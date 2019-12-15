18A: [Colorful pieces from a navel coat] is ORANGE ZEST. I like this clue. The spelling of “navel” sort of gives it away, though.

23A: [Japanese model also known as the MX-5] is MAZDA MIATA. Not being much of a car buff to begin with, the MX-5 name is basically the one piece of information I know cold about the Miata. Of course, it’s something I learned just from solving crosswords all the time.

COLE PORTER. I didn’t just pull that song out of a hat! I actually sang it in high school for my choir’s jazz concert. 24A: [“Begin the Beguine” songwriter] is. I didn’t just pull that song out of a hat! I actually sang it in high school for my choir’s jazz concert. Here’s Ella Fitzgerald singing it way better than I ever could.

31A: [All-too-familiar expression?] is BEEN THERE, DONE THAT. One reason I like writing themeless 21x21 puzzles is that you can fit in some 17-letter — or longer — phrases you might not otherwise see very often in themed puzzles. This one qualifies.

39A: [Pessimistic ass] is EEYORE. My wife gets the credit for this clue when I was stuck thinking of other ones. Sometimes you just know a winner when you hear it.

43A: [___ Munich (German football club)] is BAYERN Munich. One of their big rivals is Borussia Dortmund. Though I don’t follow men’s club soccer much, I know this fact because one of my friends is originally from Germany, and she and her husband had a very strong rooting interest in one of those teams and a strong loathing of the other. (I want to say they’re Dortmund fans, but don’t quote me on this.)

48A: [Lab access?] is PET DOOR. “Lab” and “Boxer” seem to be my most common go-to key words in clues about dogs.

67A: [Computer code] is IP ADDRESS. This ended up being my second-favorite clue today. The more I look at this answer, though, the more trouble I have parsing it. I keep thinking it’s supposed to be IPAD DRESS.

71A: [“I’m not a fatalist. Even if I was, what could I do about it?” speaker Philips] is EMO Philips. I thought this was an amusing quote. He doesn’t get enough exposure in puzzles for all of the times we see EMO.

91A: [Links on ihop.com?] is SAUSAGES. My favorite clue today.

99A: [Charismatic leader’s problematic following] is CULT OF PERSONALITY. It’s unsettling yet apt that when I was looking for a matching 17-letter answer, I was drawn to this one.

111A: [Steeped beverage with floral notes] is JASMINE TEA. I’ve always been a tea guy rather than a coffee guy, but I don’t drink this enough even though I really enjoy the taste.

ANOTHER YOU.” I haven’t seen it; Wikipedia tells me it was a 114A: [Richard Pryor-Gene Wilder film involving mistaken identity] is “.” I haven’t seen it; Wikipedia tells me it was a flop

119A: [Final school period, perhaps] is SENIOR YEAR. The “perhaps” was a hedge in case you have graduate school ahead of you.

13D: [Worker mixing up notes?] is STENO, which literally scrambles the letters of “notes.”

KEYBOARD WARRIOR. I think of the quintessential keyboard warrior as the “ 28D: [One involved in heated online debates, in slang] is. I think of the quintessential keyboard warrior as the “ someone on the Internet is wrong ” guy from XKCD.

37D: [Old news, e.g.] is OXYMORON. This word is basically ripe for an example-style clue since so many oxymorons appear to be normal phrases that don’t immediately scream the answer.

OP-ED. A close echo of the clue I wrote 50D: [Take place?] is. A close echo of the clue I wrote three weeks ago for the longer OP-ED COLUMN.

POISONED. Still one of my 59D: [Like the wine mixed with iocane powder in “The Princess Bride”] is. Still one of my favorite scenes from that movie.

77D: [Religious profession, perhaps] is TENET. It’s tough finding new clues for this answer considering how often it comes up, and this one felt more fresh than usual.