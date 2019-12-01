There was some unfortunate news in the crossword world this week. News broke that The Chronicle of Higher Education will be shutting down its weekly crossword at the end of February, 2020. Puzzle editor Brad Wilber’s statement says the decision was, at least in part, because “print production of the Chronicle is scaling back to biweekly, and they tell me it will focus sternly and solely on news.” He also includes contact information if you wish to leave a note for the Chronicle in response. I’ve enjoyed its puzzles a lot over the years, so I’m quite sad to see it come to an end. In my admittedly biased opinion, what could be a better feature for a magazine about education than a crossword, which can teach everyone about language and people and culture that they might not have otherwise known? I hope Brad will be able to secure another puzzle-editing position soon.