Next Saturday, June 1, is the Indie 500 Crossword Tournament in Washington, D.C.! They’re at full capacity for solving in-person, but you can still purchase the set of tournament puzzles (as well as a meta suite) to solve at home by going to the registration page here. I’ll be at the tournament as a judge, so if you’re going to be there, come say hi to me. That’s an order.



Solution to May 26, 2019 crossword, "Captain Obvious Goes to the Renaissance Fair" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

It’s time for another adventure in the Captain Obvious series! I believe this is his seventh adventure in the Magazine. This time, he’s attending the local Renaissance fair to make his obvious observations:

23A: ["___, and that ruler should release his hostage”] is PAY A KING’S RANSOM .

. 32A: ["___? Over there, in black armor”] is THE DARK KNIGHT .

. 48A: ["___, and the blades will intersect”] is CROSS SWORDS .

. 63A: ["___, and the dismount from that large steed will be complete”] is GET OFF YOUR HIGH HORSE .

. 83A: ["___, and you’ll loudly call attention to that monarch”] is SCREAM QUEEN .

. 94A: ["___, and you’ll be lauding that nobleman”] is PRAISE THE LORD .

. 109A: ["___ would fall back to Earth, so fortresses should be built on solid ground”] is CASTLES IN THE AIR.

As per the captain’s usual, he takes only seven phrases literally in this puzzle because that seems to be the extent of his superpowers. I’m now beginning to wonder if his powers are limited to one literal observation per day, adding up to seven in a week. It’d be an expensive trip to go the Renaissance Fair on seven consecutive days, though.

Some other answers and clues:

27A: [Thrash metal band with the songs “Spill the Blood” and “Kill Again”] is SLAYER . I’m sensing a theme with their songs, but I can’t quite put my finger on it.

. I’m sensing a theme with their songs, but I can’t quite put my finger on it. 42A: [“What a catastrophe!"] is “ OH GOD! ” and 38D: [“Well then, that makes sense”] is “ AH, OKAY .” I couldn’t make the latter OH OKAY while it was crossing OH GOD. I think it’d be funny one day to encounter a nightmarish answer with a bunch of verbal filler words at the beginning such as HMM UM ER WELL YOU KNOW FINE.

” and 38D: [“Well then, that makes sense”] is “ .” I couldn’t make the latter OH OKAY while it was crossing OH GOD. I think it’d be funny one day to encounter a nightmarish answer with a bunch of verbal filler words at the beginning such as HMM UM ER WELL YOU KNOW FINE. 68A: [Mimì's sweetheart in “La Bohème”] is RODOLFO . I’ve never seen “La Bohème,” but a friend in my choir recently finished performing in a production of it for the Philadelphia Opera Company.

. I’ve never seen “La Bohème,” but a friend in my choir recently finished performing in a production of it for the Philadelphia Opera Company. 81A: [Bodybuilders might make them “bounce”] is PECS . It’s a skill that will never not be hilarious to me.

. It’s a skill that will never not be hilarious to me. 14D: [Electromagnetic field?] is SCIENCE . Think of “field” as in “area of expertise."

. Think of “field” as in “area of expertise." 41D: [Exam that seems apt for future theater majors] is A.C.T. I couldn’t clue this in reference to the normal word “act” because 40A: [Establish legislatively] is ENACT , and those two words share a root. I wasn’t sure if it’d be a duplication by another name to have TEST at 52A, but apparently the A.C.T. no longer stands for American College Testing.

I couldn’t clue this in reference to the normal word “act” because 40A: [Establish legislatively] is , and those two words share a root. I wasn’t sure if it’d be a duplication by another name to have at 52A, but apparently the A.C.T. no longer stands for American College Testing. 51D: [They get fired when people are in distress] is FLARE GUNS . Maybe BAD BOSSES could work for this clue?

. Maybe BAD BOSSES could work for this clue? 83D: [Old news paper?] is SCROLL . This clue was a last-minute replacement but it ended up being my favorite one today.

. This clue was a last-minute replacement but it ended up being my favorite one today. 84D: [One-named singer with the 1982 No. 3 hit “I’ve Never Been to Me”] is CHARLENE. It’s a strange fact that CHARLENE has been an eight-letter answer only three times in newspaper puzzles that and I’m responsible for all three instances of that.

See you virtually next week in the space and see you in person at the Indie 500!