There are some crossword tournaments on the horizon. The Boswords tournament will take place next weekend at the Roxbury Latin School in the Boston area on July 28. I’m hoping to attend, but my schedule is up in the air right now, so here’s a preemptive request that you come say hello if I’m able to make it, as well as a preemptive apology if you’re in attendance and I’m not there.

Second, the 12th annual Lollapuzzoola tournament is approaching on August 17 in New York City. I know for sure I will be in attendance at that one, along with my wife Vicki, and we’ll be competing in the pairs division for the second time. There’s still time to register for both events.



Solution to July 21, 2019 crossword, "Turn Signals"

There are certain key terms that pop up every now and then in cryptic crosswords that signal to the solver that you’re supposed to anagram part of the clue to get the answer — words like “bad” or “odd” or “messed up” or “confused.” Today’s puzzle isn’t of a cryptic variety and doesn’t deal with anagrams, but it has a rather big signal in the title “Turn Signals” — that would be the word “Turn.”

There are eight answers in the puzzle that turn either north, south, east or west, as indicated in the first word of each clue. But that directional word is just a signal of which way the answer turns. The second word of the clue is the actual beginning of the clue:

26A: [North Americans] is YANKEES , because “Yankees” is a slangy synonym for “Americans.” and the answer turns north. It turns north at the K and forms SEEK (6D: [Fish for]) in reverse.

42A: [North Star] is PENTAGRAM, turning north at the T and forming the first seven letters of MARGATE at 19D: [English resort town in Kent].

94A: [South Bend] is COMPROMISE, turning south at the P and forming the last seven letters of THE PROMISE at 76D: [1988 hit by When in Rome vowing "If you wait around a while, I'll make you fall for me"].

115A: [South Side] is FACTION, turning south at the T and forming the last four letters of K RATION at 97D: [Old war fare].

24D: [East River] is WATERWAY, turning east at the R and forming the last four letters of NORWAY at 44A: [Geiranger's nation].

72D: [East Coast] is SEABOARD, turning east at the first A and forming the last six letters of ALL ABOARD at 84A: [Train line?].

57D: [West End] is FINALE, turning west at the N and forming the first four letters of ELANTRAS at 67A: [Hyundai compacts].

92D: [West Point] is POSITION, turning west at the T and forming the first four letters of NO IT ISN'T: [Remark of refutation].

I’ve done puzzles with turning answers and I’ve been tinkering with various turning themes in my files for more than a year now; I still have a half-baked list of phrases that could turn on a city name. But I’m pretty happy with how this turned out since it involves a cluing trick that I don’t think I’ve done before, where you have to ignore half of the clue just for the answer to fit its definition. One of my key goals at the start was to limit myself to clues that make real, directionally based, proper noun phrases. That’s why I capitalized the second word in each clue — it felt like a neat way of hiding the fact that the clue for COMPROMISE is really [Bend] and doesn’t directly refer to the Indiana city South Bend.

It may seem like the theme doesn’t take up that much real estate in the puzzle (just 66 squares overall and there’s no revealer answer). But as I found out, answers that turn can constrain you in ways you hadn’t anticipated. Take COMPROMISE, for example. Those last seven letters form the end of a 10-letter answer, and if one’s going to maintain symmetry (as crossword constructors are basically hard-wired to do for some reason), then you need another 10-letter answer in the opposite part of the grid. That became hard to manage with other turning answers in the vicinity whose letters already affect multiple entries.

That’s a lot of crossword construction inside baseball, but the point is: I liked this trick. How did it treat you?

Just two other answers of note:

I had to laugh when 53D: [Prison built during the Hundred Years’ War] became BASTILLE . If only I’d written this puzzle one week earlier, and it would have run on July 14, or Bastille Day.

. If only I’d written this puzzle one week earlier, and it would have run on July 14, or Bastille Day. Getting back to NORWAY at 44A, the clue [Geiranger’s nation] comes from personal experience. Three years ago my family and I went to Norway and we stopped in Geiranger. It is, without question, among the top three most beautiful locations I’ve ever seen with my own eyes. See for yourself: