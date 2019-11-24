Nine phrases with the form “___ home” have been redefined as clues for places where you might literally see the people or things in each clue:
- 23A: [Starter home?] = RESTAURANT.
- 25A: [Take home?] is OP-ED COLUMN. A take being an opinion.
- 37A: [Hits home?] is BASEBALL STADIUM.
- 53A: [Hammer home?] is TOOL CABINET. I considered HARDWARE STORE for this same clue, although once you buy that hammer, the store is no longer its home.
- 71A: [Anybody home?] is PLANET EARTH. This would not be true for aliens in a distant galaxy, but I’m okay with this clue for now.
- 91A: [Fly home?] is PAIR OF PANTS.
- 106A: [Drive home?] is DESKTOP COMPUTER.
- 122A: [Rest home?] is SHEET MUSIC.
- 125A: [Rams home?] is LOS ANGELES.
I enjoy writing puzzles where the theme pattern is found in the clues since that can be a lot more efficient than thinking up longer, sometimes nonsensical theme clues. Some other home-based puns that I left on the cutting room floor include [Back home?] which could have clued HUMAN BODY, [Strike home?] which could have clued BOWLING ALLEY or BASEBALL STADIUM, and [Private home?] which could have clued MILITARY BASE or ARMY BARRACKS. I considered [Model home?] for the answer USED CAR LOT, but I backed away for the same reason that I did with HARDWARE STORE above; the lot is no longer the home of the car once you buy it.
Some other answers and clues:
- 22A: [Bar under a bar car] is AXLE and 27A: [Bars under a bar car] is RAILS. A fortuitous train pairing that sandwiched two of the thematic home clues.
- 31A: [Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel by Art Spiegelman] is MAUS. If you haven’t read this, I strongly recommend it.
- 52A: [2019 World Series runner-up] is ASTRO. A clue for you Nats fans out there.
- 61A: [Safety’s org., despite the high risk of injuries] is NFL. It’s always struck me as odd that football has a position called “safety” when the game is anything but safe.
- 74A: [Remark from the victor] is I WON while crossing it at 56D: [Remark from the inept] is I STINK. Normally I try to avoid repeats of small words where I can, but it amused me that these two answers intersected.
- 83D: [What the snake in the ouroboros symbol is depicted as eating] is ITSELF. More specifically it’s shown eating its tail.
- 98A / 99A: [With 99 Across, veteran member of the crew] is OLD / SALT. It’s rare to get a pair of adjacent Across answers in the fill that can be tied together, so I went for it.
- 75D: [Nintendo product with aerobics minigames] is WII FIT. This has been the seventh-best-selling video game of the past 25 years.
- 110D: [Cartoon hero who shouts, “By the power of Grayskull, I have the power!”] is HE-MAN. Because anything involving He-Man or Skeletor makes me laugh, here’s an excuse to link to this video.
See you next week!