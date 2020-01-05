The opening crossword of 2020 marks my first rerun puzzle since I began writing for The Washington Post. “Special Menu” was first published in February 2016; the solution is below and you can read my original blog post about it here. It’s one of my favorite puzzles from my early days at The Post because of the silliness of the theme clues. Perhaps you’ll remember it, but it may still be largely new even if you solved it in 2016. It’s easy to forget specific theme answers and fill after a month or two ago, let alone four years.