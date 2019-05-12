If you haven’t heard the news, The Washington Post began publishing the Muller Monthly Music Meta on its website earlier this week. I’ve plugged it in this space before, but as a refresher: Pete Muller is a colleague who writes a music-themed meta crossword every month, and the 12 metas tend to get harder as the year goes on. Even better, the 12 metas each year build toward a mega-meta — an overall music meta answer that ties all of the puzzles together in some way. You don’t have to be an expert in music or know every single rock song to be able to solve them; you just have to enjoy crosswords and an eye for spotting meta answers. I’ve been solving them for years and I can vouch that Pete does excellent work. He releases a new music meta on the first Tuesday of each month, so this month’s puzzle (called “Dropouts”) was published this past Tuesday. You can submit an answer to that meta here, but the deadline for submitting is tonight at 11 p.m. ET, so hop to!

Speaking of metas, that’s what’s on tap for my puzzle today. Let’s see how it works:



Filled grid to May 12, 2019 crossword, "In the Name of the Mother" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Today’s Mother’s Day metapuzzle asks, “Which famous TV mom is the final answer to this puzzle?” There are eight full-name TV characters in the grid, with parenthetical numbers at the ends of their clues:

25A: [Eldest girl of a TV “bunch” (5)] is MARCIA BRADY.

32A: [Boy played by Danny Pintauro on “Who’s the Boss?” (6)] is JONATHAN BOWER.

54A: [Rapper on “Empire” (6)] is HAKEEM LYON.

70A: [“Family Guy” character with a pink cap (4)] is MEG GRIFFIN.

75A: ["7th Heaven” character who becomes a doctor (5)] is MATT CAMDEN.

92A: [Orbit High School student (4)] is JUDY JETSON.

113A: [Baby who made her debut on “The Tracey Ullman Show” (5)] is MAGGIE SIMPSON.

120A: [Charlie’s older sister on “Good Luck Charlie” (3)] is TEDDY DUNCAN.

I’m hoping the title and the instructions were strong enough signals to point you in the right direction. These are all TV characters whose mothers are also characters on the same show. With the help of Google, the first thing you should do is write down each of the characters’ mothers names. The parenthetical numbers in the corresponding clues match the length of their first names:

Marcia Brady’s mother is Carol.

Jonathan Bower’s mother is Angela.

Hakeem Lyon’s mother is Cookie.

Meg Griffin’s mother is Lois.

Matt Camden’s mother is Annie.

Judy Jetson’s mother is Jane.

Maggie Simpson’s mother is Marge.

Teddy Duncan’s mother is Amy.

The second (and key) insight is to notice that all eight mothers’ names are in the grid, but with one letter changed each time:



Solution to May 12, 2019 crossword, "In the Name of the Mother" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Carol --> CARO M , at 136A: [Billiards ricochet].

, at 136A: [Billiards ricochet]. Angela --> ANG O LA , at 130A: [Country where you can spend kwanza].

, at 130A: [Country where you can spend kwanza]. Cookie --> R OOKIE , at 107A: [Green Ranger, e.g.]. A tough clue for ROOKIE, that; it refers to a new player for either the Texas Rangers or the New York Rangers.

, at 107A: [Green Ranger, e.g.]. A tough clue for ROOKIE, that; it refers to a new player for either the Texas Rangers or the New York Rangers. Lois --> LO T S , at 109D: [Parking facilities].

, at 109D: [Parking facilities]. Annie --> I NNIE , 18A: [Bellybutton variety].

, 18A: [Bellybutton variety]. Jane --> C ANE , at 41A: [Accessory that may be paired with a top hat].

, at 41A: [Accessory that may be paired with a top hat]. Marge --> MAR I E , at 15D: [Affair of the Diamond Necklace scandal figure Antoinette].

, at 15D: [Affair of the Diamond Necklace scandal figure Antoinette]. Amy --> AM A , at 10D: [Org. for neonatologists].

Taken in thematic order, the changed letters in the mothers’ names spell out MORTICIA , the mom on “The Addams Family.” She’s our meta answer.

It occurs to me that I hadn’t thought to sneakily include Morticia’s daughter, Wednesday, in the clues as an Easter egg (it’d be easier to hide her name in a non-Addams Family context than Pugsley). Instead, I hid my own mother’s name in the clues. They’re not in clue order, and there’s no reason that people outside my family would notice it, but I did it anyway:

43D: [ Elaine or George, to Jerry] is PAL.

or George, to Jerry] is PAL. 128D: [Sen. Elizabeth Warren, e.g.] is DEM.

Warren, e.g.] is DEM. 64A: [“The ___ World” (2005 Colin Farrell film)] is NEW.

And before you all get sassy and start saying it’s nice how I paid tribute to Jerry Warren Colin or PAL DEM NEW or whatever, I’ve put her name in bold: It’s Elaine Elizabeth Farrell. She’s a retired neonatologist, hence the clue for AMA. Just my opinion, but I’m glad she had me. Good call there, Mom.

Happy Mother’s Day!