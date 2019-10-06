Quick blog post today so let’s get to it.



Solution to October 6, 2019 crossword, "Musical Covers" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

The singers SADE , SEAL , CHER and BONO are each hiding in a group of four black squares. The crossing Down answers that touch those black squares are each clued as though the singers’ letters are there. So, for instance, 1D: [Edges of fashion] is HEM(S) and 2D: [Renée Fleming offering] is ARI(A), even though they appear as HEM and ARI in the grid, respectively.

In addition, the four Across answers adjacent to those hidden singers are clued in two ways:

26A: [Sass, briefly … or, with a possible contestant on 115 Across, mournful piano piece?] is TUDE , or if you add the hidden singer, SAD E TUDE .

, or if you add the hidden singer, . 29A: [Avatar of Vishnu … or, with a possible contestant on 115 Across, crash into an Arctic mammal?] is RAMA , or if you add the hidden singer, RAM A SEAL .

, or if you add the hidden singer, . 82A: [Fifth of fünf … or, with a possible contestant on 115 Across, jockey straps held by a Marxist revolutionary?] is EINS , or if you add the hidden singer, CHE R EINS .

, or if you add the hidden singer, . 86A: [Hazy image … or, with a possible contestant on 115 Across, artist Yoko when she writes a publicity notice?] is BLUR, or if you add the hidden singer, BLUR B ONO .

The revealer at 115A: [Reality music show that’s illustrated literally four times in this puzzle] is THE MASKED SINGER.

How’d this unusual puzzle treat you?