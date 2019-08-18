Hello from New York City. I was at the Lollapuzzoola crossword tournament yesterday. I’ll have more to share about it next week, but I’ll just say for now I was competing in the pairs division with my wife. She is the subject of today’s special puzzle, so let’s get to it.



Solution to August 18, 2019 crossword, "Flower Arrangements" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

As the note says, today (Aug. 18) is my wedding anniversary. It’s my seventh wedding anniversary today, to be exact, and there’s a meta component to the puzzle.

In the center of the grid, 65A: [Gotham City journalist Vale (and my wife’s first name)] is VICKI and 68A: [Marvel superhero Jessica (and my wife’s last name)] is JONES. Vicki Jones is my wife’s name. It was nice of her parents to give her a first name with five letters so I could fit it symmetrically with her last name. Anyhow, we need to make some “rearrangements” to spell a note to her. There are eight wedding- and engagement-related theme answers with circled letters and parenthetical numbers in their theme clues:

25A: [Certain engagement announcement (3)] is “ SHE SAID Y ES .”

.” 27A: [How an engaged couple might speak to each other (1)] is ROMANT ICALL Y .

. 38A: [Gender-neutral title for a wedding party VIP (2)] is BEST P ERSO N . My wife’s brother-in-law had a best person for his wedding.

. My wife’s brother-in-law had a best person for his wedding. 54A: [Reside with each other, as an engaged couple might (1)] is LIVE TO GETHER .

. 76A: [They often get tugged on during the recitation of wedding vows (4)] is H EARTS TRINGS .

. 89A: [What an engaged couple may anticipate if they plan to have children (4)] is FAM ILY L IFE .

. 107A: [Old monetary pledge affirming there was no legal reason a couple could not be wed (4)] is MARR IAGE BON D . One of the more out-there answers, to be sure, but one that really came in handy for the meta.

. One of the more out-there answers, to be sure, but one that really came in handy for the meta. 110A: [“I do” (4)] is “AB SOLUT ELY.”

What “flower rearrangements” need to be done? Each set of circled squares represents a scrambled flower. The parenthetical numbers in the clues then tell you which letter to take from each flower:

SAIDY (3) --> DA I SY . The clue has a parenthetical (3), so take the third letter of DAISY.

. The clue has a parenthetical (3), so take the third letter of DAISY. ICALL (1) --> L ILAC

ERSO (2) --> R O SE

LIVETO (1) --> V IOLET

EARTS (4) --> AST E R

ILYL (4) --> LIL Y

IAGEBON (4) --> BEG O NIA

SOLUT (4) --> LOT U S

Put those letters together, and the final message to Vicki Jones is I LOVE YOU .

Originally I was going to just work with any phrase that might scramble the flowers, like BLU-R AY DIS C, which scrambles DAISY. But then in my searches I landed on SHE SAID YES as another possibility, and that just felt too perfect. So then it became a search to find other wedding-relevant phrases. Like I said, MARRIAGE BOND may not be the most recognizable phrase there is, but it gave me a scrambled BEGONIA where other flowers with an O like PEONY or ORCHID weren’t yielding many possibilities.

At the risk of being even more sentimental, I need to say some more words about my wife. Vicki has been the center of my life for a long time. Long before I became a full-time crossword constructor, I pursued several different academic interests and tried a couple of different jobs that did not work out for me long-term. There was a period of several years where I didn’t know what I wanted to do as a career. Vicki stuck with me the whole time. Even in my life as a puzzle constructor, she still continues to help me. She’s the most patient person that I know. I can’t count how many times I’ve bounced ideas for crossword themes off her just to see if they were worth building. She started solving crosswords with me to compete at Lollapuzzoola, even though she doesn’t typically solve crosswords on her own. I’m the luckiest man in the world.

I’ve written before that if I can be half as good a puzzle writer as she is a companion and friend, then I’ll be okay. I think today, I’m doing okay.