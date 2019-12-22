23A: [Drug kingpins, e.g.] is CRIME LORDS .

25A: [Ticket dispensers] is METER MAIDS .

38A: [Pin points?] is WRESTLING RINGS .

55A: [Those leading others into danger with false promises] is PIED PIPERS .

59A: [Unforeseen events with big consequences] is BLACK SWANS .

75A: [Some Japanese percussionists] is TAIKO DRUMMERS .

89A: [Honkers in the sky] is CANADIAN GEESE .

108A: [Overprotective sorts] is MOTHER HENS .

112A: [Winged things in magic shows] is WHITE DOVES .

127A: [Redheaded son of a musical sitcom family] is DANNY PARTRIDGE .

145A: [People arriving first] is EARLY BIRDS .

147A: [Drinks that get their color from grenadine] is PINK LADIES.

See a pattern here? I’m guessing a few of these theme answers are more likely to be the inroad than others, in particular DANNY PARTRIDGE and the rather large number of birds. With a nudge from the word “Holiday” in the title, you’ll notice that the second word of each theme answer matches the key word of one of the presents in the song “The 12 Days of Christmas” — a PARTRIDGE in a pear tree, two turtle DOVES, and so on.

But “The 12 Days of Christmas” isn’t a song from the 1970s, so that can’t be the right answer. This is where the other word in the title (“Number”) comes in handy. Each of those presents in “The 12 Days of Christmas” is associated with a specific numbered day, and there’s a reason I put them in the order that I did. Google can help you pin down the exact numbers, but here they are:

AD

AD

CRIME LORDS --> 10th day of Christmas for 10 lords-a-leaping

METER MAIDS --> 8 maids-a-milking

WRESTLING RINGS --> 5 golden rings

PIED PIPERS --> 11 pipers piping

BLACK SWANS --> 7 swans-a-swimming

TAIKO DRUMMERS --> 12 drummers drumming

CANADIAN GEESE --> 6 geese-a-laying

MOTHER HENS --> 3 French hens

WHITE DOVES --> 2 turtle doves

DANNY PARTRIDGE --> a (1) partridge in a pear tree.

EARLY BIRDS --> 4 calling birds

PINK LADIES --> 9 ladies dancing

The final step is to take each of those numbers and apply them to the letters in the corresponding numbered squares:

LORDS --> 10 --> F , which starts the 10D answer FOMENTS

MAIDS --> 8 --> E

RINGS --> 5 --> L

PIPERS --> 11 --> I

SWANS --> 7 --> Z

DRUMMERS --> 12 --> N

GEESE --> 6 --> A

HENS --> 3 --> V

DOVES --> 2 --> I

PARTRIDGE --> 1 --> D

BIRDS --> 4 --> A

LADIES --> 9 --> D

Take all those letters in thematic order, and you spell out José Feliciano’s classic 1970 holiday hit FELIZ NAVIDAD .

Like I said earlier, I’ve used expanded grid sizes for a fair number of puzzles recently. My feeling is, if I need 12 or more theme answers or I need to hide several key meta words in the grid and 21x21 just won’t fit them all, I can get around that problem by making the whole puzzle bigger. That creates other problems for me in that it takes longer to fill a 21x25 puzzle and it becomes harder to avoid duplicated words with larger grids, but consider those extra rows a Christmas bonus — 25 rows for the price of 21. 'Tis the season for giving, after all.

Just a few other clues of note:

82A: [Animal you can hear by speaking this clue aloud] is EWE . If you speak the clue aloud, you’ll notice that “you” sounds like “ewe.”

96A: [Green land?] is MEADOW , or where you might find a EWE or two.

IDRIS Elba. He’s now starring in the CGI movie version of “Cats.” I bring this up because I’ve heard … 2D: [Elba who played Stringer Bell on “The Wire”] isElba. He’s now starring in the CGI movie version of “Cats.” I bring this up because I’ve heard … interesting things about it. I’m still a big Idris Elba fan, though.

34D: [Baselines?] is ORDERS . As in, what sergeants might give privates on an army base.

67D: [A for a college graduate?] is ARTS . Think of the initialism BA for “Bachelor of Arts.”

83D: [Made do?] is WIG . My favorite clue today.

NED Ryerson. Obviously this isn’t the right holiday but it’s one of my favorite movies, so here’s an excuse to link to 91D: [“Groundhog Day” insurance salesman Ryerson] isRyerson. Obviously this isn’t the right holiday but it’s one of my favorite movies, so here’s an excuse to link to these clips

See you next week for the final puzzle of 2019, and fair warning: It will be a challenging one.

AD