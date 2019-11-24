I’m happy to announce that the Arizona Daily Star is now publishing my Post Magazine crosswords in their Thursday “Caliente” print section (scroll down to the end of that link to find the item about the puzzles). For the past year they had been publishing puzzles by super-solver and super-constructor Erik Agard, but he decided to step away from that post. I’m greatly appreciative to Erik for recommending me and I hope you enjoy the puzzles, residents of Tucson.

Nine phrases with the form “___ home” have been redefined as clues for places where you might literally see the people or things in each clue:

  • 23A: [Starter home?] = RESTAURANT.
  • 25A: [Take home?] is OP-ED COLUMN. A take being an opinion.
  • 37A: [Hits home?] is BASEBALL STADIUM.
  • 53A: [Hammer home?] is TOOL CABINET. I considered HARDWARE STORE for this same clue, although once you buy that hammer, the store is no longer its home.
  • 71A: [Anybody home?] is PLANET EARTH. This would not be true for aliens in a distant galaxy, but I’m okay with this clue for now.
  • 91A: [Fly home?] is PAIR OF PANTS.
  • 106A: [Drive home?] is DESKTOP COMPUTER.
  • 122A: [Rest home?] is SHEET MUSIC.
  • 125A: [Rams home?] is LOS ANGELES.

I enjoy writing puzzles where the theme pattern is found in the clues since that can be a lot more efficient than thinking up longer, sometimes nonsensical theme clues. Some other home-based puns that I left on the cutting room floor include [Back home?] which could have clued HUMAN BODY, [Strike home?] which could have clued BOWLING ALLEY or BASEBALL STADIUM, and [Private home?] which could have clued MILITARY BASE or ARMY BARRACKS. I considered [Model home?] for the answer USED CAR LOT, but I backed away for the same reason that I did with HARDWARE STORE above; the lot is no longer the home of the car once you buy it.

Some other answers and clues:

  • 22A: [Bar under a bar car] is AXLE and 27A: [Bars under a bar car] is RAILS. A fortuitous train pairing that sandwiched two of the thematic home clues.
  • 31A: [Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel by Art Spiegelman] is MAUS. If you haven’t read this, I strongly recommend it.
  • 52A: [2019 World Series runner-up] is ASTRO. A clue for you Nats fans out there.
  • 61A: [Safety’s org., despite the high risk of injuries] is NFL. It’s always struck me as odd that football has a position called “safety” when the game is anything but safe.
  • 74A: [Remark from the victor] is I WON while crossing it at 56D: [Remark from the inept] is I STINK. Normally I try to avoid repeats of small words where I can, but it amused me that these two answers intersected.
  • 83D: [What the snake in the ouroboros symbol is depicted as eating] is ITSELF. More specifically it’s shown eating its tail.
  • 98A / 99A: [With 99 Across, veteran member of the crew] is OLD / SALT. It’s rare to get a pair of adjacent Across answers in the fill that can be tied together, so I went for it.
  • 75D: [Nintendo product with aerobics minigames] is WII FIT. This has been the seventh-best-selling video game of the past 25 years.
  • 110D: [Cartoon hero who shouts, “By the power of Grayskull, I have the power!”] is HE-MAN. Because anything involving He-Man or Skeletor makes me laugh, here’s an excuse to link to this video.

See you next week!

