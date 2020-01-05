New crosswords will resume next week on Jan. 12. So, for the remainder of the blog post, I’ll post an announcement about a couple of cross-worthy items:
1) Super-solver and trivia buff Stella Zawistowski has started a new independent puzzle website, Tough As Nails. If you’re looking for difficult crosswords written by women (and why shouldn’t you?), give it a go. Her first crossword is just as tough as advertised.
2) The American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (March 20-22) is now open for registration, and the Boswords tournament has been scheduled for Sunday, July 26 (though registration hasn’t opened for that yet). Start marking your calendars, puzzle fans.