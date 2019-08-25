Last week was the 12th annual Lollapuzzoola crossword tournament in New York City. Last year my wife and I competed as a team and took 3rd place; we had hoped we could at least match that ranking this year. The overall goal is just to have a good time and enjoy the puzzles and the company.

We did even better than we hoped, topping all other teams and winning 1st place. This happened one day before our anniversary, too, so last weekend was really an embarrassment of riches for me.

Granted, we were the beneficiaries of some luck; two other very fast teams (the father-daughter duo of Pete and Claire Rimkus, and Michael Sharp and his wife Penelope Harper) finished in a faster time overall, but they made some mistakes on puzzles where we did not, and that often makes the biggest difference. Pete and Claire, by the way, didn’t just finish in a faster time; they absolutely crushed us. They will be a major force to be reckoned with in all future pairs tournaments. Either way, I’d have been happy to finish wherever we did since the real point of crossword tournaments is getting to see the puzzle family again. The 1st place finish was a great bonus.

Anyhow, you can still purchase the set of tournament puzzles here. They might only available for a couple more weeks, so hop to.



Solution to August 25, 2019 crossword, "Captured" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

The revealer at 64A explains today’s chess-based theme. 64A: [Recover from a shock, or an alternative title for this puzzle] is PICK UP THE PIECES. Six phrases add a chess piece to create wacky phrases, with the clues making reference to the words before the chess pieces come into play:

21A: [Leisurely walks or, after making a capture, reproduce mythical cave beasts?] is SPAWN TROLLS . Pawn added to strolls .

. added to . 31A: [Flemish painter or, after making a capture, golf tournaments that are full of nonsense?] is RUBBISH OPENS . Bishop added to Rubens .

. added to . 49A: [Seattle baseball team or, after making a capture, San Francisco football stars?] is MARQUEE NINERS . Queen added to Mariners .

. added to . 86A: [Tales or, after making a capture, some lingerie for long-necked birds?] is STORK NIGHTIES . Knight added to stories .

. added to . 99A: [Keyboard key or, after making a capture, noise from a Skylab Lab?] is SPACE BARKING . King added to space bar .

. added to . 116A: [Darling or, after making a capture, tenderhearted tenderfoot?] is SWEET ROOKIE. Rook added to sweetie.

This is a rare grid for me in that it has 140 answers. I usually use 144 to make sure I can keep the grid relatively smooth and junk-free, but having fewer theme answers than normal gave me some freedom to throw in some longer non-theme fill, like:

43A: [Assemble with whatever’s available] is JURY-RIG . I don’t know which is more common, “jury-rig” or “jerry-rig.” They mean the same thing.

. I don’t know which is more common, “jury-rig” or “jerry-rig.” They mean the same thing. 45A: [1989 thriller that takes place on the Pacific] is “ DEAD CALM .” I hadn’t heard of it until writing this puzzle, but it’s not the only seafaring film featuring Billy Zane as a villain; another is “Titanic.”

.” I hadn’t heard of it until writing this puzzle, but it’s not the only seafaring film featuring Billy Zane as a villain; another is “Titanic.” 89A: [Place to rest after going for a run] is SKI LODGE . I’m no skier, though I have gone snowboarding once. I’d do it again.

. I’m no skier, though I have gone snowboarding once. I’d do it again. 12D: [Confusing situation] is MARE’S NEST . This is one of those phrases I’d heard before I’d written the puzzle but, since I’ve never used it in regular conversation, I could not have told you what it meant until I started researching clues. Apparently it can also refer to a hoax.

. This is one of those phrases I’d heard before I’d written the puzzle but, since I’ve never used it in regular conversation, I could not have told you what it meant until I started researching clues. Apparently it can also refer to a hoax. 14D: [Cable splitters?] is HOUSEMATES . You have to read this as “people splitting a cable bill."

. You have to read this as “people splitting a cable bill." 35D: [He says yes or no to questions that don’t have yes/no answers] is TREBEK . Not one of the longer pieces of fill but one of my favorite clues today.

. Not one of the longer pieces of fill but one of my favorite clues today. 63D: [World Cup champs in 2015 and 2019, briefly] is USWNT , or U.S. Women’s National Team. Also not one of the puzzle’s longer fill answers, but I’m happy to use it. Speaking of the phrase “use it,” that was one of the only alternatives for this slot, along with USMNT for the men’s team; but why use the men’s team when the women’s team is so much more accomplished?

, or U.S. Women’s National Team. Also not one of the puzzle’s longer fill answers, but I’m happy to use it. Speaking of the phrase “use it,” that was one of the only alternatives for this slot, along with USMNT for the men’s team; but why use the men’s team when the women’s team is so much more accomplished? 71D: [iPhone notification] is EMAIL ALERT . I’m an Android user and my phone secretly decided a few months ago that it would no longer use a sound alert when I received a new email, so I just have to check my phone periodically to know if I’ve gotten a message. It may have been an option I activated in the settings by accident and I’m just too lazy to fix it.

. I’m an Android user and my phone secretly decided a few months ago that it would no longer use a sound alert when I received a new email, so I just have to check my phone periodically to know if I’ve gotten a message. It may have been an option I activated in the settings by accident and I’m just too lazy to fix it. 80D: [Garment worn in many a 1980s aerobics video] is LEG WARMER. Jane Fonda’s workout videos featured them a bunch.

In honor of the revealer phrase, here’s a link to the Average White Band funk song “Pick Up the Pieces,” noting my very mild regret that I didn’t make that song the clue for 64A.