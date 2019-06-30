There’s a lot going on at Puzzle Headquarters this weekend so let’s get right to today’s challenging puzzle.
Today’s puzzle has a nasty trap right at 1A: [Mine find]. A three-letter answer with that clue has to be ORE, right? In fact, two of those letters are correct, but the R is not.
So what’s going on? Two long Across entries, as well as the title, provide the key. 31A: [Inherent behaviors . . . or what you’ll need to complete this puzzle] is ANIMAL INSTINCTS and 75A: [“What a wild scene!" . . . or what you might say after seeing what’s surrounding this puzzle] is “IT’S A ZOO OUT THERE!” There are animals hiding outside the puzzle’s border on all sides:
- On the north edge, there’s CAT, ZEBRA, PANDA and ASS. As an example, 1D: [Makeup of an atoll] is (C)ORAL, 2D: [“Rumour Has It” singer] is (A)DELE, and 3D: [Parts of cows’ udders] is (T)EATS, and the first letters spell out CAT.
- East edge: HARE, OTTER, DEER, EWE.
- South edge: TOAD, STORK, ADDER, SEAL.
- West edge: LAMB, TIGER, FROG, BAT.
If you’ll excuse the pun, what made this puzzle such a bear to construct was that I wanted every answer touching the border to be a legitimate crossword answer with and without the animals. It’s a personal aesthetic, but I always prefer that to just using any word with one letter chopped off. So essentially this was like constructing two puzzles: One was 21x21 in size, the other was 23x23.
Because it was an animal-based theme, I threw in some other animals in the clues as well:
- 20A: [Pal of Big Bird] is GROVER. Here’s a video of Big Bird giving Grover encouragement while doing chin-ups.
- 61A: [“The Very Hungry Caterpillar” author Carle] is (E)RIC, forming part of the hidden TIGER answer on the western edge.
- 99A: [Like stallions] is MAL(E), forming the second E of DEER on the eastern border.
- 133A: [Black Panthers co-founder Bobby whose name is a homophone of one of this puzzle’s featured creatures] is SEALE. I got two animals with one stone there, referencing the SEAL and a panther.
- 134A: [“Ratatouille” rat] is EMIL(E), forming part of the eastern border’s EWE.
- 3D: [Parts of cows’ udders] is (T)EATS, as mentioned earlier.
- 9D: [Mare, to a filly] is (P)ARENT, forming the first letter of PANDA.
- 16D: [Pigs’ enclosures] is (S)TIES, forming the last letter of ASS.
- 38D: [Turtle’s or crab’s shell] is CARAPACE. This is one of those words I knew existed, but didn’t know what it meant until writing this puzzle.
- 65D: [2011 film featuring a blue macaw called Blu] is RIO. Never seen it.
- 80D: [Talking lion portrayer] is Bert LAHR.
- 97D: [One tending to shepherds] is VET. As in, German shepherds or Belgian shepherds.
- 116D: [“Tell My Horse” author Zora ___ Hurston] is NEALE. It was nice of her to write this book so that this clue could exist.
- 121D: [Where a dog might exercise] is PAR(K), forming the last letter of STORK.
- 124D: [Unlike cheetahs in the savanna, usually] is TAM(E), forming the E of SEAL.
See you next week.