I mentioned last week that I gave a talk last Sunday at the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site about Poe and his fascination with puzzles, cryptography and secret messages, and some of the ways crossword writers have used Poe in their own work. There’s no audio or video recording of it, unfortunately, but I apparently said some amusing things and I was given a Poe mug for my efforts. Thanks very much to the organizers for inviting me; I’d be happy to give that same talk again if the opportunity arises.

I mentioned last week that today’s puzzle would be a challenging one — gotta pull out the tricks for Halloween, right? While working your way through this slightly enlarged (22x21) grid, you’ll notice that several clues don’t really make sense. 28A: [Artist’s depictions] is just three letters long and the answer appears to be REN. 30A: [Travel company that operates the website Family Vacation Critic] appears to be TRIP, which is suggested by the word “Travel,” but that’s a common word and wouldn’t necessarily need all that extra information unless there were something strange afoot.

The revealer in the center gives you the key. 73A: [Bring people back to life, and what you must do in four rows in this puzzle] is RAISE THE DEAD. There are eight Across answers that begin normally but have the letters of D-E or A-D raised by one line. If you read the raised letters on four rows, they spell out D-E-A-D.

28A: [Artist’s depictions] is REN DE RINGS . It starts with REN, continues with the raised DE, then finishes with RINGS at 29A: [Circles by altars]. On the same row, 30A: [Travel company that operates the website Family Vacation Critic] is TRIP AD VISOR , which begins with TRIP, has a raised AD, and ends with VISOR at 31A: [Helmet piece].

50A: [Stops on a line] is TRAIN DE POTS . TRAIN + raised DE + POTS at 53A: [Greenhouse stock]. On the same row, 55A: [Mayonnaise-like condiment used in British dishes] is SAL AD CREAM . SAL + raised AD + CREAM at 57A: [“White Room” band].

92A: [Driver who’s over 100] is SPEED DE MON . SPEED + raised DE + MON at 93A: [___ ami]. On the same row, 94A: [Component of a residential mailing list] is HOME AD DRESS . HOME + raised AD + DRESS at 95A: [Cinderella costume piece].

118A: [Disarmed figure?] is VENUS DE MILO. VENUS + raised DE + MILO at 120A: [Actor Ventimiglia]. One the same row, 121A: [Cares] is GIVES A D ARN. GIVES + raised AD + ARN at 123A: [Prince Valiant’s son].

This puzzle was a real nightmare to construct, which I suppose is apt for the Halloween season. Even after giving myself some extra wiggle room by expanding the grid and fitting in 157 answers (well above my normal 144), the diverging theme answers gave me fits. In February I did a similar puzzle called “Upscale,” where you had to raise the notes from a musical scale up by a line, but that one was slightly different in that the ending parts of the theme answers were unclued. Here, the ends have their own distinct clues, so it’s on you to figure out how they’re connected to the Across answers immediately prior.

And because 'tis the season, I threw in several other Halloween-related clues. Some highlights:

35A: [“American Horror Story,” e.g.] is SERIES . I haven’t seen this yet but I’ve heard good things.

37A: [Halloween choice] is TRICK . Choose wisely on Thursday, folks.

NBA COACH at 42A: [Jazz instructor?] because it featured an eerie coincidence. That previous “ Not a Halloween clue per se, but I wanted to highlightat 42A: [Jazz instructor?] because it featured an eerie coincidence. That previous “ Upscale ” puzzle with the similar raised letters trick also had the same answer (at 36D). I didn’t plan this.

59A: [Big goblin feature] is EAR .

63A: [Bit of black magic] is HEX .

64A: [Like Halloween makeup, perhaps] is BLOODY .

70A: [Bewitched] is ENRAPT .

89A: [Event that may feature people in costumes] isn’t about Halloween necessarily, but you may see people in costumes at a PARADE . There should be Halloween parades if there aren’t already.

95A: [Cinderella costume piece] is DRESS .

127A: [Spooky occurrence in the board game Betrayal at House on the Hill] is OMEN . One of my favorite board games; I’d highly recommend it.

132A: [When human sacrifices occur] is LENT . I think this is my favorite spooky clue in the puzzle.

18D: [The Sanderson sisters of “Hocus Pocus,” e.g.] is TRIO . This is one of my wife’s favorite Halloween movies, so I couldn’t resist.

46D: [Kids’ Halloween party planner, maybe] is MOM .

50D: [“The Bone Garden” writer Gerritsen] is TESS .

54D: [Ghost story, e.g.] is TALE .

77D: [Zombie’s attack] is BITE .

96D: [Digest Rice, say?] is READ . This could be interpreted as a Halloween clue if we’re talking about Anne Rice’s vampire novels.

119D: [Phantom’s name] is ERIK . A spooky character that could be your costume if you go as the Phantom of the Opera.

129D: [Horror maven Roth] is ELI.

See you next week with a less scary puzzle. I can’t make any promises about the puzzle Nov. 10, though; I’m told that one will be tough.

