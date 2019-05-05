The fifth annual Indie 500 Crossword Tournament in D.C. is fast approaching on June 1. I believe they have filled their 200-competitor maximum (or are very close to reaching it), so if you attempt to register now, you may get put on a wait list. I’d say it’s still worth signing up for just in case other solvers have to cancel. But even if you’re not able to attend in person, you can still solve the Indie 500 puzzles at home after the tournament is over. See here for more information about ordering the tournament puzzle set, past tournament puzzles, and a meta suite.



Solution to May 5, 2019 crossword, "Double Negatives" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

They say that life imitates art, but today’s puzzle is an example of art imitating life. It was inspired by a text message that I sent to my wife last month. She asked me if we should order some pizza and I botched the response by saying, “I will never not say no to pizza.” I turned a double negative into a triple negative by mistake, and that got me thinking about how to represent double negatives in a puzzle.

Six phrases with “not” get the rebus treatment in which that negative is turned into a double negative, creating a positive. The crossing Down words must be read with doubled N-O-T letters:

23A: [“That’s reasonable"?] is “ IT’S NOT NOT FAIR ,” crossing YA NN I , OO DLES , and SE TT EE .

,” crossing , , and . 41A: [George Washington’s declaration of deceit?] is “ I CANNOT NOT TELL A LIE ,” crossing PE NN , T OO HOT , and A TT IRED .

,” crossing , , and . 57A: [On the level?] is NOT NOT TO BE TRUSTED , crossing MA NN A , TO B OO T , and YVE TT E .

, crossing , , and . 84A: [“We should explore that more"?] is “ LET’S NOT NOT GO THERE ,” crossing KE NN ELS , G OO D AT , and A TT UNE .

,” crossing , , and . 97A: [“How fascinating"?] is “ I’M NOT NOT INTERESTED ,” crossing SUSA NN , “ OO H LA LA ,” and A TT AINED .

,” crossing , “ ,” and . 122A: [Go inside?] is DO NOT NOT ENTER, crossing A NN AN, OO ZE, and LA TT ES.

The valuable lesson I’ve learned from this experience is that I want pizza. And yes, we did eat pizza that evening.

Some other answers and clues:

1A: [Title for many a “Game of Thrones” character] is LADY . Yes, I am a fan of the show. It’s nearing its conclusion, so I threw in this clue.

. Yes, I am a fan of the show. It’s nearing its conclusion, so I threw in this clue. 25A: [Event at which a school cheerleader might say “Gimme an A”?] is EXAM . They’d probably be well-advised to say it quietly and only to themselves, though.

. They’d probably be well-advised to say it quietly and only to themselves, though. 30A: [Harsh critic’s “drink”] is HATERADE . The northeast corner is a large area of the puzzle that’s relatively unaffected by the theme (there are only a few theme letters and none of them are Down answers crossing rebus squares), so I had some freedom to throw in a couple of flashy phrases there. Another was 13D: [One of the heroes of “The Avengers” who has no superpowers], which is EMMA PEEL , the fictitious British spy who otherwise has no relation to the Marvel Comics superheroes.

. The northeast corner is a large area of the puzzle that’s relatively unaffected by the theme (there are only a few theme letters and none of them are Down answers crossing rebus squares), so I had some freedom to throw in a couple of flashy phrases there. Another was 13D: [One of the heroes of “The Avengers” who has no superpowers], which is , the fictitious British spy who otherwise has no relation to the Marvel Comics superheroes. 68A: [Opposite of a vicious circle?] is HALO . My favorite clue today.

. My favorite clue today. 11D / 28A: [With 28 Across, basic dance maneuver] is BOX / STEP. In hindsight I probably shouldn’t have used the word “basic” since, knowing me and my dance moves, I’d probably manage to screw it up.

See you next week and — as a reminder — the next puzzle will feature a meta. You’ve got this.