I enjoy writing puzzles where the theme pattern is found in the clues since that can be a lot more efficient than thinking up longer, sometimes nonsensical theme clues. Some other home-based puns that I left on the cutting room floor include [Back home?] which could have clued HUMAN BODY, [Strike home?] which could have clued BOWLING ALLEY or BASEBALL STADIUM, and [Private home?] which could have clued MILITARY BASE or ARMY BARRACKS. I considered [Model home?] for the answer USED CAR LOT, but I backed away for the same reason that I did with HARDWARE STORE above; the lot is no longer the home of the car once you buy it.