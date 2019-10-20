Today’s puzzle is an example of art imitating life … or rather, a piece of art I wrote for something else in my life. I’m giving a talk today at 1 p.m. Eastern time at the Edgar Allan Poe house in Philadelphia about Poe, his fascination with puzzles and cryptograms and some fun ways that crosswords have incorporated him over the years. I don’t yet know if there will be audio or video of this talk available, but I’ll update you if there is.