Today’s puzzle marks my 200th for The Washington Post Magazine. Time really flies, doesn’t it? Because this was a personal milestone puzzle, I decided to go big. The puzzle itself is literally big (23x23 squares), and because I couldn’t resist, I threw in a meta as well. Let’s take a look at how it works:



Filled grid to September 29, 2019 crossword, "Taking Place" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

The meta instructions say that we’re looking for a three-word phrase. The first thing to do with any meta is to look at the theme answers. There are 10 answers with starred clues, so let’s start there:

25A: [*Advancing edge of a northern cold air mass] is ARCTIC FRONT .

. 27A: [*Pain receptor, e.g.] is NERVE ENDING .

. 42A: [*Good thing to keep in stressful situations] is LEVEL HEAD .

. 52A: [*Medical facility in which patients get skin grafts] is BURN CENTER .

. 75A: [*Reason for a detour] is STREET CLOSURE .

. 87A: [*Industry expert, in business jargon] is THOUGHT LEADER .

. 109A: [*Oft-criticized school standards initiative] COMMON CORE .

. 120A: [*Despaired] is LOST HEART .

. 137A: [*Early advantage in a sprint] is FLYING START .

. 141A: [*Tight race climax] is PHOTO FINISH.

Just 10 theme answers in a 23x23 puzzle, with none longer than 13 letters? That seems like a small amount of theme material.

The first step is to notice that the second word of each phrase seems to hint at a specific location. A common convention in some punny-style clues is to use words like “head” or “leader” to mean the first letter of a word — for example, a clue like [Civic leader?] might lead to the answer CEE. There’s a similar game going on here.

The next step is the key, but it’s difficult to spot. Your first instinct might be to take the relevant letters from the first word in those starred answers — so, the “front” of ARCTIC is the letter A, the “ending” of NERVE is E, the “head” of LEVEL is L, and so on. But using the supposedly relevant letters in the first words and stringing them together produces a gibberish string like AELURTTMMOSFO. Also, it’s not clear what to do with the answers hinting at a central letter; is the “core” of COMMON just a single M, or two M’s? Is the “heart” of LOST the letter string OS? So this can’t be the right.

Or can it? I think what makes this puzzle a bit more challenging than other metas I’ve written is that you can get the right idea of what to do, just not in the right place. The idea of taking specific letters at the precise locations of certain words is correct, but those words are located elsewhere in the puzzle — that’s why I needed a larger puzzle, to fit them all in. The first word in each starred clue’s answer has a synonym elsewhere in the grid:

ARCTIC --> WINTRY at 126A: [Frigid and bleak]

--> at 126A: [Frigid and bleak] NERVE --> CHUTZPAH at 57D: [Gall or guts]

--> at 57D: [Gall or guts] LEVEL --> EVEN at 40D: [Tied, as a score]

--> at 40D: [Tied, as a score] BURN --> TORCH at 20A: [Set ablaze]

--> at 20A: [Set ablaze] STREET --> AVENUE at 36A: [Line on a map]

--> at 36A: [Line on a map] THOUGHT --> IDEA at 23A: [Potential solution]

--> at 23A: [Potential solution] COMMON --> ROUTINE at 64A: [Normal]

--> at 64A: [Normal] LOST --> AT SEA at 147A: [Totally confused]

--> at 147A: [Totally confused] FLYING --> AVIATING at 66D: [Emulating Earhart]

--> at 66D: [Emulating Earhart] PHOTO --> SHOT at 101D: [Picture]



Solution to September 29, 2019 crossword, "Taking Place" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

*Now* you take the positional letters from those synonyms, in order matching up with the theme answers:

ARCTIC FRONT --> Take the first letter of WINTRY --> W

--> Take the first letter of --> NERVE ENDING --> Take the last letter of CHUTZPAH --> H

--> Take the last letter of --> LEVEL HEAD --> Take the first letter of EVEN --> E

--> Take the first letter of --> BURN CENTER --> Take the middle letter of TORCH --> R

--> Take the middle letter of --> STREET CLOSURE --> Take the last letter of AVENUE --> E

--> Take the last letter of --> THOUGHT LEADER --> Take the first letter of IDEA --> I

--> Take the first letter of --> COMMON CORE --> Take the middle letter of ROUTINE --> T

--> Take the middle letter of --> LOST HEART --> Take the middle letter of AT SEA --> S

--> Take the middle letter of --> FLYING START --> Take the first letter of AVIATING --> A

--> Take the first letter of --> PHOTO FINISH --> Take the last letter of SHOT --> T

Those positional letters spell out WHERE IT’S AT . There’s our answer. It’s also the title of one of Beck’s most famous songs, in case you’re into that. In fact, I was tempted to ask solvers to find a well-known rock song from the 1990s, but I felt it was better to avoid turning the meta into a Google hunt if it wasn’t necessary. Maybe something like that will show up in a future Muller Monthly Music Meta, though.

I hope you enjoyed this puzzle and I hope you enjoy my next 200 puzzles. Be warned that puzzle no. 201 will also be more challenging than normal, but there won’t be a meta to it.