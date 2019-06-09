Last week’s Indie 500 Crossword Tournament was a blast, as usual. Roger Barkan took home his third championship and, once again, there was pie. Of course, it’s always less stressful for me when I just have to hand out puzzles rather than solve them, but it’s always great to reunite with the puzzle family. You can still solve the Indie 500 puzzles by checking out their website and ordering them to solve at home.

The next tournaments on the schedule are the BosWords tourney in Boston on Sunday, July 28, and Lollapuzzoola in New York City on Saturday, August 17. Check 'em out, will ya?



Solution to June 9, 2019 crossword, "Kick It Up a Notch" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Today’s slightly unusually shaped puzzle (a 20x22 grid) coincides with the start of a major athletic event, the 2019 Women’s WORLD CUP (118A: [Competition featuring the types of kicks raised by one line in this puzzle]), where you might watch the U.S. Women’s National TEAM (112A: [Group at the 118 Across]). You’ll notice there are six starred clues in this puzzle and their answers don’t make sense by themselves. That’s because they’re the starts of a phrases and have been bumped up by one line, and each of them represents a type of kick seen in soccer. The ends of the phrases represent crossword entries in their own right, so you have to connect them with the answers to the starred clues to understand the theme:

22A: [*Nickname of a warrior played by The Rock] is SCORPION KING , with SCORPION raised by a line and continuing with KING at 27A: [Nobel Peace Prize recipient, 1964]. A scorpion kick is the rarest kick of the bunch, but it is indeed real. It’s performed by diving forward and kicking the ball with your soles or heels. Here’s a famous example of one, performed by a goalkeeper of all players.

While building the puzzle I did lament the fact that the scorpion kick came first in the order since it’s the least common, but I didn’t find great alternatives for another eight-letter kick to match up with WORLD CUP. I considered indirect kick, but I believe that’s just a type of free kick. One solution might have been instead to put WORLD CUP or WOMEN’S WORLD CUP in the middle of the puzzle and just work with fewer kinds of kicks, but that likely would have meant dropping what felt like a necessary corner kick from the puzzle since, surprisingly, there weren’t many other options for a matching six-letter kick either. Maybe instep kick?

Some other answers and clues:

18A: [Grp. of inspectors found in RadioShack?] is OSHA , literally hiding in the name Radi oSha ck.

, literally hiding in the name Radi ck. 30A: [Pocket diamonds, say] is STEAL and 44A: [Pocket diamonds, say?] is CHEAT . Imagine pickpocketing diamonds for the first one, and putting playing cards up your sleeve for the second one.

and 44A: [Pocket diamonds, say?] is . Imagine pickpocketing diamonds for the first one, and putting playing cards up your sleeve for the second one. 113A: [“Mustache Hat” artist] is JEAN ARP . The very name of that painting just makes me laugh.

. The very name of that painting just makes me laugh. 4D: [Listing of non-prescription painkillers?] is BAR TAB . I don’t believe I’ve ever had one but a painkiller is a variety of rum cocktail.

. I don’t believe I’ve ever had one but a painkiller is a variety of rum cocktail. 32D: [What’s known in Brazil as the “fruit that cries”] is ACAI . Despite having looked up information on the acai fruit many times, this is a fact I hadn’t known until I wrote this clue.

. Despite having looked up information on the acai fruit many times, this is a fact I hadn’t known until I wrote this clue. 48D: [Start finish?] is TEE . As in, the phonetic sound of the letter T, which is the last letter in “start.”

. As in, the phonetic sound of the letter T, which is the last letter in “start.” 75D: [Writing of one’s account?] is EMAIL . My favorite clue today.

. My favorite clue today. 76D: [Overly self-contemplative sort] is NAVEL-GAZER . I have to confess I hadn’t known what this phrase meant despite reading it in many articles over the years. Just one of those gaps in my knowledge that I hope I can fill by blogging about it now.

. I have to confess I hadn’t known what this phrase meant despite reading it in many articles over the years. Just one of those gaps in my knowledge that I hope I can fill by blogging about it now. 111D: [L___s gather here] is EAVE. I’ve done this type of bizarre fill-in-the-blank clue before, but basically, it’s a “Puns & Anagrams”-style clue where you don’t expect a fill-in-the-blank since it comes mid-word rather than before or after another.

Enjoy the World Cup if you plan on watching it and, remember next week’s puzzle features a meta. You’ve got this.