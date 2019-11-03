There might be a new crossword tournament on the horizon, and it’s in my neck of the woods — Philadelphia. It is called Griddy City Games. Nothing is set in stone yet but the idea, as of now, is to hold the tournament in late September of 2020. Check out this link for more information.

The letter string ISH, found in the southeast corner at 131A: [“More or less”], has been added to and deleted from familiar phrases to make wacky ones. The theme clues say “more” when ISH has been added and “less” when it’s been taken away.

  • 23A: [Plymouth colony leader Myles, when he hooked up with somebody for an evening? (more)] is ONE-NIGHT STANDISH.
  • 33A: [Turnovers created by quarterback Marino, say? (less)] is DAN PASTRIES, based on Danish pastries. There’s a bit of extra wordplay involving the word “turnovers” here.
  • 49A: [Headline about how singer Morrison digs high-altitude environments? (less)] is VAN INTO THIN AIR, based on vanish into thin air.
  • 63A: [Present the idea of an ABC sitcom about the Johnson family to TV producers? (more)] is PITCH BLACK-ISH.
  • 73A: [Cleveland NFL players, when they’re high on a cannabis drug? (more)] is HASHISH BROWNS. The second NFL-based theme answer.
  • 89A: [Silver medal-winning flipper? (less)] is SECOND-PLACE FIN, based on second-place finish.
  • 104A: [The Tampico Bridge connecting Veracruz and Tamaulipas, e.g.? (less)] is MEXICAN SPAN, based on Mexican Spanish.
  • 120A: [What a local church community strives for? (more)] is PARISH EXCELLENCE.

Some “more” theme answers that didn’t make the cut include SELFISH RESPECT and CHILDISH PRODIGY, and some “less” ones include SCOTT TERRIER and POL SAUSAGE. I also had to keep an eye on ISH not popping up anywhere else in the grid, but thankfully it’s a far easier task to monitor repeated three-letter strings than two-letter strings (which never fails to cause me angst).

Some other answers and clues:

  • 21A: [City that Anne Rice called “a universe whole and entire unto herself, hollowed and fashioned by history”] is PARIS. Anne Rice has been showing up in my clues a lot recently, but I thought this was an interesting quote. It’s from “Interview With the Vampire.”
  • 60A: [Lawmaker Newton?] is ISAAC. I had hoped to throw in an actual U.S. representative or senator named Isaac, but alas, there aren’t any current members of Congress with that name. So instead I paired this with the next Across clue at 61A: [Lawmaker’s vote], which is YEA.
  • 78A: [Take a cab?] is SIP. “Cab” refers to a cabernet.
  • 95A: [Comedian Bamford] is MARIA Bamford. Here’s a sample of her stand-up.
  • 3D: [Weapons hurled at some target ranges] is AXES. My wife and I did this last year at a local ax-throwing range in Philadelphia called Urban Axes. Here’s a short video of her nailing a bull’s eye.
  • 6D: [Complaint during a bad Herr day?] is ACH. One of my groanier dad jokes, I think.
  • 44D: [Sin that Gore Vidal called “the central fact of American life”] is ENVY. Another interesting quote, I thought.
  • 74D: [What gives authors stress?] is ITALICS. My favorite clue today.
  • 97D: [Tame ___ (psychedelic rock band with a horned animal in its name)] is Tame IMPALA. I got to see Tame Impala during a concert in Philly in August. In fact, a couple of weeks later I saw Vampire Weekend at the same venue and I put them in the clues too at 54D: [Vampire Weekend bassist Chris], which is Chris BAIO.
  • 123D: [Stat for Sean Doolittle] is ERA. A clue for fans of the 2019 World Series champion Washington Nationals.

See you next week, but be warned that it might be a somewhat challenging puzzle.

