The 12th edition of Lollapuzzoola is nearly upon us! The only crossword tournament in New York City on a Saturday in August will take place next week on Aug. 17 at the Riverside Church. My wife and I will be there competing as a team for the second year. Last year we came in third place among all teams; I imagine the competition is only going to get tougher this time. Either way, come say hi to us if you’ll be in attendance.



Solution to August 11, 2019 crossword, "Themeless No. 11" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Since there’s no theme, let’s jump right to some answers and clues of note:

1A: [Activities with hops] is SACK RACES . We also would have accepted BEERFESTS.

20A: [2003 vigilante film starring Vin Diesel] is A MAN APART. When I was building the puzzle and this showed up as a possibility, I thought I had heard of this as the title of some famous book from the early 20th century, by maybe Ernest Hemingway or some similarly celebrated author. I was just a little bit off.

Rounding out the top nine-letter stack is WINE LOVER at 23A: [Reds fan?]. My favorite clue today.

26A: [App that lists apps] is YELP. You have to read the second "apps" as the shortened form of "appetizers." I have to admit some test-solvers of mine weren't wild about this clue because you don't primarily use Yelp to look through menus. Still, you can scroll through a restaurant menu if Yelp lists it, so I think it's valid, if a bit of a stretch.

47A: [Organization that often requires cuts?] is FLOWER ARRANGEMENT. I went to the Philadelphia Flower Show a few years ago and watched three professional florists compete in a flower arranging competition. I couldn't get why one arrangement was considered better than the other two — there seem to be rules about flower arranging that I don't really understand. Then again, there are general rules about constructing crosswords that many others may not understand if they don't solve or build crosswords themselves.

62A: ["Coming to America" director] is JOHN LANDIS. I had previously known that he directed the music video to "Thriller," but wasn't aware he directed this film.

67A: ["Truckin' ___" (song sung on "Garfield and Friends")] is "Truckin' ODIE." I remember hearing that song and watching that episode as a kid.

77A: [Lambda Legal cause] is TRANSGENDER RIGHTS. Among other things, Lambda Legal has been involved in lawsuits to ensure that transgender individuals can use public restrooms that match their gender.

82A: [Composition of some radioactive debris at Chernobyl] is GRAPHITE. This is a fact I learned from watching HBO's "Chernobyl," which I'd highly recommend if you haven't seen it.

101A: ["Hot Fuzz" actor Simon] is Simon PEGG. The 2007 action comedy is also something I'd highly recommend, as I think it's one of the best homages to buddy cop films you're ever likely to see.

112A: [New York locks' setting] is ERIE CANAL. I hadn't learned until writing this puzzle that the canal is contained entirely in New York.

3D: ["Wanna try and do better than me?"] is CAN YOU TOP THIS. Now, I like this entry, but I can't shake the feeling that the clue isn't fully on-target. Whenever I read this phrase, it's most often used like a hyphenated adjective to describe a game of one-upmanship; as in, "LeBron James and Kevin Durant had a memorable, can-you-top-this battle for the ages." The problem was that I couldn't find a good way of describing that level of nuance without making the clue sound awkward.

9D: [Sci-fi horror series with an alternate dimension called the Upside Down] is "STRANGER THINGS." My wife and I watched the third season when I wrote the puzzle. A few funny things about its appearance here: A) One of its central characters is named Eleven and I happened to drop the show in my 11th themeless puzzle for The Post on Aug. 11. If only I'd figured out a way to put the answer at 11D instead of 9D. B) If you add the letters of RED to STRANGER THINGS and then scramble it, you can get TRANSGENDER RIGHTS.

33D: [Work that may be paid for by funds raised at Philadelphia's Wall Ball] is MURAL. My wife has been to the Wall Ball a few times for work functions; it's hosted by Philadelphia's nonprofit organization Mural Arts.

35D: [Al may represent one] is ELEMENT. It may be tough at first to know if the second letter is an uppercase I or a lowercase L, but Al stands for Aluminum.

49D: [Net-working needs?] is EMAIL ADDRESSES. There has to be a 14-letter answer related to tennis that could work for this clue. I'd have said TENNIS RACQUETS, except it's typically spelled as RACKETS when talking about tennis where in other racket sports (like squash) it's more often spelled as RACQUETS.

54D: [1980 self-titled album whose last track is "Rapper's Delight"] is SUGARHILL GANG. Just an excuse to link to the song.

58D: [Browser choice that's apt for people using the Puma, Tiger and Lion versions of Mac OS X] is SAFARI. Apparently Apple stopped naming their MacOS version after big cats and started using geographic names like Yosemite and High Sierra. As a PC user, I can't say I care that much.

66D: [Checking Facebook on a smartphone, e.g.] is HABIT. It's certainly true for me.

. It’s certainly true for me. 99D: [You won’t find one on the back of a New York Yankees jersey] is NAME. The Giants and Red Sox don’t use players’ names on the backs of their home jerseys as well, but the Yankees are the only team that doesn’t use them on either their home or road jerseys.

I don’t want to give away anything about next week’s puzzle, but I’ll just say that it’s a special one for me. I hope you enjoy it.