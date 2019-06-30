There’s a lot going on at Puzzle Headquarters this weekend so let’s get right to today’s challenging puzzle.



Solution to June 30, 2019 crossword, "Life on the Edge" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Today’s puzzle has a nasty trap right at 1A: [Mine find]. A three-letter answer with that clue has to be ORE, right? In fact, two of those letters are correct, but the R is not.

So what’s going on? Two long Across entries, as well as the title, provide the key. 31A: [Inherent behaviors . . . or what you’ll need to complete this puzzle] is ANIMAL INSTINCTS and 75A: [“What a wild scene!" . . . or what you might say after seeing what’s surrounding this puzzle] is “IT’S A ZOO OUT THERE!” There are animals hiding outside the puzzle’s border on all sides:

On the north edge, there’s CAT , ZEBRA , PANDA and ASS . As an example, 1D: [Makeup of an atoll] is ( C )ORAL , 2D: [“Rumour Has It” singer] is ( A )DELE , and 3D: [Parts of cows’ udders] is ( T )EATS , and the first letters spell out CAT.

, , and . As an example, 1D: [Makeup of an atoll] is , 2D: [“Rumour Has It” singer] is , and 3D: [Parts of cows’ udders] is , and the first letters spell out CAT. East edge: HARE , OTTER , DEER , EWE .

, , , . South edge: TOAD , STORK , ADDER , SEAL .

, , , . West edge: LAMB, TIGER, FROG, BAT.

If you’ll excuse the pun, what made this puzzle such a bear to construct was that I wanted every answer touching the border to be a legitimate crossword answer with and without the animals. It’s a personal aesthetic, but I always prefer that to just using any word with one letter chopped off. So essentially this was like constructing two puzzles: One was 21x21 in size, the other was 23x23.

Because it was an animal-based theme, I threw in some other animals in the clues as well:

20A: [Pal of Big Bird] is GROVER . Here’s a video of Big Bird giving Grover encouragement while doing chin-ups.

. Here’s a video of Big Bird giving Grover encouragement while doing chin-ups. 61A: [“The Very Hungry Caterpillar” author Carle] is ( E )RIC , forming part of the hidden TIGER answer on the western edge.

, forming part of the hidden answer on the western edge. 99A: [Like stallions] is MAL( E ) , forming the second E of DEER on the eastern border.

, forming the second E of on the eastern border. 133A: [Black Panthers co-founder Bobby whose name is a homophone of one of this puzzle’s featured creatures] is SEALE . I got two animals with one stone there, referencing the SEAL and a panther.

. I got two animals with one stone there, referencing the SEAL and a panther. 134A: [“Ratatouille” rat] is EMIL( E ) , forming part of the eastern border’s EWE .

, forming part of the eastern border’s . 3D: [Parts of cows’ udders] is ( T )EATS, as mentioned earlier.

as mentioned earlier. 9D: [Mare, to a filly] is ( P )ARENT , forming the first letter of PANDA .

, forming the first letter of . 16D: [Pigs’ enclosures] is ( S )TIES , forming the last letter of ASS .

, forming the last letter of . 38D: [Turtle’s or crab’s shell] is CARAPACE . This is one of those words I knew existed, but didn’t know what it meant until writing this puzzle.

. This is one of those words I knew existed, but didn’t know what it meant until writing this puzzle. 65D: [2011 film featuring a blue macaw called Blu] is RIO . Never seen it.

. Never seen it. 80D: [Talking lion portrayer] is Bert LAHR .

. 97D: [One tending to shepherds] is VET . As in, German shepherds or Belgian shepherds.

. As in, German shepherds or Belgian shepherds. 116D: [“Tell My Horse” author Zora ___ Hurston] is NEALE . It was nice of her to write this book so that this clue could exist.

. It was nice of her to write this book so that this clue could exist. 121D: [Where a dog might exercise] is PAR( K ) , forming the last letter of STORK .

, forming the last letter of . 124D: [Unlike cheetahs in the savanna, usually] is TAM( E ), forming the E of SEAL .

See you next week.