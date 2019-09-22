(Warning! Spoilers about the New York Times puzzle from Sept. 8 to follow.)

Two weeks ago I wrote “Nickname Calling,” a puzzle where you re-parse familiar phrases as though they were nicknames of celebrities (for instance, [Actor McKellen’s nickname when he gives a dazzling performance?] was ELECTRIC IAN. Imagine my shock when I found out that Joe DiPietro wrote a puzzle for the New York Times on the same day with the same basic theme idea. He and I even shared a re-parsed name; he clued “WHAT A DIS” GRACE as [ … the gal who delivered the greatest put-down ever] where I clued DIS GRACE as [Rocker Slick’s nickname when she insults people?]. Chalk it up to “great minds thinking alike,” I guess.

I mentioned this eerie similarity to Brian Cimmet and Ryan Hecht the other week, and they talked about it for a little bit on their podcast “Fill Me In.” You can listen to that episode here; the discussion about the two puzzles starts around 31:16.



Solution to September 22, 2019 crossword, "Animal Tracks" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Eight songs get the homophone treatment my replacing one of the title’s words with an animal. I’ve thrown in some links to the original songs so you can give them a listen.

23A: [Elvis Presley song about a legendary bird that’s locked up?] is “ JAILHOUSE ROC ,” based on “Jailhouse Rock.”

,” based on “Jailhouse Rock.” 35A: [Train song about greeting a flatfish sibling?] is “ HEY, SOLE SISTER ,” based on “Hey, Soul Sister.”

,” based on “Hey, Soul Sister.” 41A: [Celine Dion song about her persevering deer?] is “ MY HART WILL GO ON ,” based on “My Heart Will Go On.”

,” based on “My Heart Will Go On.” 63A: [Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song about nearly wounding their long-eared pet with a knife?] is “ ALMOST CUT MY HARE ,” based on “Almost Cut My Hair.”

,” based on “Almost Cut My Hair.” 70A: [Louis Prima song ’bout a leap plus hepcat slang plus a marine mammal?] is “ JUMP, JIVE AN’ WHALE ,” based on “Jump Jive an’ Wail.” Note the shortened “about” in the clue; I couldn’t think of a better way to hint at the shortened “and” in the song title.

,” based on “Jump Jive an’ Wail.” Note the shortened “about” in the clue; I couldn’t think of a better way to hint at the shortened “and” in the song title. 91A: [Kinks song about being completely stumped by a sheep?] is “ EWE REALLY GOT ME ,” based on “You Really Got Me.”

,” based on “You Really Got Me.” 100A: [Huey Lewis and the News song about desiring medication for a wildebeest?] is “ I WANT A GNU DRUG ,” based on “I Want a New Drug.” This seems like one of those song titles that you can’t put in a crossword with a clue that mentions the band’s name because of the repeated “New,” but one way to square that circle is just to replace that word altogether, like “Gnu” does here.

,” based on “I Want a New Drug.” This seems like one of those song titles that you can’t put in a crossword with a clue that mentions the band’s name because of the repeated “New,” but one way to square that circle is just to replace that word altogether, like “Gnu” does here. Finally, a triple substitution at 117A: [Byrds song about three shorebirds?], which is “TERN! TERN! TERN!,” based on “Turn! Turn! Turn!"

This puzzle gave me one of the luckiest titles that I can remember. I started with a more broad idea without knowing what the title should be, and it’s much harder to find a good title for a puzzle after you’ve built it than to start with a title and build the theme from there. Originally, the theme answers would have just been a clearinghouse of music homophone puns (like a B-52s song about Shaquille O’Neal called “Love Shaq”), but then I noticed that many of the song titles I wrote down had animals (I’m drawn to animal puns much more strongly than other kinds of puns for reasons I can’t entirely explain). Anyhow, I spent a while toying with other half-baked titles like “Beast Rock,” “Pet Rock,” and “Where the Wild Sings Are” (as seen in the blurb to this blog post). Then it hit me like a bolt of lightning — “Animal Tracks.” My wife was in the room and can confirm that I actually pumped my fist when I thought of it. Crossword constructors get aha moments too, just like solvers.

Some other answers and clues:

There is an assortment of animal-related and animal-adjacent clues elsewhere in the grid, like ABE at 26A: [Vigoda of “Fish”], EMUS at 52A: [Omnivorous birds], EMBLEM at 67A: [Great Seal, e.g.], RAJAH at 1D: [Pet tiger in “Aladdin”], STIES at 3D: [Pigs’ pads], EEL at 4D: [Flexible fish], EERIE at 9D: [Like “Pet Sematary”], and most notably GIANT PANDA at 16D: [Tian Tian at the National Zoo, e.g.].

at 26A: [Vigoda of “Fish”], at 52A: [Omnivorous birds], at 67A: [Great Seal, e.g.], at 1D: [Pet tiger in “Aladdin”], at 3D: [Pigs’ pads], at 4D: [Flexible fish], at 9D: [Like “Pet Sematary”], and most notably at 16D: [Tian Tian at the National Zoo, e.g.]. 34D: [Milk bath locale] is SPA . Every time I go looking for SPA clues, it never fails to surprise me what kinds of treatments they offer that I’d have never considered otherwise. A milk bath, you say? Sure, why not?

. Every time I go looking for SPA clues, it never fails to surprise me what kinds of treatments they offer that I’d have never considered otherwise. A milk bath, you say? Sure, why not? 45D: [AquAdvantage salmon and Arctic apples, e.g.] is GMOS . I’d read that Arctic apples are designed such that they won’t turn brown after they’ve been cut or bitten into. I didn’t read too much about AquAdvantage salmon, but for some reason I’m imagining they’re salmon with big beefy muscle arms. I think the reason I’m drawn to animal puns much more strongly than other types of puns is probably the same reason I think salmon with big beefy muscle arms is funny.

. I’d read that Arctic apples are designed such that they won’t turn brown after they’ve been cut or bitten into. I didn’t read too much about AquAdvantage salmon, but for some reason I’m imagining they’re salmon with big beefy muscle arms. I think the reason I’m drawn to animal puns much more strongly than other types of puns is probably the same reason I think salmon with big beefy muscle arms is funny. 72D: [Protagonist of Meagan Spooner’s book “Sherwood”] is MAID MARIAN. Good to center her rather than just as a love interest for Robin Hood.

Next week’s puzzle will mark a milestone for me and — heads up — it has a meta. I’m told from test-solvers that it’s going to be a more challenging meta than I’ve done recently. You can do it. I have faith.