Hello from sunny Florida. I’m visiting my parents and making a trip to some theme parks for the next week as part of a mini-vacation. Maybe one of the rides at Epcot will inspire a future puzzle, who knows? The last time I was here in 2015 when my wife snapped a picture of me underneath a text bubble that says “Curses!!! Foiled Again” at the Islands of Adventure park. I’d used that photo as my constructor photo for a guest puzzle at Matt Gaffney’s Weekly Crossword Contest. And isn’t that text bubble really the point of writing crosswords: to be foiled by all of you clever solvers? I think so. I’m rambling, so let’s get to today’s puzzle.



Solution to July 7, 2019 crossword, "Opening Set" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Eight clues begin with a pair of initials, and the answers are two-word phrases that match those initials and the description in the second word of each clue:

23A: [DC athletes?] is DALLAS COWBOYS , a team beginning with D and C. I imagine many D.C.-area NFL fans aren’t going to like seeing their NFC East rivals as the answer to that one.

34A: [LA woman?] is LEAD ACTRESS . The clue is based on the Doors song, but the L and A sort of pull double duty, since an actress would often be seen in Los Angeles.

49A: [FM band?] is FLEETWOOD MAC .

53A / 84A: [With 84 Across, PA system?] is PHONETIC / ALPHABET .

70A: [TV show?] is THE VIEW .

88A: [CD player?] is CASSETTE DECK .

105A: [AP physics subject?] is ATOMIC POWER .

118A: [US military members?] is UNION SOLDIERS.

Admittedly, I think some of these pairings are a little more playful than others, particularly the ones where the answers are a 180-degree turn away from the phrases in the clues — the Dallas Cowboys aren’t actually based in D.C., and an FM band refers to a radio frequency rather than a rock band. But “The View” is actually a TV show in addition to sharing the initials TV, and Union soldiers actually were U.S. military members. Still, I recall it wasn’t as easy to find other acceptable pairings as I’d originally anticipated. I thought [IT professional?] would yield a number of possibilities, but I wasn’t sold on things like INSIDER TRADER being close enough to “professional.” Maybe something like ITALIAN TEACHER, instead?

Some other answers and clues:

33A: [IM-offering service] is AOL . This looks a little bit like a theme clue; I can imagine some ’90s-era AOL robot saying the sentence “I’m offering service.”

107A: [World Cup cheer] is OLÉ . We'll find out today, after the Women's World Cup final, if the U.S. or the Netherlands gets the most cheers.

129A: [Poppy field?] is BOTANY . A field as in specialty or discipline.

3D: [What the mechanical bird Bubo resembles in "Clash of the Titans"] is OWL . I used to watch the 1981 version of "Clash of the Titans" a bunch when I was a kid. Just look at little Bubo go.

67D: [Beatles classic inspired by a dream Paul McCartney had about his mother, Mary] is " LET IT BE ." It's true.

.” It’s true. 106D: [Friar character in “Robin Hood Daffy”] is PORKY. One of my favorite Looney Tunes cartoons ever. Here’s an excerpt.

See you next week!