The letter string ISH, found in the southeast corner at 131A: [“More or less”], has been added to and deleted from familiar phrases to make wacky ones. The theme clues say “more” when ISH has been added and “less” when it’s been taken away.
- 23A: [Plymouth colony leader Myles, when he hooked up with somebody for an evening? (more)] is ONE-NIGHT STANDISH.
- 33A: [Turnovers created by quarterback Marino, say? (less)] is DAN PASTRIES, based on Danish pastries. There’s a bit of extra wordplay involving the word “turnovers” here.
- 49A: [Headline about how singer Morrison digs high-altitude environments? (less)] is VAN INTO THIN AIR, based on vanish into thin air.
- 63A: [Present the idea of an ABC sitcom about the Johnson family to TV producers? (more)] is PITCH BLACK-ISH.
- 73A: [Cleveland NFL players, when they’re high on a cannabis drug? (more)] is HASHISH BROWNS. The second NFL-based theme answer.
- 89A: [Silver medal-winning flipper? (less)] is SECOND-PLACE FIN, based on second-place finish.
- 104A: [The Tampico Bridge connecting Veracruz and Tamaulipas, e.g.? (less)] is MEXICAN SPAN, based on Mexican Spanish.
- 120A: [What a local church community strives for? (more)] is PARISH EXCELLENCE.
Some “more” theme answers that didn’t make the cut include SELFISH RESPECT and CHILDISH PRODIGY, and some “less” ones include SCOTT TERRIER and POL SAUSAGE. I also had to keep an eye on ISH not popping up anywhere else in the grid, but thankfully it’s a far easier task to monitor repeated three-letter strings than two-letter strings (which never fails to cause me angst).
Some other answers and clues:
- 21A: [City that Anne Rice called “a universe whole and entire unto herself, hollowed and fashioned by history”] is PARIS. Anne Rice has been showing up in my clues a lot recently, but I thought this was an interesting quote. It’s from “Interview With the Vampire.”
- 60A: [Lawmaker Newton?] is ISAAC. I had hoped to throw in an actual U.S. representative or senator named Isaac, but alas, there aren’t any current members of Congress with that name. So instead I paired this with the next Across clue at 61A: [Lawmaker’s vote], which is YEA.
- 78A: [Take a cab?] is SIP. “Cab” refers to a cabernet.
- 95A: [Comedian Bamford] is MARIA Bamford. Here’s a sample of her stand-up.
- 3D: [Weapons hurled at some target ranges] is AXES. My wife and I did this last year at a local ax-throwing range in Philadelphia called Urban Axes. Here’s a short video of her nailing a bull’s eye.
- 6D: [Complaint during a bad Herr day?] is ACH. One of my groanier dad jokes, I think.
- 44D: [Sin that Gore Vidal called “the central fact of American life”] is ENVY. Another interesting quote, I thought.
- 74D: [What gives authors stress?] is ITALICS. My favorite clue today.
- 97D: [Tame ___ (psychedelic rock band with a horned animal in its name)] is Tame IMPALA. I got to see Tame Impala during a concert in Philly in August. In fact, a couple of weeks later I saw Vampire Weekend at the same venue and I put them in the clues too at 54D: [Vampire Weekend bassist Chris], which is Chris BAIO.
- 123D: [Stat for Sean Doolittle] is ERA. A clue for fans of the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals.
See you next week, but be warned that it might be a somewhat challenging puzzle.