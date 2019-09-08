Let’s make it a double! There was a break last week in the schedule, so let’s get back on track and talk about the last two Post Magazine crosswords. We’ll start with the Sept. 1 puzzle, “A House Divided,” which was part of the Magazine’s special Congress issue.



Solution to September 1, 2019 crossword, "A House Divided" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

In this slightly oversized puzzle (22x21 squares), Eight phrases contain a type of house that’s been divided by a single letter, and the dividing letters spell out the theme of the magazine issue:

21A: [Like flowers recently placed in a vase] is FRES H - C UT . Hut is divided by a C.

. is divided by a C. 25A: [Avoid making a hurtful comment, say] is BITE Y O UR T ONGUE . Yurt is divided by an O.

. is divided by an O. 35A: [Escaping] is BREAK I N G LOO SE . Igloo is divided by an N.

. is divided by an N. 55A: [Process of separating genetic material into pieces] is DN A FRA G ME NTATION . A-frame is divided by a G.

. is divided by a G. 67A: [“Complicated” singer] is A V R IL LA VIGNE . Villa is divided by an R.

. is divided by an R. 81A: [Criminal offense often considered less serious than a felony] is GROSS MISDE M E ANOR . Manor is divided by an E.

. is divided by an E. 98A: [Has any hope of succeeding] is STAN D S A CHA NCE . Dacha (a Russian-style house) is divided by an S.

. (a Russian-style house) is divided by an S. 114A: [St. Olaf College, e.g.] is LUTHE RAN S CH OOL . Ranch is divided by an S.

. is divided by an S. Take all the dividing letters together, and they spell out CONGRESS at 122A: [Body with a divided House … and what’s spelled out by the letters dividing this puzzle’s houses].

I’ve done a couple of other house-related themes this year (here and here), and every time I do one, I become surprised at how tough it is to get certain houses to work the way I want them to. SHACK couldn’t be divided by any letter in CONGRESS except R, in phrases like DI SH R ACK or SQUA SH R ACK ET (except that’s normally spelled as SQUASH RACQUET). You’d think that MANSE (a minister’s house), with its friendly combination of letters, would yield many phrases for being divided by a letter in CONGRESS, and yet it doesn’t. The only phrase with a divided MANSE that I really considered was ASIAN LE MANS S E RIES (a car-racing circuit), but that’s a 17-letter answer which just wasn’t as easy to work with as the 13-letter STANDS A CHANCE and 14-letter LUTHERAN SCHOOL.

And though it was unintentional, I thought it was amusing that the first four theme answers contain a word that could be associated with the concept of dividing (cut, bite, breaking, and fragmentation). Not so with the others. Ultimately, I just hope the puzzle brought more enjoyment than real-life Congress does … though that’s kind of a low bar to clear, in my opinion.

Moving on to the Sept. 8 puzzle, “Nickname Calling”:



Solution to September 8, 2019 crossword, "Nickname Calling" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

12 phrases must be re-parsed to read them as wacky nicknames for notable people:

22A: [Jazz singer Fitzgerald’s nickname when she ate lox?] is SALMON ELLA , based on salmonella .

, based on . 24A: [Contralto Anderson’s nickname when she used the metric system?] is GRAM MARIAN , based on grammarian .

, based on . 33A: [Author Uris’s nickname when he was in the “Round and Round” rock group?] is RATT LEON , based on rattle on .

, based on . 37A: [Rocker Slick’s nickname when she insults people?] is DIS GRACE , based on disgrace . After solving this puzzle, one of my test-solvers pointed me to this story about Grace Slick where she dissed Chick-fil-A.

, based on . After solving this puzzle, one of my test-solvers pointed me to this story about Grace Slick where she dissed Chick-fil-A. 59A: [CNN anchor Lemon’s nickname when he discusses no-longer-current events?] is PASSE DON , based on passed on .

, based on . 61A: [Actor McKellen’s nickname when he gives a dazzling performance?] is ELECTRIC IAN , based on electrician .

, based on . 73A: [Actress Heard’s nickname when she uses a stiffening agent at the laundromat?] is STARCH AMBER , based on star chamber .

, based on . 78A: [Country singer Adkins’s nickname when he handles a large snake?] is BOA TRACE , based on boat race .

, based on . 93A: [Actress Kendrick’s nickname when she joins a musical group?] is BAND ANNA , based on bandanna . Band Anna is probably an apt nickname for Anna Kendrick’s character in the “Pitch Perfect” movies.

, based on . Band Anna is probably an apt nickname for Anna Kendrick’s character in the “Pitch Perfect” movies. 95A: [Actor Danson’s nickname when he has multiple heads?] is HYDRA TED , based on hydrated . Hydra Ted is a horrifying image.

, based on . Hydra Ted is a horrifying image. 113A: [Author Grafton’s nickname when she worked as a clerk?] is COUNTER SUE , based on countersue .

, based on . 115A: [Guitarist Paul’s nickname when he wouldn’t stop playing?] is CHRONIC LES, based on chronicles.

This puzzle found its way into the world by accident. I was trying to send a text message to my wife about calling our electrician to do some work on our house. My phone in its infinite wisdom auto-corrected the word “electrician” to Electric Ian. Thus a theme was born. I decided not to use any of the various countries that end in STAN because I didn’t think the wacky re-parsed nicknames would be significantly different enough from the original phrases.

There’s one other feature of this puzzle that I don’t imagine is easily noticeable, but I still aimed to do it anyway: There are no common first-name answers outside of the theme entries. There’s HEY SIRI at 81A: [Activation phrase for an iPhone user], AIDA at 46D: [Work with the king of Egypt], NERO at 111D: [Emperor until 68 A.D.], and a handful of last names elsewhere, but I tried to keep the first names localized entirely in the theme answers. That’s why I went with RESEE at 33D: [View again] and SOB at 49A: [Show anguish, in a way], where RENÉE and NAB would probably make for a slightly cleaner grid. But overall, I’m happy with how the grid turned out anyway.

See you next week (with a single puzzle blog post next time).