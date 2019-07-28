Hello from Boston. I’m competing at the Boswords tournament for the first time this weekend. If you scroll to the bottom of that page, you can find links to the scoreboard so you can follow the proceedings. I’m competing in the Red Sox division. Here’s hoping I’ll be mistake-free.

Speaking of which, “mistake-free” is exactly what I was not last week. The clue for 121A in last week’s “Turn Signals” crossword originally read: [Author Calvino born in a country that nearly matches his name], and the answer was ITALY. This is incorrect. Italo Calvino was born in Cuba, not Italy. While this may not be the biggest error, a wrong clue is still wrong and I take responsibility for that. I’ve corrected the clue for the online version and the PDF that you can download, but either way, sorry for any confusion I may have caused.



Solution to July 28, 2019 crossword, "Split Ends" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Today’s puzzle has some unusual theme clues with incomplete fragments and a circled word spanning two adjacent Across entries:

23A: [Controversial legal trial, say / Enjoy a . . .] is CAUSE CELE BRE and 25A: [ . . . meal with someone / “Guys and Dolls” role] is AD ELAIDE . Spanning them is BREAD .

and 25A: [ . . . meal with someone / “Guys and Dolls” role] is . Spanning them is . 38A: [Job seekers’ event / Chance to gain an . . .] is CAREER EX PO and 42A: [ . . . advantage in tennis / Disdainful of others’ beliefs and practices] is INT OLERANT . Spanning them is POINT .

and 42A: [ . . . advantage in tennis / Disdainful of others’ beliefs and practices] is . Spanning them is . 56A: [Piece of furniture that folds out / Exhibit . . .] is SLEEPER SO FA and 59A: [ . . . disloyalty / “That’s a no from me”] is “ I TH INK NOT .” Spanning them is FAITH .

and 59A: [ . . . disloyalty / “That’s a no from me”] is “ .” Spanning them is . 78A: [Pain at the root / Inflict emotional . . .] is TOOTHAC HE and 80A: [ . . . pain / Temple designers, e.g.?] is ART S TUDENTS . Spanning them is HEARTS .

and 80A: [ . . . pain / Temple designers, e.g.?] is . Spanning them is . 96A: [Potting mix brand / Begin work on . . .] is MIRACLE GRO and 99A: [ . . . a construction project / Former Judd Apatow series about college freshmen] is UND ECLARED . Spanning them is GROUND .

and 99A: [ . . . a construction project / Former Judd Apatow series about college freshmen] is . Spanning them is . 114A: [Site of a decisive 1815 battle / Make an . . .] is WATER LOO and 117A: [ . . . escape / Honor for an employee] is SE RVICE AWARD. Spanning them is LOOSE .

So what’s going on with those fragmented clues? It’s all explained by the central revealer at 69A: [Word that, when preceding this puzzle’s split words, forms the phrases with split clues], which is BREAK. The split circled words, when following the word BREAK, would satisfy the split clues on each line:

[Enjoy a meal with a friend] is BREAK BREAD .

. [Chance to gain an advantage in tennis] is BREAK POINT .

. [Exhibit disloyalty] is BREAK FAITH .

. [Inflict emotional pain] is BREAK HEARTS .

. [Begin work on a construction project] is BREAK GROUND .

. [Make an escape] is BREAK LOOSE.

Of course, you could just ignore those split clues altogether and still solve the puzzle since all answers have their own individual clues as normal. But I thought it’d be fun to add a cluing layer to the theme. The split answers have their own split ends, after all.

Speaking of “Split Ends,” eagle-eyed observers may have noticed that this is the same title of a previous Post Magazine crossword from September 2018. I agonized for a while about whether I should give this one a different title (like maybe “Part Time"), but I decided to bring this title back for a couple of reasons: 1) The theme of today’s puzzle is different from the earlier one, and 2) I just felt that “Split Ends” aptly described the theme better than all the alternatives I considered. I’ll just make sure that if I put together a book collection of my crosswords that these two puzzles won’t appear in the same book.

A heads-up about next week’s puzzle: It’s going to be big. Literally big. It won’t necessarily be harder than normal, but set aside some extra time for it anyway.