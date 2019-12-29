An announcement about the next puzzle on Jan. 5: I’ll be on vacation and, for the first time since I began at The Post, I will be re-running an old puzzle from the archives. It’s one that I particularly enjoyed writing several years ago. Hopefully, it will still be new for many solvers, and for those of you who remember it, perhaps it’ll be a fun trip down memory lane. I’m not planning on re-running old puzzles regularly, but after four years with a new puzzle every week we thought it might be okay this once. The next all-new puzzle of mine will appear on Jan. 12.

Now let’s dive into the last puzzle of the year.

Just like last week, we have an unusually shaped puzzle (18x24 squares) and a mini-meta of sorts. The note at the top of the puzzle reads: “Certain letters in this puzzle, read from bottom to top, will spell my seven-word note.” Which letters are they? A good place to start looking is with the answers to the starred clues, but they don’t seem to make sense upon first glance. 21A: [*Set up, as an appliance] gives the answer INSTA. That seems like it’s missing some letters; shouldn’t it be INSTALL?

If you look at the bottom of the puzzle, I left a vaguely helpful clue at 133A: [“You should take turns solving this puzzle” and others], which is HINTS. With that clue and a nudge from word “Up” in the title, you hopefully found that the ends of those starred answers turn upward. Let's go in reverse order this time:

  • 132A: [*In working order] is OPERABLE. It reads as OPERA in the grid, but then turns north and forms the letters of ELBA in reverse at 120D: [Idris named the “Sexiest Man Alive” by People in 2018].
  • 110A: [*Evaluated] is ASSESSED.
  • 91A: [*Strong piece of tissue] is SINEW.
  • 74A: [*Colorful additive in Hawaiian Punch] is RED DYE.
  • 63A: [*Flat] is PLANAR.
  • 54A: [*Public Enemy No. 1 of 1930] is CAPONE.
  • 34A: [*Film featuring Emma Stone in an Oscar-winning role] is LA LA LAND.
  • 21A: [*Set up, as an appliance] is INSTALL.

Now that you’ve figured out the trick of the turning answers, which letters form the seven-word note? Take the letters that must be read upward. Putting them together, from the bottom to the top, you’ll spell out A BLESSED NEW YEAR, ONE AND ALL.

I didn’t intend the note as a religious message. It was just difficult to find a set of answers that fit three criteria: 1) The turning answers had to form real words in the Across direction such that the grid would look normal on its own; 2) the ends of those turning answers had to start real Down words when reversed; and 3) the first word of the note had to have at least three letters that turned upward so I could avoid a two-letter Down answer at the bottom. That put major constraints on the kinds of answers that were available — phrases that started with HAVE or I HOPE or even just HAPPY didn’t work well for what I wanted. But once I found that ELBA could form the beginning of A BLESSED, I thought that was my best option.

All the same, I hope you enjoyed the final puzzle of 2019. I’ll see you back here in 2020!