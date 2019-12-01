Now, let’s get to today’s Post Magazine puzzle.
Seven book titles contain colors in their title, and they go in a specific order:
- 24A: [Anita Diamant novel about a biblical shelter used by midwives] is THE RED TENT.
- 33A: [Anthony Burgess novel adapted into a 1971 Oscar-nominated film] is A CLOCKWORK ORANGE.
- 54A: [Laila Ibrahim novel with a flowery title] is YELLOW CROCUS.
- 69A: [Stephen King novel adapted into a 1999 Oscar-nominated film] is THE GREEN MILE.
- 89A: [Melissa de la Cruz novel about wealthy vampire families] is BLUE BLOODS.
- 124A: [Richelle Mead novel featuring alchemy and magic] is THE INDIGO SPELL.
- 131A: [Alyxandra Harvey novel about a young woman who can see ghosts] is HAUNTING VIOLET.
The colors go in order of the ROYGBIV rainbow spectrum, and tying them all together is READING / RAINBOW at 102D / 108D: [With 108 Down, educational show hosted by LeVar Burton … and an alternate title for this puzzle]. I used to watch that show when I was a kid; the theme song is indelibly etched into my brain, so here’s an earworm for you. “Butterfly in the skyyyyyy .....”
I’ve done a couple of other book-based crosswords within the last few months (on Aug. 4 and Oct. 20), and both times I had to expand the grid beyond a 21x21 shape to accommodate all of the book titles. This puzzle was no exception, although it was only a slight expansion, to 21x22. I was happy to fit in some more unusual fill like DR. CLAW from “Inspector Gadget,” SLYTHERIN from the Harry Potter universe, DATA PLANS, JETSKI, ROME APPLE, CHEAT DAYS, ROCK BANDS, and SPYWARE.
See you next week and happy belated Turkey Day!