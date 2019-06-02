I wrote this blog post a couple of days before the Indie 500 Crossword Tournament, so I can’t announce the winner directly here, but you can check out the standings on their website and order the set of tournament puzzles if you weren’t able to attend. On a related note, I apparently co-wrote a special crossword for the tournament with Chris King (who actually did the bulk of the work and generously gave me a byline that I didn’t expect) based on a big event that took place this past week. I’ll say no more, but if it becomes available publicly I’ll post a link to it.



Solution to June 2, 2019 crossword, "Sound Engineering" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Today’s puzzle is tied together by the central revealer at 65A: [Spelled as spoken, and what’s spelled out by the sounds added to eight phrases in this puzzle when said aloud], which is the eight-letter word PHONETIC. Eight phrases have the individual sounds of those eight letters added to them to create wacky phrases:

22A: ["Twilight" heroine, as depicted on Indian currency?] is RUPEE BELLA , formed by rubella + pee (P).

, formed by rubella + pee (P). 24A: [Command to a kid to be patient?] is “ WAIT, CHILD .” Wild + aitch (H).

.” Wild + aitch (H). 37A: [Declaration that naturalist Charles and physicist Georg are the same person?] is DARWIN IS OHM . Darwinism + oh (O).

. Darwinism + oh (O). 52A: [One planting explosive salad plants?] is ENDIVE BOMBER . Dive bomber + en (N).

. Dive bomber + en (N). 77A: [Time when Pooh’s gloomy friend existed?] is DAYS OF EEYORE . Days of yore + ee (E).

. Days of yore + ee (E). 95A: [TV show featuring a sea cow whose performances are televised as they happen?] is MANATEE LIVE . “Man alive” + tee (T).

. “Man alive” + tee (T). 111A: [Jamaican liquor you can drink on a late-night flight?] is RED-EYE RUM . “Redrum” (the backward form of “murder” shouted in “The Shining”) + eye (I).

. “Redrum” (the backward form of “murder” shouted in “The Shining”) + eye (I). 113A: [Walkways for a show host?] is EMCEE PATHS. Empaths + cee (C).

One constraint I put on myself was that I didn’t want the pronunciation or the spelling of the original phrases to change once you remove the added P-H-O-N-E-T-I-C sounds. For a while I thought it might be impossible to pull off a PHONETIC revealer because the sound and subsequent letters of AITCH are not easy to add into a phrase while still holding to that pronunciation and spelling constraint, but I thought “WAIT, CHILD” did the trick reasonably well.

Some other answers and clues:

36A: [Had the items in this puzzle’s fourth row, say] is ATE . Those items in the puzzle’s fourth row are BEETS (26A: [Some soup vegetables]), RELISH (27A: [Dog topper]), and POLENTA (29A: [Boiled cornmeal dish]). Completely unplanned, that.

. Those items in the puzzle’s fourth row are (26A: [Some soup vegetables]), (27A: [Dog topper]), and (29A: [Boiled cornmeal dish]). Completely unplanned, that. 56A: [2018 Netflix stand-up comedy special with Hannah Gadsby] is NANETTE . My wife and I watched this last year when we heard it was getting buzz. It’s both funny and powerful, in its own way.

. My wife and I watched this last year when we heard it was getting buzz. It’s both funny and powerful, in its own way. 86A: [Castles in the ___] is AIR . We saw this whole phrase last week with Captain Obvious, so I brought it back.

. We saw this whole phrase last week with Captain Obvious, so I brought it back. 1D: [Nikola Jokic of the NBA, e.g.] is SERB . I wrote this puzzle around the time that Jokic was battling the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the NBA playoffs. He’s one of the best passing big men I’ve ever seen play.

. I wrote this puzzle around the time that Jokic was battling the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the NBA playoffs. He’s one of the best passing big men I’ve ever seen play. 10D: [1980s sitcom named for its star actor (but not his character’s name, which was Dick Loudon)] is NEWHART . I’ve never seen the show, but it seemed like such an odd fact that its title was unrelated to the main character’s name. It’s not like the main character’s name on “Seinfeld” was John Smith, or whatever.

. I’ve never seen the show, but it seemed like such an odd fact that its title was unrelated to the main character’s name. It’s not like the main character’s name on “Seinfeld” was John Smith, or whatever. 14D: [2000 hit by the Red Hot Chili Peppers] is OTHERSIDE . Way back in the day I sang a background baritone part on this song with my college a cappella group, the Haverford College Humtones.

. Way back in the day I sang a background baritone part on this song with my college a cappella group, the Haverford College Humtones. 78D: [Mr. Burns’s alma mater on “The Simpsons”] is YALE . He still hasn’t given Yale an international airport.

. He still hasn’t given Yale an international airport. 96D: [Office holders?] is EASELS. My favorite clue today.

A heads-up about the next two puzzles: Next week’s puzzle on June 9 will be on the challenging side, and a metapuzzle looms on June 16. You can do it.