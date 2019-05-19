Here are three fun crossword items that came out recently:

1. The Guardian profiled constructor Anna Shechtman about her cluing style and the younger, cultural vibe she brings to crosswords. She now writes puzzles for the New Yorker.

2. The e-magazine Man Repeller interviewed super-solver and constructor Stella Zawistowski about her experience in puzzle tournaments and sexism in puzzling. (Warning: There’s some strong language in that article.)

3. There’s a short, three-minute video about seven-time American Crossword Puzzle Tournament champion Jon Delfin on Vimeo. I even make a very brief appearance in it, walking up and down the aisles at this year’s ACPT (the back of my head also makes a split-second appearance, too, around the 1:51 mark).



Solution to May 19, 2019 crossword, "This and That" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Four phrases with the pattern “X and Y” are paired with phrases that contain synonyms of the “X” and “Y":

23A: [Kindergarten exercise, or a description of the circled words in 31 Across] is SHOW AND TELL . 31A: [Rogaine user’s goal] is H AIR RESTO RAT ION , which hides air and rat . Think of “rat” as in telling on someone.

The tricky thing for me was limiting myself to theme answers where the “X” and “Y” synonyms were sufficiently hidden inside other words. For instance, SLAP BRACELET hides “slap” and “race” and so it could hint at HIT AND RUN, but I didn’t like this option because SLAP was its own word and just means “hit,” where RACE would be hidden in a non-racing context. Same thing with a phrase like BLOWN AWAY hinting at DOWN AND OUT, since it hides “low” and “away” — “low” is hidden in a longer word but “away” is not. I guess I didn’t do this perfectly since “move” is etymologically related to “remove” as seen in STAPLE REMOVER, but at least “go” isn’t a direct synonym of “remove” by itself.

Other answers and clues:

26A: [Chain with Moons Over My Hammy sandwiches] is DENNY’S . I’ve never tried one of these sandwiches, but the name was memorable enough that it’s been stuck in my brain for years.

. I’ve never tried one of these sandwiches, but the name was memorable enough that it’s been stuck in my brain for years. 63A: [Sonata quartet member?] is TIRE . That’s referring to the Hyundai Sonata.

. That’s referring to the Hyundai Sonata. 79A: [Safe spaces?] is BASES . I suppose this could refer to the military, but I intended it to be about baseball.

. I suppose this could refer to the military, but I intended it to be about baseball. 84A: [Three-part abbr. for a big U.S. financial corp.] is B OF A , short for Bank of America.

, short for Bank of America. 114A: [Process that can involve positron emission] is BETA DECAY . It can also involve electron emission and electron capture.

. It can also involve electron emission and electron capture. 21D / 4D: [With 4 Down, all-time leading goal scorer for Argentina] is LIONEL / MESSI . It wasn’t until I started cluing the puzzle that I noticed I had both of these names, but I had to go for it. He may not be in as many crosswords as Pelé, but I’d say store MESSI in your memory banks since many consider him to be one of the best soccer players ever.

. It wasn’t until I started cluing the puzzle that I noticed I had both of these names, but I had to go for it. He may not be in as many crosswords as Pelé, but I’d say store MESSI in your memory banks since many consider him to be one of the best soccer players ever. 30D: [Labour leader Jeremy] is Jeremy CORBYN . This might be a debut for his name as an answer in a mainstream crossword. If he should become prime minister one day, it’ll probably be harder to fit him in puzzles than past British prime ministers like ATTLEE.

. This might be a debut for his name as an answer in a mainstream crossword. If he should become prime minister one day, it’ll probably be harder to fit him in puzzles than past British prime ministers like ATTLEE. 65D: [Sci-fi admiral who shouted, “It’s a trap!”] is Admiral ACKBAR from the “Star Wars” universe. Just an excuse to link to the video.

from the “Star Wars” universe. Just an excuse to link to the video. 72D: [“EarthBound” hero] is NESS . “EarthBound” is an old Super Nintendo game with a devoted cult following. This isn’t the most common NESS found in crosswords (that would be either Loch Ness or Eliot Ness) but if nothing else it’ll make my brother happy. He played “EarthBound” a lot when he was younger. I tried to play it on an emulator several years ago and I just couldn’t get into it.

. “EarthBound” is an old Super Nintendo game with a devoted cult following. This isn’t the most common NESS found in crosswords (that would be either Loch Ness or Eliot Ness) but if nothing else it’ll make my brother happy. He played “EarthBound” a lot when he was younger. I tried to play it on an emulator several years ago and I just couldn’t get into it. 109D: [Man found in the vicinity?] is VIC. Much like the “X” and “Y” synonyms in the circled squares, VIC is literally hiding in “the vic inity.”

See you next week!