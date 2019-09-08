Let’s make it a double! There was a break last week in the schedule, so let’s get back on track and talk about the last two Post Magazine crosswords. We’ll start with the Sept. 1 puzzle, “A House Divided,” which was part of the Magazine’s special Congress issue.
In this slightly oversized puzzle (22x21 squares), Eight phrases contain a type of house that’s been divided by a single letter, and the dividing letters spell out the theme of the magazine issue:
- 21A: [Like flowers recently placed in a vase] is FRESH-CUT. Hut is divided by a C.
- 25A: [Avoid making a hurtful comment, say] is BITE YOUR TONGUE. Yurt is divided by an O.
- 35A: [Escaping] is BREAKING LOOSE. Igloo is divided by an N.
- 55A: [Process of separating genetic material into pieces] is DNA FRAGMENTATION. A-frame is divided by a G.
- 67A: [“Complicated” singer] is AVRIL LAVIGNE. Villa is divided by an R.
- 81A: [Criminal offense often considered less serious than a felony] is GROSS MISDEMEANOR. Manor is divided by an E.
- 98A: [Has any hope of succeeding] is STANDS A CHANCE. Dacha (a Russian-style house) is divided by an S.
- 114A: [St. Olaf College, e.g.] is LUTHERAN SCHOOL. Ranch is divided by an S.
- Take all the dividing letters together, and they spell out CONGRESS at 122A: [Body with a divided House … and what’s spelled out by the letters dividing this puzzle’s houses].
I’ve done a couple of other house-related themes this year (here and here), and every time I do one, I become surprised at how tough it is to get certain houses to work the way I want them to. SHACK couldn’t be divided by any letter in CONGRESS except R, in phrases like DISH RACK or SQUASH RACKET (except that’s normally spelled as SQUASH RACQUET). You’d think that MANSE (a minister’s house), with its friendly combination of letters, would yield many phrases for being divided by a letter in CONGRESS, and yet it doesn’t. The only phrase with a divided MANSE that I really considered was ASIAN LE MANS SERIES (a car-racing circuit), but that’s a 17-letter answer which just wasn’t as easy to work with as the 13-letter STANDS A CHANCE and 14-letter LUTHERAN SCHOOL.
And though it was unintentional, I thought it was amusing that the first four theme answers contain a word that could be associated with the concept of dividing (cut, bite, breaking, and fragmentation). Not so with the others. Ultimately, I just hope the puzzle brought more enjoyment than real-life Congress does … though that’s kind of a low bar to clear, in my opinion.
Moving on to the Sept. 8 puzzle, “Nickname Calling”:
12 phrases must be re-parsed to read them as wacky nicknames for notable people:
- 22A: [Jazz singer Fitzgerald’s nickname when she ate lox?] is SALMON ELLA, based on salmonella.
- 24A: [Contralto Anderson’s nickname when she used the metric system?] is GRAM MARIAN, based on grammarian.
- 33A: [Author Uris’s nickname when he was in the “Round and Round” rock group?] is RATT LEON, based on rattle on.
- 37A: [Rocker Slick’s nickname when she insults people?] is DIS GRACE, based on disgrace. After solving this puzzle, one of my test-solvers pointed me to this story about Grace Slick where she dissed Chick-fil-A.
- 59A: [CNN anchor Lemon’s nickname when he discusses no-longer-current events?] is PASSE DON, based on passed on.
- 61A: [Actor McKellen’s nickname when he gives a dazzling performance?] is ELECTRIC IAN, based on electrician.
- 73A: [Actress Heard’s nickname when she uses a stiffening agent at the laundromat?] is STARCH AMBER, based on star chamber.
- 78A: [Country singer Adkins’s nickname when he handles a large snake?] is BOA TRACE, based on boat race.
- 93A: [Actress Kendrick’s nickname when she joins a musical group?] is BAND ANNA, based on bandanna. Band Anna is probably an apt nickname for Anna Kendrick’s character in the “Pitch Perfect” movies.
- 95A: [Actor Danson’s nickname when he has multiple heads?] is HYDRA TED, based on hydrated. Hydra Ted is a horrifying image.
- 113A: [Author Grafton’s nickname when she worked as a clerk?] is COUNTER SUE, based on countersue.
- 115A: [Guitarist Paul’s nickname when he wouldn’t stop playing?] is CHRONIC LES, based on chronicles.
This puzzle found its way into the world by accident. I was trying to send a text message to my wife about calling our electrician to do some work on our house. My phone in its infinite wisdom auto-corrected the word “electrician” to Electric Ian. Thus a theme was born. I decided not to use any of the various countries that end in STAN because I didn’t think the wacky re-parsed nicknames would be significantly different enough from the original phrases.
There’s one other feature of this puzzle that I don’t imagine is easily noticeable, but I still aimed to do it anyway: There are no common first-name answers outside of the theme entries. There’s HEY SIRI at 81A: [Activation phrase for an iPhone user], AIDA at 46D: [Work with the king of Egypt], NERO at 111D: [Emperor until 68 A.D.], and a handful of last names elsewhere, but I tried to keep the first names localized entirely in the theme answers. That’s why I went with RESEE at 33D: [View again] and SOB at 49A: [Show anguish, in a way], where RENÉE and NAB would probably make for a slightly cleaner grid. But overall, I’m happy with how the grid turned out anyway.
See you next week (with a single puzzle blog post next time).