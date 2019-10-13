Queer Qrosswords 2.0 (playfully titled “2 Queer 2 Qurious”) has been released! This is a set of puzzles made by LGBTQ constructors that’s designed to benefit an LGBTQ charity of your choice. Their set last year was quite fun, so I recommend getting this one too — and it has even more puzzles this time. Check out more information here.



Solution to October 13, 2019 crossword, "Tradespeople" (Evan Birnholz/The Washington Post)

Eight wacky phrases in which half of them are composed of a person’s name and the other half flips the syllable (or syllables) around.

23A: [Financial guru Suze’s stately home?] is ORMAN MANOR .

. 25A: [Pigeonhole “Twilight” heroine Swan?] is LABEL BELLA .

. 35A: [Cry to performer Rita that enough is enough?] is “ NO MORE, MORENO !”

!” 55A: [Loggins’s partner Jim found eating with some soldiers?] is MESSINA IN A MESS .

. 76A: [Popular tunes by literature Nobelist Doris?] is LESSING SINGLES .

. 95A: [Vacation locale owned by director John?] is LANDIS ISLAND .

. 110A: [Quaint oath said to a clay character?] is “ BY GUM, GUMBY !”

!” 112A: [Ideas offered by a Russian president?] is PUTIN INPUT.

The original seed for this puzzle was BY GUM, GUMBY, which, to my surprise, was used similarly in an old SNL sketch with Eddie Murphy where one of the characters shouted “I’m Gumby, by gum!”

The one answer I wish I could have included was “ALL GOOD, GOODALL,” perhaps clued as [Way of saying “No worries” to primatologist Jane?]. I left it out because in the other examples, the syllables are pronounced differently when they’re switched around. In ALL GOOD, GOODALL, though, they’re pronounced the same.

One other note about a pair of clues: 45D and 46D are HEAT and SUNS, respectively, both clued as [NBA team with a flaming basketball logo]. I didn’t plan this, but it pays to be lucky sometimes.

See you next week!