21A: [City that Anne Rice called “a universe whole and entire unto herself, hollowed and fashioned by history”] is PARIS. Anne Rice has been showing up in my clues a lot recently, but I thought this was an interesting quote. It’s from “Interview With the Vampire.”

60A: [Lawmaker Newton?] is ISAAC. I had hoped to throw in an actual U.S. representative or senator named Isaac, but alas, there aren’t any current members of Congress with that name. So instead I paired this with the next Across clue at 61A: [Lawmaker’s vote], which is YEA.

78A: [Take a cab?] is SIP. “Cab” refers to a cabernet.

AXES. My wife and I did this last year at a local ax-throwing range in Philadelphia called Urban Axes. 3D: [Weapons hurled at some target ranges] is. My wife and I did this last year at a local ax-throwing range in Philadelphia called Urban Axes. Here’s a short video of her nailing a bull’s eye.

6D: [Complaint during a bad Herr day?] is ACH. One of my groanier dad jokes, I think.

44D: [Sin that Gore Vidal called “the central fact of American life”] is ENVY. Another interesting quote, I thought.

74D: [What gives authors stress?] is ITALICS. My favorite clue today.

97D: [Tame ___ (psychedelic rock band with a horned animal in its name)] is Tame IMPALA. I got to see Tame Impala during a concert in Philly in August. In fact, a couple of weeks later I saw Vampire Weekend at the same venue and I put them in the clues too at 54D: [Vampire Weekend bassist Chris], which is Chris BAIO.