossword around, so imagine how difficult it is to complete it without half of the clues to help you.



Solution to April 28, 2019 crossword, "Chain Links" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Two different retail chains get linked together to create wacky phrases:

23A: [Moody Blues co-founder Laine’s real importance?] is DENNY’S TRUE VALUE . Late-night diner chain linked to a home improvement chain.

. Late-night diner chain linked to a home improvement chain. 39A: [Actor Rob’s farm building that he uses for making ceramics?] is LOWE’S POTTERY BARN . Home improvement + furniture.

. Home improvement + furniture. 57A: [Hidden evidence that a 19th-century British monarch was actually part turtle?] is VICTORIA’S SECRET SHELL . Lingerie + gasoline.

. Lingerie + gasoline. 67A: [U-boat, e.g.?] is OLD NAVY TARGET . Clothing + general merchandise. This was the combination that sparked the idea since it created what felt like a natural pair.

. Clothing + general merchandise. This was the combination that sparked the idea since it created what felt like a natural pair. 79A: [Singer-songwriter Fats’s tiny clones of a Roman emperor?] is DOMINO’S LITTLE CAESARS . Two pizza chains!

. Two pizza chains! 96A: [Bland news headline about how Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, Iron Man and Aquaman rescue tons of people?] is FIVE GUYS SAVE A LOT . Fast food + supermarket. It’s somewhat fitting for this answer to appear on the weekend that “Avengers: Endgame” opens, although there are women Avengers, too.

. Fast food + supermarket. It’s somewhat fitting for this answer to appear on the weekend that “Avengers: Endgame” opens, although there are women Avengers, too. And finally, the curveball of the set: 116A: [“Peter Pan” character’s always going to be the minimum drinking age?] is WENDY’S FOREVER 21. Fast food + clothing. I tried to make the answers crossing the two digits as fair as possible. 119D: [Silver medalist’s place] is 2ND and 120D: [Beginning of the common era] is 1 A.D.

With combination themes like this, the goal is to go for whatever evokes the funniest images and phrases. The biggest problem, surprisingly, was Victoria’s Secret. That company seems like it should naturally fit with just about any one-word national chain to make an amusing phrase, but it felt like too many of the second companies made the joke fall flat. VICTORIA’S SECRET DOLLAR? VICTORIA’S SECRET LOFT? VICTORIA’S SECRET SUBWAY? I nearly went with the latter — perhaps with a clue about London Underground — but none of them tickled me much. My wife (also named Victoria herself) suggested SHELL, and that at least made me laugh thinking about Queen Victoria being a hybrid human-turtle creature.

Some other answers and clues:

53A: [Marvel character based on a Herman Melville character] is AHAB . He’s a harpoon-wielding cyborg.

. He’s a harpoon-wielding cyborg. 110A: [R&B singer McCloud] is LILLIE McCloud. She competed on “The X Factor” in 2013. Here’s a video of her performing (and crushing) “Alabaster Box” by CeCe Winans.

McCloud. She competed on “The X Factor” in 2013. Here’s a video of her performing (and crushing) “Alabaster Box” by CeCe Winans. 13D: [Solution that some use for going green?] is HAIR DYE . A remnant of last week’s eco-theme, I suppose.

. A remnant of last week’s eco-theme, I suppose. 35D: ["___ Fatale” (2002 Brian De Palma film)] is FEMME . This makes a timely appearance, too, at least among people I know. Earlier this week, Vanity Fair film critic and crossword constructor Kameron A. Collins held a screening of this movie in Brooklyn and spoke about how it inspired his love of film. (I don’t think there’s video of Kameron’s talk but I’ll update this with a link if I find one.)

. This makes a timely appearance, too, at least among people I know. Earlier this week, Vanity Fair film critic and crossword constructor Kameron A. Collins held a screening of this movie in Brooklyn and spoke about how it inspired his love of film. (I don’t think there’s video of Kameron’s talk but I’ll update this with a link if I find one.) Speaking of erotic cinema, 51D: [Bit of on-screen eroticism?] is SEXT . My favorite misdirecting clue today.

. My favorite misdirecting clue today. 70D: [Subject of many essays by Ta-Nehisi Coates] is RACE. His star has risen considerably in the last five years or so. He used to be a full-time writer for the Atlantic, but now he’s moved on to writing for the “Black Panther” and “Captain America” comics series. I recommend his book “Between the World and Me.”

Here’s a heads-up that the next two puzzles will be a bit more challenging than normal, but I think you can handle them. I wouldn’t publish them otherwise!