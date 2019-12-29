Now let’s dive into the last puzzle of the year.

Just like last week, we have an unusually shaped puzzle (18x24 squares) and a mini-meta of sorts. The note at the top of the puzzle reads: “Certain letters in this puzzle, read from bottom to top, will spell my seven-word note.” Which letters are they? A good place to start looking is with the answers to the starred clues, but they don’t seem to make sense upon first glance. 21A: [*Set up, as an appliance] gives the answer INSTA. That seems like it’s missing some letters; shouldn’t it be INSTALL?

If you look at the bottom of the puzzle, I left a vaguely helpful clue at 133A: [“You should take turns solving this puzzle” and others], which is HINTS. With that clue and a nudge from word “Up” in the title, you hopefully found that the ends of those starred answers turn upward. Let's go in reverse order this time:

132A: [*In working order] is OPER ABLE . It reads as OPERA in the grid, but then turns north and forms the letters of ELBA in reverse at 120D: [Idris named the “Sexiest Man Alive” by People in 2018].

110A: [*Evaluated] is ASSE SSED .

91A: [*Strong piece of tissue] is SI NEW .

74A: [*Colorful additive in Hawaiian Punch] is RED D YE .

63A: [*Flat] is PLAN AR .

54A: [*Public Enemy No. 1 of 1930] is CAP ONE .

34A: [*Film featuring Emma Stone in an Oscar-winning role] is LA LA L AND .

21A: [*Set up, as an appliance] is INST ALL .

Now that you’ve figured out the trick of the turning answers, which letters form the seven-word note? Take the letters that must be read upward. Putting them together, from the bottom to the top, you’ll spell out A BLESSED NEW YEAR, ONE AND ALL .

I didn’t intend the note as a religious message. It was just difficult to find a set of answers that fit three criteria: 1) The turning answers had to form real words in the Across direction such that the grid would look normal on its own; 2) the ends of those turning answers had to start real Down words when reversed; and 3) the first word of the note had to have at least three letters that turned upward so I could avoid a two-letter Down answer at the bottom. That put major constraints on the kinds of answers that were available — phrases that started with HAVE or I HOPE or even just HAPPY didn’t work well for what I wanted. But once I found that ELBA could form the beginning of A BLESSED, I thought that was my best option.

All the same, I hope you enjoyed the final puzzle of 2019. I’ll see you back here in 2020!

